Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.62K Followers

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2024 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Kay - CEO

Takumi Kitamura - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Masao Muraki - SMBC Nikko

Wataru Otsuka - SBI Securities

Kazuki Watanabe - Daiwa Securities

Koichi Niwa - Citigroup Securities

Takumi Kitamura

Good evening, this is Takumi Kitamura, CFO of Nomura Holdings. First, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to those affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake and pray for a swift recovery from this disaster.

I will now give you an overview of our Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 2024 using the document titled Consolidated Results of Operations.

Please turn to Page 2. Group net revenue increased 9% quarter-on-quarter to ¥400.2 billion, while income before income taxes grew 39% to ¥78.7 billion. Net income was up 43% at ¥50.5 billion and as you can see on the top right, performance bottomed out in the fourth quarter last year and has continued to improve since then.

The third quarter proved to be somewhat of an emotional rollercoaster for market participants over the possibility of the FRB moving away from its tightening stance. This, combined with tensions in the Middle East, resulted in elevated volatility in equity markets and heightened uncertainty.

Inflation in the US slowed towards the end of the quarter, raising hopes of an exit from the sharp rate hikes over the past two years and driving robust performance in equity markets.

In fixed income markets, we also started to see a recovery in the issuance of securitized product as interest rates fell and credit spreads tightened. Interest in Japan remained high. Activity picked up among not only institutional investors, but also corporates and individuals over expectations of a monetary policy shift, various actions by corporates to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.