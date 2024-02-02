Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Motiwala Capital - 2023 Letter: Japan Capital Appreciation

Feb. 02, 2024 12:58 AM ETEWJ, FMMFF, TM
Adib Motiwala profile picture
Adib Motiwala
389 Followers

Summary

  • 2023 Portfolio Performance.
  • Top 10 positions.
  • Why Japan and incremental improvements in Japan.

Chinatown in Japan at night

Gypsy Picture Show/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Investors,

2023 was a profitable year for equity investors in Japan. The Nikkei and Topix indices had excellent returns. Our Japan capital appreciation strategy returned +23.6% net of fees while the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (

This article was written by

Adib Motiwala profile picture
Adib Motiwala
389 Followers
I am the President and Portfolio Manager at Motiwala Capital LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor in the state of Texas. My investment strategy is based on Peter Lynch's approach written in "One Up on Wall Street". I started managing separate accounts in 2011. Please visit our website www.motiwalacapital.com for more details

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
FMMFF--
Fuji Corporation
TM--
Toyota Motor Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.