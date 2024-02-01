da-kuk

In November, I wrote a marketplace article in which I believed that shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) had reached interesting territory. This came after shares have been lagging, resulting in more modest valuations for the producer of bearings, power transmission products and related products.

After the business has seen a tougher third quarter, shares rallied alongside the wider market in the fourth quarter, as prospects for growth improved and valuations remain non-demanding, still creating a decent set-up for an investment heading into 2024.

All About Bearings

Timken is a producer of bearings, power transmission products and related products and services. These products are used in a wide range of applications and industries such as automotive, industrial, rail, truck, energy, agriculture and defense. This creates diversification in terms of clients, but nonetheless the business is quite cyclical. This is important to note, as it was the combination of operating leverage and financial leverage which has hurt investors in the past.

The business was organized across two segments (at least in 2022), both being roughly equally large. This includes the Process Industries, which generates margins in the mid-twenties, with the similar-sized (at least in terms of sales) Mobile Industries generating margins just over ten percent.

Following some reshuffling of names, activities and the impact of dealmaking, the company has reorganized its reporting. Engineered Bearings is now a roughly $3.3 billion business (responsible for about two-thirds of sales) with segment margin in the low twenties. The other segment is now called Industrial Motion, a roughly $1.5 billion business which posts segment margins in the higher-teens.

For the year 2022, with these results released early in 2023, Timken posted sales of $4.50 billion, with GAAP earnings reported at $5.48 per share, and adjusted earnings been reported at $6.02 per share. Net debt was reported at $1.63 billion, which worked down to a 1.9 times leverage ratio, although this would rise following some bolt-on deals announced early in 2023.

2023 - A Year Of Strength

Alongside the release of the 2022 results, Timken guided for continued growth in 2023. The company initially guided for full year sales to rise by 6%, with adjusted earnings seen up further to $6.50-$7.10 per share.

Following the release of the first quarter results, the company hiked the full year earnings guidance in a substantial way, with earnings then seen between $7.00 and $7.50 per share, although it cut the guidance in a smaller fashion to $6.90-$7.30 per share following the release of the second quarter results.

What followed were some bolt-on deals after the summer, with the purchase of Des-Case, Rosa Sistemi and iMECH combined adding $85 million in sales, in part offset by $40 million in revenues leaving the door following the divestment of Jiangsu TWB Bearings.

Third quarter results were released early in November, and with revenues up less than a percent to $1.14 billion, the topline developments were not too impressive. Quarterly earnings were largely flat at $88 million, with earnings per share up five cents to $1.23 per share, as modest growth has been the result of share buybacks, although that adjusted earnings were down eight cents to $1.55 per share.

With the full year sales guidance cut slightly and adjusted earnings for the year seen at a midpoint of just $6.90 per share, the news was not too pretty, as net debt ticked up to $1.83 billion. Nonetheless, after two guidance cuts, the guidance was in line with the original guidance of 2023. Trading at 10-11 times adjusted earnings, valuations looked rather compelling, as Timken seems to be a better and more resilient business than it was in the past.

A Recovery

Since November, shares of The Timken Company have risen from $70 to $82, alongside quite resilient and rallying equity markets at large, having shown decent 17% gains in the time frame of about a quarter.

Just before year-end, The Timken Company announced another bolt-on deal, with the acquisition of Dutch-based Lagersmit, a manufacturer of highly-engineered sealing solutions used in marine, dredging, water and other industrial applications. With a history which goes back to the 1800s, the bolt-on deal adds about $40 million in annual sales.

This deal will add nearly a percent to pro forma revenues and is in line with the typical bolt-on dealmaking strategy of the company, all while leverage is in check, but it came after the third quarter was a bit softer. That said, recent commentary by many industrial peers has been a bit better again, a trend to be conformed in the case of Timken Company as well as it releases fourth quarter results early in February.

Right now, it seems that Timken has become a better business over time, and while the dividend yield in itself is not too compelling at 1.6%, it is accompanied by gradual and continued share buybacks.

Even after a recent rally, shares trade at just around 12 times adjusted earnings which looks quite modest, as I am still happy to hold the shares into 2024, in anticipation of a further re-rating of the valuation.