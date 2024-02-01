jimfeng

Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSE:BHM) is a single-family residential REIT that was spun off from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. after Bluerock Residential Growth REIT was acquired by Blackstone for $3.6 billion in October 2022. Bluerock Homes owns a portfolio of high-quality single-family homes primarily in the Sunbelt states and Western United States. Per the most recent quarterly report, Bluerock owned roughly 4,000 properties through its operating and preferred equity investments.

Bluerock Homes Map of Properties (Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Website)

Bluerock Homes Trust is currently trading at roughly 33% of its net asset value and at a substantial discount to net asset value compared to other single family residential REIT’s. Bluerock does not currently pay a dividend but did pay a special dividend of $1 per share at the end of 2023.

What Created this Opportunity?

Spin-offs typically offer opportunities for enterprising investors who are willing to scrutinize the investment merits of a spin-off. Spin-off stocks often experience increased selling pressure sometimes due to non-investment reasons.

Spinoffs are often misunderstood by the market and can be undervalued by market participants as a result. There are several reasons for this phenomenon of spinoff undervaluation.

1) There is sometimes a negative perception among investors about businesses that are being spun off. Often a parent company will spin-off a business unit so management teams can be better aligned to focus on that core business line and be more properly incentivized. Spin-offs can reduce layers of inefficiency and can give investors a clearer picture of certain business units within a larger business enterprise.

2) Many investors invested in the parent company and did not intend to hold a separate investment when initially investing in the parent company. For this reason, parent company shareholders may sell for no other reason than they did not intend to own two companies when initially investing.

3) Large institutional investors are often unable to hold positions in spinoffs due to position sizing, and other investment constraints and mandates.

The reasons mentioned above can cause increased selling pressure for a spin-off stock which can create opportunities for investors that take the time to analyze a spin-off business.

Bluerock Homes Trust has a complex capital structure due to its operating partnership and "OP Units" that are convertible into class A common stock. That is another possible reason why investors are undervaluing the shares.

It should go without saying that the current high interest rate environment has not helped the performance of Bluerock Homes. If Bluerock had been spun-off during a period of expansionary monetary policy with decreasing interest rates instead of rising rates, the stock performance would likely have done better post-spinoff.

Bluerock Homes Trust is a unique opportunity because of its small size. The company currently has a $156.9 million market capitalization on a fully diluted basis (against net asset value of ~$485.63 million), and many institutional investors are unable to invest in the stock due to its small size. For instance, many mutual/index funds are prohibited from owning a large percentage of stock in any one investment position. Many institutional investors are unable to invest in micro-cap companies either due to investment constraints/mandates or because holding such a small position won’t “move the needle.” This is where the opportunity lies in these small investment opportunities. Whenever a stock is sold off for a non-investment reason, then opportunity arises for any investor with no investment constraints and mandates.

Ownership Structure

Bluerock Residential Growth investors received a little under 34% of Bluerock Homes Trust stock in the spin-off in Class A common stock. The other 67% composes the operating partnership (OP) units, which are operating partnership units.

BMH Share Structure (Bluerock Homes Investor Relations)

The 67% of Bluerock Homes Trust not owned by Class A and C stockholders is indirectly owned through OP units. Per the company’s 10-K, the OP units can be converted to Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis. Thus, Bluerock Homes Trust has 11,566,742 fully diluted shares outstanding. It should be noted that Chairman and CEO Ramin Kamfar has control of the company since he owns about 62% of the class C common stock as shown in the most recent proxy filing. Class C shares contain 50 to 1 voting power over the Class A shares per the company's most recent 10k filling.

Stock Ownership - Proxy Filing 14A (Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. Investor Relations)

Financial Position

Bluerock Homes Trust has a conservative leverage profile. Bluerock’s debt to gross book value is currently 24%. Gross book value is defined as total asset value less any goodwill or other intangibles plus accumulated depreciation and amortization. (Krewson-Kelly & Thomas, 2016) Moreover, Bluerock’s current loan to value is 33.7%. It should be noted that Bluerock has roughly $89 million in cash (roughly $7.73 per class A common share = ($89.435 million x 33.45%) / 3,868,897 class A shares outstanding), so net debt to property value is only 15.73%, after taking into consideration the large cash balance. Nearly 57% of Bluerock Homes market cap is in cash and the low LTV and net debt to asset value mitigates the solvency risk for Bluerock homes shares.

