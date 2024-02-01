hh5800

Since presenting my 'Buy' thesis in my last article, Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) stock price has surged by more than 39%. I underscored the MI300 AI Accelerator as a potential major growth driver for the company. While I maintain a positive outlook on their growth in the near future, the stock price has risen to an unrealistic level. Therefore, I am downgrading it to ‘Sell’ with a fair value of $140 per share.

Recent Result

They reported their Q4 FY23 results on January 30, indicating a noteworthy 10.2% growth in revenue and an impressive 11.9% increase in operating profit year over year, as depicted in the table below. The Data Center segment continues to gain momentum, with a substantial 38% year-over-year and 43% sequential growth, driven by the strong performance of GPUs and 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs. The Client segment also experienced a significant upswing, posting a 62% year-over-year growth fueled by the success of their Ryzen CPU products. However, there were some areas of weakness, with the gaming segment declining by 17%, and the embedded segment experiencing a 24% decrease.

Advanced Micro Devices Quarterly Earnings

For the full year, the combined revenue of their data center and embedded business now accounts for 50% of the group's total. Both segments show robust growth momentum driven by their AI accelerators. AMD's business is highly likely to continue growing rapidly for several reasons.

Firstly, their server CPU business has exhibited strong growth. During the earnings call, management indicated that their server CPU experienced double-digit growth in the quarter, propelled by the success of their 4th Gen EPYC Processor and 3rd Gen EPYC processors. Notably, the upcoming launch of Turin, their Zen 5 product in the second half of FY24, is anticipated to further boost their server CPU business, potentially gaining market share.

Furthermore, the data center GPU business is poised for substantial growth, particularly with the ramp-up of the MI300 AI Accelerator, as mentioned in my introductory article. The data center GPU revenue exceeded their $400 million expectations for the quarter, and with the positive reception of MI300, management raised the FY24 growth target for Data Center GPU revenue from the previous $2 billion to $3.5 billion. This would represent over 12% of the group's revenue in FY24, according to my estimate.

The table below examines key financial metrics on an annual basis, showcasing AMD's strong balance sheet with a net cash position. The company concluded the fiscal year with $5.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In FY23, they repurchased $985 million of their own shares and still have $5.6 billion in shares repurchase authorization.

Advanced Micro Devices 10Ks

FY24 Outlook

For FY24, the company anticipates a mixed demand environment, with robust growth in the Data Center and Client segments, offset by weaknesses in the Embedded and Gaming segments. Several factors contribute to considerations about their full-year growth rate.

In the gaming business, they expect a significant decline in FY24 due to inventory destocking. The gaming business has experienced revenue declines for five consecutive quarters, primarily driven by disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic-induced gaming cycle. The high inventory levels mentioned in the earnings call suggest a likelihood of a double-digit decline in FY24.

The Embedded business, which grew by 16.9% in FY23, is perceived to be going through a bottom cycle according to the company. Management anticipates a low-double-digit decline in Embedded revenue in Q1 FY24. Given that AMD's embedded products serve automotive and overall industrial industries, these end-markets are highly cyclical, leading to expected earnings volatility.

In contrast, for the data center business, there's an anticipation that the MI300 will continue to ramp up and generate growth momentum in FY24. The company highlighted significant progress with their supply chain partners and secured additional capacity to meet potential increased demand.

Combining these factors, assuming a 40% growth in the data center, 30% growth in the Client segment, and a 20% decline in both Embedded and Gaming segments year over year, the combined revenue is projected to grow by approximately 7.5% in FY24.

Valuations

As discussed above, I anticipate a 7.5% revenue growth in FY24. Similar to my previous model, I assume that AMD will continue to expand its Data Center GPU market, achieving over 20% revenue growth in the next few years before moderating to 12% growth by FY33. The primary growth drivers will be the substantial addressable market in the data center GPU sector and the ongoing market share gains in the CPU segment.

On the margin side, I have maintained the original assumptions, with the primary drivers being operating leverage and the increasing GPU mix. In the model, I estimate that their operating expense growth rate will be 2-4% lower than their topline growth, thereby generating significant operating leverage for the company. Additionally, GPU products carry a much higher profit margin than the traditional CPU market, contributing to a higher gross margin for the company.

Advanced Micro Devices DCF -Author's Calculation

I have maintained the remaining assumptions intact compared to my previous model, including a 10% discount rate and around a 2% capital expenditure ratio. The estimated fair value is $140 per share. Currently, the stock price is trading at over 58 times the forward free cash flow, which, in my view, represents a very high multiple.

Key Risks

Reduced Shares Repurchase: In FY23, the company repurchased only $985 million of its own shares, marking a significant drop from the $3.7 billion repurchased in FY22. Concurrently, they increased their stock-based compensation, with the ratio to their revenue rising from 4.6% in FY22 to 6.1% in FY23. Consequently, their total shares outstanding increased by 3.4% year-over-year. Despite this, the company still holds $5.6 billion in shares repurchase authorization. This signals a strong belief from the company that their current share price is high.

Conclusion

While I am highly confident in AMD's near-term growth fueled by their MI300 AI Accelerator, I consider the current stock price to be overvalued. Consequently, I am downgrading it to 'Sell' with a fair value of $140 per share.