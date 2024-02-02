Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sinai Partners as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) senior unsecured bonds due in 2026 and 2027 are one of the few options that currently show up on research screeners with passable credit ratings, relatively short durations and >10% yields. A quick glance at their Q3 2023 balance sheet reveals that MPW's book value of equity is $8.3 billion compared to their ~$2.0 billion market cap, suggesting the stock could be significantly undervalued. After taking a cursory glance at the negative news regarding Steward and Prospect, one might feel inclined to strip these out entirely from the $19.0 billion total assets number on the balance sheet and see if a case can still be made for the equity or the credit. This exercise demonstrates that MPW's book value of equity is still >70% higher than their current market cap, supporting the thesis that the equity is currently cheap.
If buying the equity is too nerve-wracking for some, it would seem like those folks could at least get comfortable with the 2026 and 2027 bonds, given the discounts that have been priced in (especially in the wake of the extensive attention the Company has garnered in recent months) and the ~$2.0 billion – ~$3.5 billion equity cushion, which implies an LTV between 76 – 84%, leaving the debt at par (in reality, investment-level LTVs are meaningfully lower given the discounts the bonds are trading at, and this assumes Steward and Prospect are entirely written off).
Digging deeper into the numbers, however, reveals a different story. The Company has massive contractual commitments in the next few years, primarily related to maturities on its outstanding debt. The below table begins with contractual commitments as shown in MPW's 2022 10-K and adjusts these amounts based on the quarterly reports throughout 2023 which affected this schedule.
Investors might feel compelled to ignore operating lease commitments and purchase obligations, and focus only on debt maturities. The question then becomes: how does one think about AFFO and liquidity events in the next 2 years? The below analysis, conducted by the author, addresses these questions. Let’s start with AFFO. AFFO in the past nine months was ~$604 million. Quarterizing this number and removing Steward and Prospect’s contribution (based on their percentage of Q3 2023 revenues, which management discloses) implies ~$608 million in annual AFFO.
Next is upcoming liquidity events. The Company has close to $1 billion in receivables on its balance sheet. We conservatively assume that these convert into cash at a 75% discount in 2025. On the latest earnings call, management noted they would target ~$2 billion in asset dispositions and / or secured debt raises. We assume this will occur at the end of 2025, and consequently reduce AFFO projections in 2026 onwards proportionally (though this approach is a bit crude, we lop Steward and Prospect off of the ~$13 billion real estate asset value from the balance sheet, and apply a 75% discount to the remaining assets). Finally, we assume management cuts dividends entirely. This results in the below liquidity schedule.
Things don’t look super rosy for the 2026 and 2027 bonds now. A reasonable investor needs to believe in one of the following scenarios to buy these bonds and sleep well at night: 1) Steward and Prospect will mostly blow over, and the Company will ultimately collect on them / value won’t be meaningfully impaired, or 2) the Company will raise new debt (likely secured) in 2025 / 2026 that will take out the unsecureds 2026s and 2027s. We believe the 12 – 13% yields on these bonds don’t sufficiently compensate investors for making either of those bets, but we will be keeping a close eye on developments that might change our thesis. Happy investing!
"To be clear, we have no current plans to close any of our hospitals in Massachusetts," Dr. Callum said. "Moreover, the company is advanced in an M&A process that would bring in a significant equity partner to our physician organization, and the company has already received very significant bids as part of this process."