Comparable Valuation

Three comparable REITs for this analysis are Invitation Homes (INVH), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and Tricon Residential (TCN). These stocks were chosen since they are all publicly traded residential REIT’s with predominantly single-family residential exposure.

Base Case Valuation - Acquisition of Peer Tricon Residential Recently Announced and Provides Idea of Where Current Valuations Stand

Bluerock Homes Trust is likely worth at least $30 per share to a potential acquirer based on recent market transactions. Recently, Blackstone announced it would be acquiring peer Tricon Residential for $11.25 per share in cash, which was roughly 78.5% of book value. Bluerock Homes currently has a book value of ~$40 per share. Applying the same multiple to Bluerock Homes Trust, would imply a valuation of $31.40 for Bluerock Homes, which implies 131% upside for Bluerock Homes stock, based on the closing price of $13.61 as of market close on January 30, 2024.

Bull Case Valuation - Bluerock Currently Trades at a ~66% Discount to $40 NAV

If interest rates were to fall, Bluerock’s equity would likely command a higher premium, perhaps somewhere between its book value of $40 or more. Both comparable REIT’s Invitation Homes and American Homes 4 Rent are trading at near 2x book value. These REITs are larger and so the extra premium makes sense for these comparable REIT’s. However, it would not seem like a stretch for Bluerock Homes to eventually be valued around 75% - 100% of book value ($30 - $40 per share) based on the recent acquisition of Tricon Residential. While Tricon Residential is a much larger REIT than Bluerock Homes, Tricon Residential had a higher leverage ratio than Bluerock. Based on the most recent quarterly filings, Tricon Residential’s debt to gross book value is estimated to be about 43% while Bluerock’s debt to asset value is roughly 24%. This is why it seems as if Bluerock could be valued at the same if not more than Tricon since it has a lower leverage profile.

Bear Case Valuation - Stock Could Decline Due to Dilution from OP Units Based on Earnings Multiple Valuation

From an earnings multiple prospective, Bluerock is trading at a premium compared to its peers. Core funds from operations (CFFO) is an adjustment to the traditional funds from operations (FFO) value for a REIT’s earnings. CFFO removes the effect of items that do not reflect ongoing property operations. Like Bluerock Homes, both Invitation Homes and American Homes 4 Rent included CFFO in their most recent quarterly report. Tricon did not explicitly state the CFFO number in their filings, but an estimate was made based on the CFFO calculation used by the other single-family REIT’s included in this analysis.

Bluerock Homes Comp Valuation Chart (Data Compiled from Investor Relation Websites of Listed Securities)

As you can see from the comparable valuation chart above the average price to CFFO for Bluerock’s three closest comps is 18.47. Closing prices of mentioned stocks were based on market close as of January 29, 2024. Bluerock reported CFFO of $0.45 in its most recent quarterly report, implying an annualized run rate basic CFFO of $1.80. Diluted CFFO (including the OP units that could convert to Class A shares) would equal ~$0.60. Based on comparable multiples previously mentioned, that would imply a valuation of $11.12 for Bluerock shares on a fully diluted basis ($1.80 x 18.47 x 0.3345) if all the OP units were converted to common stock. This comparable multiple valuation would imply ~18.3% downside to the current share price of $13.61. On a non-diluted basis, this implies a fair value of $33.25 for Bluerock shares (144% upside).

As previously mentioned, Blackrock Homes has about $7.73 in cash per class A common share = ($89.435 million x 33.45%) / 3,868,897 class A shares outstanding) on a fully diluted basis. If Bluerock Homes saw increased selling pressure, all the OP units were converted, and the stock traded down to its cash level of $7.73, that would imply 43% downside to the closing price of $13.61 as of market close on January 30th, 2024.

