ridvan_celik

Elevator Pitch

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares are still worthy of a Buy rating.

The company is returning a higher proportion of its excess capital to shareholders, and its recent Q4 2023 financial performance surpassed expectations. Therefore, Stifel Financial's recent stock outperformance is warranted.

Going forward, SF's shares have the potential to trade higher. The FY 2024 financial outlook for Stifel Financial is favorable, and SF's valuations are undemanding considering its P/E and P/B metrics. This explains why I have made the decision to retain a Buy rating for Stifel Financial.

Recent Share Price Outperformance Is Justified

SF's shares rose by +22.1% (source: S&P Capital IQ) in the last two months or so following the publication of my earlier write-up on November 19, 2023, while the S&P 500 went up by +9.2% in the same time period. In the past one week since Stifel Financial released its Q4 2023 results on January 24, 2024 before trading hours, the company's stock price increased by +5.4%, which was superior to the S&P 500's +1.3% rise during the same time frame.

I am of the opinion that there are various factors that provide justification for Stifel Financial's stock price outperformance.

SF's latest quarterly financial performance as disclosed in its Q4 2023 earnings press release was better than what the market had anticipated. The company's top line expanded by +9.7% QoQ to $1,146.4 million in the final quarter of the previous year, which turned out to be +5.6% higher than the consensus revenue forecast. Stifel Financial also achieved a +14.4% earnings beat for Q4 2023, as its normalized EPS surged by +150.0% QoQ to $1.50 in the most recent quarter. Notably, both Stifel's top line and bottom line had fell short of the market's expectations for the prior six quarters between Q2 2022 and Q3 2023.

Stifel Financial credited its Q4 2023 earnings beat to "stronger fixed income revenue as our Rates business has begun to rebound" and "higher advisory" revenue driven by "solid results in our industrial, healthcare and technology verticals" at its latest earnings call. In specific terms, SF's fourth quarter commissions & principal transactions (fixed income) revenue and investment banking (advisory) revenues exceeded Wall Street's consensus forecasts by +10% and +11%, respectively, as highlighted in its Q4 earnings presentation slides.

Separately, the company has done pretty well with respect to shareholder capital return.

Stifel Financial hiked its quarterly dividend per share by +17% to $0.42 in tandem with its Q4 2023 results announcement. This translates into a decent consensus FY 2024 dividend yield of 2.3% for SF, assuming that the company sticks to quarterly dividends of $0.42 for full-year FY 2024.

Also, I previously mentioned in my November 2023 article that "the CEO of Stifel has sent a clear message with his comments at the company's latest investor event (Wolfe Research Wealth Symposium on November 8, 2023) that SF is keen to be more aggressive with share buybacks." SF didn't disappoint the market, as the amount of money it spent on share repurchases grew +19% QoQ from $118.8 million in Q3 2023 to $141.1 million for Q4 2023.

In the subsequent section, I explain why I think that Stifel Financial's shares still have legs to run.

SF Still Has The Potential For Further Capital Appreciation

Stifel Financial stock is still undervalued in my view, notwithstanding its recent share price outperformance.

The market is currently valuing SF at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 11.4 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). The consensus FY 2024-2026 normalized EPS CAGR projection for Stifel Financial is +18.8%. In other words, the stock is now trading at just 0.61 times PEG (Price-to-Earnings Growth), or less than 1 times PEG that implies fair valuation.

SF is also trading at a discount to fair valuation based on the Gordon Growth Model, which derives a "fair" P/B ratio by dividing [ROE minus Perpetuity Growth Rate] by [Cost of Equity minus Perpetuity Growth Rate]. I have assumed Stifel Financial's ROE, Cost of Equity, and Perpetuity Growth Rate to be 13.6% (consensus FY 2024 forecast), 8%, and 3%, respectively. This translates into a P/B multiple target of 2.12 times, which is +25% higher than the stock's current trailing P/B metric of 1.69 times.

My opinion is that the company is likely to deliver a good set of results for the current fiscal year, which will support a positive re-rating of the stock's valuations in due course.

The current sell-side analysts' consensus financial estimates indicate that Stifel Financial is expected to record a positive top line growth of +9.5% in FY 2024 as compared to the company's -1.0% revenue contraction for FY 2023. Also, the market anticipates that SF will turn around from a -18.5% bottom line drop last year to register a +39.7% increase in normalized EPS for the current year.

The mid-point of SF's FY 2024 revenue guidance is $4,750 million (source: earnings presentation slides), which is pretty close to Wall Street's consensus top line forecast of $4,761 million. At the company's Q4 2023 earnings briefing, Stifel Financial noted that the sell-side's consensus FY 2024 top line projection is built on the assumptions that its "Wealth Management (author emphasis) and Institutional revenue will increase by a combined $400 million, which will more than offset the roughly $80 million expected decline in net interest income."

It is worth highlighting that Stifel Financial's latest financial advisor recruitment numbers are impressive. SF brought in 40 new financial advisors in Q4 2023, which was higher than the 36 new financial advisors it hired for Q3 2023. On a full-year basis, SF added 171 new financial advisors to its ranks last year, and this was +13% better as compared to the 152 new financial advisors that were recruited by the company in 2022.

I had stressed in my November 19, 2023 article that "an increase in the number of financial advisors for SF drives a corresponding growth in the company's Wealth Management segment revenue." As such, I think that Stifel Financial's aggressive financial advisor recruitment for Q4 2023 and 2023 will help its Wealth Management business and the company as a whole meet or even exceed the 2024 consensus financial expectations.

In a nutshell, I take the view that Stifel Financial's shares can rise further as the stock is undervalued and the company's 2024 results are likely to be strong.

Concluding Thoughts

I maintain my Buy rating for SF, as I think that the company's shares still have legs to run. Stifel Financial's PEG valuation multiple is below 1 times, while it deserves to trade at a higher P/B ratio based on the Gordon Growth Model. SF's 2024 results are likely to be good, as its Wealth Management business benefits from an increase in financial advisors.