Madeline Ashley - 2/1/24From surgeons being forced to purchase their own medical instruments to patient meals being reduced to crackers after sandwiches ran out, Dallas-based Steward Health Care's financial struggles are significantly impacting patients and employees, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 31.As concerns from politicians and community members grow over the uncertain status of Steward's nine Massachusetts hospitals, which serve around 200,000 patients and employee 16,000 people, patients have reported unforeseen lack of certain service and supply access, last minute procedure rescheduling, and even service being cut from TVs in patient rooms, the publication reported.While most Steward employees have decided to remain, some have left their positions.Patrick Murray, who retired as a lead mechanic in 2021 from Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, part of Steward, told The Boston Globe his retirement came after years of continuously asking the health system for money to pay for mechanical repairs, snow removal, and additional maintenance work. Along with nurses being told to count patient straws and record how many had been used, Mr. Murray said due to excessive rust, the bed was falling off of the truck he drove around campus. "We had things just running on a shoestring. We're talking about a medical center with people's lives on the line," Mr. Murray told the Globe. "Steward Health Care serves a patient population that are among the Commonwealth's most vulnerable, and we are committed to continuing to care for them," a spokesperson for Steward said in a statement recently shared with Becker's. "We are committed to working productively with public officials to ensure that we can provide uninterrupted and high-quality care for the communities we serve."An unnamed Steward patient also told the publication that she was shocked at how understaffed St. Elizabeth's was after giving birth via C-section at the center in October. Along with no lactation consultants, the nursery was also closed.Additional complaints include patients and caregivers being unable to reach trusted physicians since Steward took over, dirty bathrooms, out-of-service elevators, and call buttons not working on care beds. At Steward's Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital, patients over 250 pounds, who typically receive extra-wide bariatric beds to prevent pressure injuries, have reportedly been forced to use regular beds due to the hospital's inability to pay two successive vendors, an intensive care nurse told the publication. "From the beginning, Steward was all about money," a surgeon, who left Steward, told The Boston Globe. "It started getting more and more risky to do surgery there. My biggest concern is something bad will happen."Many Steward patients have been canceling scheduled procedures in light of recent news surrounding the health system's financial woes."The past two months, it’s been really tense. We're all in the same boat and the boat is leaking big time," a Steward operating room employee told the publication. Amid the ongoing struggles, many employees are holding out hope that a change will come. "I'm there till the end," Ronald, an emergency room mental health counselor, told the publication. "I'm trusting that we will be taken over by another hospital that has a vision."Becker's has reached out to Steward for an updated statement regarding some of the employee and patient reports and will update this story as more information becomes available.
This will add a bit of meat to the ongoing discussion and I will link the two previous book values for comparison. It appears other posters below have already judged your value to be on the low side as you (similarly to Daniel Jones) have assigned a zero to the property leased to both Steward and Prospect for easy calculations.However, taking this into account, using your book value of 3.5 billion is still 50% above market cap. Given todays price of $3.28 per share, 50% above that is approximately $4.92 and is in agreement with Daniel Jones's article of $5.30.The book value as defined by Steven Fiorillo is 13.82
The book value as defined by Daniel Jones, (if Steward was striped from MPW's equation) is 5.30
seekingalpha.com/...To sum up, if your calculations for book value is ~$4.92, we would need to add a value of X for the property leased to Steward and Prospect, where X is equal to MPW's book value of said property. Most would agree that the real estate, with a hospital on it, would be worth more than one dollar and it would be impossible to be worth nothing (or zero).Note: MPW, the landlord and it's tenants are separate entities, which many have incorrectly comingled into a single entity. They may be "married" but that doesn't mean they can't get a divorce.
As for being "completely" safe, not even US Treasuries are completely safe, which is why they can trade higher or lower, thus their changes in interest rates.
Net Institutional inflow $447.73M for last 12 months - Including net outflow in 4th Qtr of 19M
and capital appreciation as the bond debt is paid off with cash flow and property sales via Prospect (CT, PA, and managed care...$1B + right there without any loss of income), plus downsizing Steward's exposure, which will lead to a loss of high-rent income. Steward could be in better standing if it filed C11 and got DIP financing via the courts. Not only would it decrease its debts substantially, but it would also increase cash flow via getting Trustee-protected credit lines. However, I'm guessing MPW is forcing the issue on non-DIP outside financing so they don't get their equity investments in Steward wiped out.
Assuming rates are going down over the next two years (a very likely outcome) and assuming situation with the troubled tenants isn't worsening (let alone improving) - MPW would be able to refinance at 10% or so comes 2026.
It would be a lot more costly than what the company pays on its current debt but still doable.