Dividend Discount Model

The average dividend yields for Bluerock Homes' three publicly traded comps are currently 2.7%. Gordon's growth model is a way to value a company's intrinsic value using the required rate of return less a projected growth rate. For instance, if investors require a return of 10% for a stock paying a $1 dividend that grows at 5% per year, then that stock should be worth $20 per share ($1 / 10% - 5%), according to the dividend discount model. As previously mentioned, Bluerock's estimated CFFO is $1.80 on an annualized basis (which the common stock is entitled to since the OP units haven't converted to common stock yet). Bluerock paid a special dividend on the Class A common of $1 at the end of 2023, which would imply a roughly 55.6% payout ratio, which is in line with the average 50% payout ratio of its peers as shown in the chart below.

BHM Peer Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio Analysis (Data compiled from Investor Reports of Securities Listed)

Based on the $1 dividend paid, that would imply a current dividend yield of 7.348% on Bluerock Homes stock, based on the closing price of $13.61 as of market close on January 30th, 2024. Using the average dividend yield of Bluerock homes peers would imply a valuation of $37.03 (172% upside). But for this analysis, let's be more conservative and assume investors require double the yield (2.7% x 2 = 5.4%) given Bluerock's small size. A 5.4% yield would imply a $18.51 share price, which implies about 36% upside from current levels.

Low Float and Trading Volumes

Bluerock Homes Trust is a micro-cap REIT and has a thin trading volume. The average daily trading volume over the last three months is a little over 12,000 shares. Bid-ask spreads are wider on micro-cap stocks such as Bluerock Homes Trust so investors should use limit orders when placing trades on these types of securities. There is more liquidity risk for smaller stocks due to the wider bid-ask spreads. Moreover, there is likely to be more volatility in Bluerock Homes shares due to its low float. There are only 3,868,897 class A shares outstanding. Any positive news or developments can cause low-float stocks to advance rapidly. However, any negative news or developments has the opposite effect. Investors should be aware of this and allocate risk accordingly when considering an investment in Bluerock Homes Trust stock.

Bluerock Homes is an Externally Managed REIT and Pays a 1.5% Annual Fee on Shareholder Equity Annually

Bluerock Homes Trust is an externally managed REIT and there can sometimes be conflicts of interest between management teams and shareholders. Bluerock Homes Trust doesn’t have any employees and pays a fee to its manager Bluerock Homes Manager, LLC, to manage its day-to-day operations. Bluerock Homes Trust pays a base management fee of 1.5% of stockholder’s equity annually to its external manager. Bluerock also pays an incentive fee if adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) exceeds an 8% hurdle rate on stockholder’s equity per Bluerock's most recent annual report. This incentive fee structure could incentivize the external manager to prioritize accumulating assets instead of efficiently managing the assets. However, it seems as if this risk is mitigated by the fact that at least half (and up to 100%) of the incentive fee is payable in long-term incentive units which may be convertible into OP units and then Class A common stock. To summarize, the incentive fee should align the external managers’ interests with maximizing long-term shareholder value since at least half of the incentive fee is payable in long-term equity incentive units. Moreover, as previously mentioned, chairman and CEO Ramin Kamfar owns nearly 2/3 of the class C common stock and more than 73% of the long-term incentive units so it seems as if his interest are aligned with shareholders given his large stake in the class C stock and LTIP units.

Conclusion

Bluerock is a unique opportunity due to its small size and spinoff from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT. The stock is down more than 40% from its spinoff price and the equity value is substantially undervalued compared to net asset value and recent M&A activity. Investors who are willing to take a little more risk and have a long-time horizon should consider starting a small position in Bluerock Homes Trust stock due to its substantial discount to estimated intrinsic value. Remember to analyze the risks, investment horizon and properly allocate your investment funds accordingly. It seems more likely than not that Bluerock Homes offers an asymmetrical risk/reward profile.

