Investment Thesis

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is a business development company (BDC) that specializes in buying debt and equity of private middle market companies. As of Q3 of 2023, Ares Capital had a portfolio of over $21.9 billion, consisting of ~66% senior secured loans. Ares Capital is the largest business development company by market capitalization, with a current market cap of over $11.5 billion.

2023 has been a great year for BDCs as a whole with high interest rates leading to record total investment incomes, and Ares was no different. Since Ares Capital, and most other BDCs, have most of their loans tied to floating rates, when the Federal Funds Rate increases so does the interest on their loans. Ares Capital reported in Q3 that nearly 70% of all their portfolio was tied to floating rates. Ares Capital reported a record total investment income of $655 million for Q3, representing nearly 22% YOY growth. The company also posted impressive margins for Q3, with net income coming in at 76% of total investment incomes, up 57% YOY. All of this compiled into a record breaking dividend for 2023 of $1.92, representing an impressive dividend yield of 9.32%. Despite all of this, the stock price only grew ~4% in 2023 which is beneath the S&P 500 growth of over 24%.

The Fed is expected to cut rates in 2024, with 9 out of 10 economists expecting the Fed to start cutting by the May meeting. This means an end to the party for BDCs and Ares, right? Not necessarily. While 2024 might be more challenging for BDCs they are still expected to experience total investment income growth of ~6% for 2024 with similar EPS estimates to 2023. Lower interest rates could also ease the margins for Ares as well as increasing the demand for loans. All of this on top of a ~10% dividend yield, leads me to rate Ares Capital a "Buy" and can see it being a stable income producer for your portfolio.

Total Investment Incomes & Portfolio

Ares Capital has seen record total investment incomes in 2023, with every quarter reporting over 20% YOY increases in total investment incomes including a 40% increase in Q1. This has been driven mainly by the high interest rate environment, as stated above in my thesis. Their mainly floating rate portfolio has been raking in interest as rates have climbed to 5.5%. Their profitability has also been on the up-and-up, with net income up 380% YOY and EPS up 319% YOY for Q3. Ares Capital reported their highest EPS since Q2 of 2021, with a Diluted EPS of $0.87 for Q3.

Ares, and other BDCs, continue to see more opportunities in the private credit market as banks are pivoting away from the industry amid stricter capital requirements and tighter regulation. Banks, who represented 72% of middle market lending in 1994, accounted for only 25% of the market in 2022. This continued retraction allows more of the market share to be gobbled up by these specialized BDCs such as Ares. Big banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) have been attempting to get back into the game by forming a private credit syndicates with external partners but continue to face regulatory hurdles in the process.

Ares Capital has taken great care of diversifying their portfolio and pivoting it away from cyclical industries, coming in way below average portfolio percentages for industries like Oil & Gas and Transportation. The company has turned its attention to non-cyclical and defensively positioned industries in order to limit risk during these uncertain times. This has led to an impressive Annualized Net Realized Loss Rate of smaller than 0.0%.

Their allocation into mainly first lien and second lien secured loans also mitigates much risk, as first lien lenders are the first dogs to the bowl when payment comes. Although it usually comes with lower returns, the security that these loans provide is attractive amid cautious times such as these. These loans are also secured loans, which means they are backed by some form of collateral that the lender can seize upon a default. With about 60% of their portfolio tied up in these secured loans, the risk that rising defaults could impose on these cash flows is minimal. This has been excellent management by the experienced team at Ares and sets them up much better than most other BDCs in the face of possible rate cuts.

The Fed meeting today showed that although the Fed is optimistic about inflation in 2024, they are still quite hawkish. The market has been pricing in an easing of interest rates for months now, however inflation has proven more stubborn than expected. The Fed's favorite inflation measurement, Core PCE, came in at 2.9% YOY for December. The market has been pricing in these anticipated rate cuts for months, which seems to have limited the price growth for Ares Capital even amid record total investment incomes. If the Fed keeps rates higher for longer, Ares could benefit handsomely and could see the alleviation of downward pressure on its price. its looking like we won't get a rate cut until May at the earliest, which provides more time for Ares to rake in record total investment incomes and secure their portfolio.

Dividend

The most attractive part of Ares Capital is the remarkable dividend yield that the company provides its investors. With a dividend yield of 9.32% Ares Capital comes in at 179% above the sector average of 3.33%. Even over the past 4 years, the dividend yield average for Ares Capital comes in at 9.63% which is 187% above the sector average of 3.36%. These strong yields blow their peers and competition away, with Ares Capital ranking amongst some of the highest dividend yields in the market.

