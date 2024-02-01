Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.62K Followers

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call February 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Spector - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dan Perotti - Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Michael Kaye - Wells Forgo

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Bose George - KBW

Mark DeVries - Deutsche Bank

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Trevor Cranston - JMP Securities

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. Additional earnings materials, including presentation slides that will be referred to in this call are available on PennyMac Financial's website at pfsi.pennymac.com.

Before we begin, let me remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks identified on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially as well as non-GAAP measures that have been reconciled to their GAAP equivalent in the earnings materials.

I'd now like to introduce David Spector; PennyMac Financial's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Perotti; PennyMac's Financial's Chief Financial Officer.

Gentlemen, I'll turn the call over to you.

David Spector

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for participating in our fourth quarter earnings call. PFSI reported a net loss of $37 million and an annualized return on equity of negative 4% in the fourth quarter. These results included a nonrecurring accrual of $158 million relating to our long-standing arbitration with Black Knight, and $76 million of net fair value declines on MSRs and hedges, given significant interest rate volatility during the quarter.

Excluding the impact of these items, performance was very strong with an annualized operating return on equity of 15% and marking the culmination

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PFSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.