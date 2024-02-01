Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coursera, Inc. (COUR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 01, 2024 10:50 PM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.62K Followers

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cam Carey - Head, IR

Jeff Maggioncalda - CEO

Ken Hahn - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Ryan MacDonald - Needham

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Coursera's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and please be advised that this call is being recorded. After the speakers prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to turn the call over to Cam Carey, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Carey, you may begin.

Cam Carey

Hi everyone, and thank you for joining our Q4 and full year 2023 earnings conference call. With me today is Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera's Chief Executive Officer and Ken Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Our press release, including financial tables, was issued after market closing as posted on our investor relations website, located at investor.coursera.com where this call is being simultaneously webcast and where versions of our prepared remarks and supplemental slides are available.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in today's press release and supplemental presentation, which are distributed and available to the public through our investor relations website. Please note, all growth percentages refer to year-over-year change unless otherwise specified.

Additionally, all statements made during this call relating to future results and events are forward-looking statements based on current

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About COUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COUR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.