Along with the strength of its yield, the stability and consistency at which Ares Capital has delivered dividends is tremendous. Since their IPO, Ares Capital has never lowered their dividend, with the exception of the Great Financial Crisis where they only cut their dividend 16% during the worst financial crisis of our time. Since 2009, their dividend has remained the same or increased every single year. That is 14 years of uninterrupted stability and growth. If the team at Ares capital know nothing else, they know how to return a stable and growing dividend.

The annual total of their dividends grew to a record of $1.92 in 2023, with the dividend expected to grow to $1.95 in 2024. This combination of high yield, tremendous consistency, and forecasted growth ranks Ares Capital as one of my top dividend stocks for 2024.

Valuation & Financials

Even amid record total investment incomes and large dividend increases, Ares Capital remains well balanced with a strong balance and ample liquidity. Since the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, BDCs are no longer bound by the stringent 1:1 debt-to-equity ratio and are allowed up to 2:1 debt to equity. This bill has allowed for more leverage in the BDC industry but along with this increased leverage comes increased risk. Ares Capital, in line with its defensive portfolio approach, has limited its leverage over the past year and had a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03x in Q3. Along with this conservative ratio, Ares boasts an impressive $5.3 billion of available borrowing capacity with BBB ratings and either "Stable" or "Positive" outlooks from Fitch, Moody's, and S&P Global. Ares earnings have been consistently well above their interest expenses, with fixed charge coverage from earnings being above 3.2x since 2014 and hanging around 3.3x as of Q3.

The laddering of its maturity dates has had a significant impact on the company, with its equally distributed maturities allowing for flexibility and wiggle room during these uncertain times. The company also made a debt swap in Q3 of 2023, where they swapped one of their higher priced maturing fixed debt obligations into a floating rate obligation and stretched the maturity date to 2027. This is a hedge against lowering interest rates, as they will pay less over time if rates do indeed end up going down at the expected rate.

I think the company remains undervalued for its record year in 2023, and I believe most of this downward pressure on the price has been the pricing of the expectation of lowering interest rates in 2024. While the market has been happy to see the growth, the expectation for lowering interest rates in 2024 has limited the price action in the short term and unfairly so. With a P/E of 8.8x Ares Capital comes in 24% under the sector average of 11.7x. Ares Capital also boasts a PEG GAAP of 0.22x which is 39.6% under the sector median of 0.36x. This shows that not only are the current earnings of Ares Capital worthy of a higher valuation but also its future growth prospects. Along with its extremely high dividend yield of 9.32%, I believe this stock is relatively underrated in relation to its peers. The Seeking Alpha Quant seems to agree with me as it has given Ares Capital a Valuation grade of A-.

Risks

Ares Capital comes with the risk that is facing all BDCs and loan-centered institutions: a lowering interest rate. The lowering interest rate could cause Ares Capital to lose a lot of total investment income on its high floating rate portfolio but also will ease some of its debt payments that are floating rate. The speed and ferocity of the lowering of interest rates will be the story to be told in 2024. If the Fed only cuts rates by 0.5-0.75% by the end of 2024, Ares could still see fattened returns from the higher-than-usual rates. The risk where we could really see a drastic fall in total investment income would be a sudden and strong cut from the Fed, which I would define as cuts above 1% by year end. I do not think this will happen, as the Fed is very aware and cautious of the speed and rate at which it changes interest rates. Lowering the rate too quickly can cause the economy to run too hot and raise inflation, which is the last thing Jerome Powell wants. Lower rates can also increase the pool of demand for loans and financing, which can offset some of the losses inherent in a lowering interest rate.

However, we also have the flipside of the coin in which the Fed does not cut rates at all in 2024. While I also find this very unlikely, holding the rates too high for too long could lead to an increased amount of non-accruals and loan defaults which can negatively impact BDCs and other loaning institutions. Even in this unlikely scenario that we see this, Ares Capital has a portfolio consisting mostly of first and second lien secured loans, in which case Ares can seize the collateral and offset losses.

Other risks can include increased competition from big banks as the private credit industry grows, and increased competition from other BDCs. I don't think either of these are threatening as big banks are under a microscope at the moment, and are having troubles setting up credit syndicates. Ares Capital is the largest and one of the best run BDCs in the industry and has a significant leg up on its competition due to its excellent management team and wealth of resources.

Conclusion

BDCs are up for an interesting 2024 as their business models rely heavily on the interest rate decisions of the Fed. Ares Capital is well positioned in the industry with flexible financials and a high degree of security in its portfolio. The security and size of the operations of the company, along with its impressive dividend yield and consistency, has Ares Capital on my list of stocks to "Buy" in 2024. However, remember to taper your expectations with the outcomes of FOMC meetings and to understand your risk tolerance.