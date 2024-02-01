Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.61K Followers

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Bjornholt - CFO

Ganesh Moorthy - President and CEO

Steve Sanghi - Executive Chair

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Arcuri - UBS

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Chris Caso - Wolfe Research

Christopher Rolland - SIG

Gary Mobley - Wells Fargo

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Tore Svanberg - Stifel

Chris Danely - Citi

Vijay Rakesh - Mizuho

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Quinn Bolton - Needham

William Stein - Truist

Janet Ramkissoon - Quadra Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Microchip's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, CFO, Mr. Eric Bjornholt. Thank you. You may begin.

Eric Bjornholt

Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone. During the course of this conference call, we will be making projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to our press release as of today, as well as our recent filings with the SEC, that identify important risk factors that may impact Microchip’s business and results of operations.

In attendance with me today are Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip’s President and CEO; Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s Executive Chair; and Sajid Daudi, Microchip’s Head of Investor Relations. I will comment on our third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial performance. Ganesh will then provide commentary on our results and discuss the current business environment, as well as our guidance. And Steve will provide an update on our cash return strategy. We will then be available to respond to specific investor and analyst questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MCHP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCHP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.