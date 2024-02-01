Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: It's Still A Long-Term Buy

Feb. 01, 2024 10:51 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock1 Comment
Summary

  • Tesla's Q4 earnings slightly missed expectations, but the company reported higher GAAP earnings and strong growth in vehicle production and deliveries.
  • The long-term outlook for Tesla is positive, with the development of autonomous technologies and the potential for higher margins from its autonomous taxi service.
  • The company's balance sheet is well structured, providing a strong foundation for future development in AI and energy storage.
  • I consider this to be a good time to purchase Tesla shares as an investor with a long-term outlook, and my analyst rating for the stock is a Buy.

Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory

Xiaolu Chu

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its Q4 earnings, and most analysts are less than happy about the results. However, I think the current ratings for the firm are far too short-sighted. As an investor with a 10+ year investment horizon, here's my

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
304 Followers
I am a value and growth analyst focusing on a 10+ year investment horizon. I look for underpriced stocks with strong growth metrics supported by real operational advantages.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Comments (5.95K)
It’s like the fax machine scene from Office Space the movie. Let’s MAD and go kick some butt…

Long TSLA.
