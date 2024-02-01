kyonntra/E+ via Getty Images

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by solid growth and firming margins. The combination of easing inflationary cost pressures and a strong demand environment has translated into good business for this leading manufacturer of high-performance specialty alloys and engineered materials.

Management is guiding for a ramp-up in profitability going forward with some impressive targets looking out over the next few years. We believe the company's improved operating performance and financial efficiency support a positive long-term outlook. The stock has traded in a relatively tight range in recent months and we believe the recent dip offers a new buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

CRS Earnings Recap

CRS reported fiscal Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.85, in line with consensus, but also up significantly from $0.13 in the period last year. Revenue of $624 million, was up by 7.8% year-over-year, slightly below expectations which management attributed to the timing of some large orders while reiterating that demand remains strong.

The number that stands out is the uptick in the adjusted operating margin, at 14.4%, up sequentially from $14.0% in Q1 and 5.4% in Q2 fiscal 2023. Even as total sales volumes were relatively flat from the prior quarter, a shifting product mix toward targeting more value-added categories has added to productivity gains.

source: company IR

By segment, Q2 aerospace & defense market sales, which represent approximately 50% of the business, is up 23% y/y consistent with the uptick in global aircraft production. For Carpenter Technology, the products here include things like alloys used in jet engine parts, landing gear, and structural components.

In many ways, the trends in more specialty or performance-oriented markets like the Medical industry are even more encouraging, with sales up 16% y/y. That includes pieces for surgical instruments and orthopedic implants. The trends in the more cyclical markets like energy, industrial, and consumer have also been strong.

These areas have helped balance the transportation end market demand where sales are down -2% over the past year. The effort is to focus more on the premium parts which have added to margins despite the top-line volatility.

source: company IR

Carpenter ended the quarter with approximately $700 million in net debt on the balance sheet. Considering a path to reach around $450 million in adjusted EBITDA this year, a net leverage ratio of around 1.6x can be described as stable. The confidence there is a path for profitability to keep climbing and a stronger trend of positive free cash flow going forward.

What's Next For CRS?

We're looking at CRS as a high-quality industrial mid-cap considering its current market value of just under $4 billion. What's interesting about this segment of specialty and high-performance alloys is that the demand drivers capture themes in multiple segments.

Companies are using these types of advanced materials for the next generation of products to be more efficient and lightweight. The idea here is simply that as the applications become more standardized, there is room for pricing power given Carpenters' proprietary offering and close customer relationships.

These high-level trends are coming together at the right time, as it appears Carpenter is finally hitting its stride in terms of executing its financial model. The company expects operating income to approach $500 million annually over the next three years, up from $133 million in fiscal 2023 and the current guidance of around $320 million this year.

source: company IR

The path towards fiscal 2027 is reflected in current consensus estimates where the market sees a current year EPS forecast of $3.93 trending higher by 22% in fiscal 2025 toward $4.79. The expectation here is that the conversion of operating income into free cash flow is captured by productivity gains and underlying market strength.

source: company IR

In terms of valuation, we can draw a comparison to ATI Inc. (ATI), formerly known as "Allegheny Technologies", as likely the closest comparable to Carpenter in terms of high-performance metals manufacturing. In this case, while ATI benefits from a large size and global scale, CRS has a stronger financial momentum and operating outlook.

CRS with an EV to forward EBITDA of 8.6x or 13x 1-year forward P/E multiple of 13x represents a discount to ATI of about 10%. Notably, CRS is a dividend payer with a modest yield of 1.3% through a quarterly payout while ATI does not currently pay a dividend.

The case we make is that CRS appears relatively attractive between the two with the path for stronger results possibly driving a convergence of their growth premium. Beyond 2025, assuming CRS proceeds toward management's long-term guidance, the stock would begin to appear excessively cheap at the current level and deserving of a higher multiple.

Data by YCharts

From the CRS stock price chart, you'll notice that shares have pulled back from a recent high near $75.00 in late 2024 to an area we believe represents some technical support. Ultimately, the ability of the stock to hold here can set a resumption of a longer-running uptrend as a new buying opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

Final Thoughts

We rate CRS stock as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $80.00 per share, representing a 17x multiple on the current consensus fiscal 2025 EPS. As we see it playing out, the company can get a boost of demand from resilient global economic conditions. Higher top-line momentum should provide some room for results over the next few quarters to come in above expectations.

At the same time, the bearish case here would revolve around the possibility that the macro picture deteriorates forcing a reassessment of the earnings estimates. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the adjusted operating margin, cash flow levels, and end-market sales trends.