Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sinai Partners as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

buzbuzzer

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) senior unsecured bonds due in 2026 and 2027 are one of the few options that currently show up on research screeners with passable credit ratings, relatively short durations and >10% yields. A quick glance at their Q3 2023 balance sheet reveals that MPW's book value of equity is $8.3 billion compared to their ~$2.0 billion market cap, suggesting the stock could be significantly undervalued. After taking a cursory glance at the negative news regarding Steward and Prospect, one might feel inclined to strip these out entirely from the $19.0 billion total assets number on the balance sheet and see if a case can still be made for the equity or the credit. This exercise demonstrates that MPW's book value of equity is still >70% higher than their current market cap, supporting the thesis that the equity is currently cheap.

Source: Author's calculations

If buying the equity is too nerve-wracking for some, it would seem like those folks could at least get comfortable with the 2026 and 2027 bonds, given the discounts that have been priced in (especially in the wake of the extensive attention the Company has garnered in recent months) and the ~$2.0 billion – ~$3.5 billion equity cushion, which implies an LTV between 76 – 84%, leaving the debt at par (in reality, investment-level LTVs are meaningfully lower given the discounts the bonds are trading at, and this assumes Steward and Prospect are entirely written off).

Digging deeper into the numbers, however, reveals a different story. The Company has massive contractual commitments in the next few years, primarily related to maturities on its outstanding debt. The below table begins with contractual commitments as shown in MPW's 2022 10-K and adjusts these amounts based on the quarterly reports throughout 2023 which affected this schedule.

Source: Author's calculations

Investors might feel compelled to ignore operating lease commitments and purchase obligations, and focus only on debt maturities. The question then becomes: how does one think about AFFO and liquidity events in the next 2 years? The below analysis, conducted by the author, addresses these questions. Let’s start with AFFO. AFFO in the past nine months was ~$604 million. Quarterizing this number and removing Steward and Prospect’s contribution (based on their percentage of Q3 2023 revenues, which management discloses) implies ~$608 million in annual AFFO.

Source: Author's calculations

Next is upcoming liquidity events. The Company has close to $1 billion in receivables on its balance sheet. We conservatively assume that these convert into cash at a 75% discount in 2025. On the latest earnings call, management noted they would target ~$2 billion in asset dispositions and / or secured debt raises. We assume this will occur at the end of 2025, and consequently reduce AFFO projections in 2026 onwards proportionally (though this approach is a bit crude, we lop Steward and Prospect off of the ~$13 billion real estate asset value from the balance sheet, and apply a 75% discount to the remaining assets). Finally, we assume management cuts dividends entirely. This results in the below liquidity schedule.

Source: Author's calculations

Things don’t look super rosy for the 2026 and 2027 bonds now. A reasonable investor needs to believe in one of the following scenarios to buy these bonds and sleep well at night: 1) Steward and Prospect will mostly blow over, and the Company will ultimately collect on them / value won’t be meaningfully impaired, or 2) the Company will raise new debt (likely secured) in 2025 / 2026 that will take out the unsecureds 2026s and 2027s. We believe the 12 – 13% yields on these bonds don’t sufficiently compensate investors for making either of those bets, but we will be keeping a close eye on developments that might change our thesis. Happy investing!