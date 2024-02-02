Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: Bonds Attractive At Face Value, But Reward Doesn't Justify Risk

Sinai Partners
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust bonds offer attractive yields and appear undervalued based on the company's book value of equity.
  • However, further analysis reveals significant contractual commitments and liquidity concerns for the company, raising doubts about the attractiveness of the bonds.
  • Investors would need to believe in overly generous scenarios regarding the company's troubled assets or new debt issuance to justify the risk of investing in the bonds.
  • And the returns just aren't worth taking on those risks.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sinai Partners as a new contributor.

Colorful Corporate Building at Fall

buzbuzzer

This article was written by

Sinai Partners
Occasional investor who says "no" more often than he would like to.

Comments (67)

mattgru profile picture
mattgru
Yesterday, 5:46 PM
Comments (2.35K)
good news from Steward
"To be clear, we have no current plans to close any of our hospitals in Massachusetts," Dr. Callum said. "Moreover, the company is advanced in an M&A process that would bring in a significant equity partner to our physician organization, and the company has already received very significant bids as part of this process."
www.beckershospitalreview.com/...
Z Hu profile picture
Z Hu
Yesterday, 9:44 PM
Comments (1.94K)
@mattgru this would imply that they have (or in the process of) finding investors to get them though this fiscal year. It would also imply that MPW's bridge loan has worked it's magic, providing enough liquidity for Steward to do what it needed to do.

I hypothesize that since MPW is a 10% owner of Steward, that they understood the current dynamics and knew what needed to get done.
H
HyGro
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (12.2K)
@Z Hu MPW's Steward loan is for keeping the lights on and making the payroll. The media has covered the cost cutting to keep the doors open -- giving patients crackers instead of sandwiches for lunch, skipping all maintenance, etc. etc.

MPW has a conflict of interest continuing to give high risk, unsecured loans to junk debtors. How's that work for MPW shareholders losing more and more cash with deadbeat debtors? Steward refinanced 11/22 (claimed it would cover them until the end of 2023), then again 5/23, and then MPW had to raise the red flag as they weren't paying ANY rent 1/24. All MPW has done is delay the inevitable. Selling four hospitals will take time and are going to have trouble getting good pricing when they can't cover operating costs at those hospitals.
gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (617)
Good article! Thanks! However, when you write: "A quick glance at their Q3 2023 balance sheet reveals that MPW's book value of equity is $8.3 billion compared to their ~$2.0 billion market cap, suggesting the stock could be significantly undervalued. " I believe the more profitable way to interpret these numbers is that because of over-paying for acquisitions and changes in the interest rate and property markets, the market cap of $2.0 BB more likely suggests large future writedowns (in book value) rather than a significantly undervalued stock. Hence, caveat emptor! But, as always, I could be wrong!
H
HyGro
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.2K)
@gbfraser -- MPW has already shown the valuation issues when they wrote-down Prospect's CT hospitals (4) by 40% from their "book value."
W
Wolve_Dawg
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (863)
@HyGro A good part of that "paper" write-down was Straight Line Rent (yet to be billed) because Prospect isn't paying rent on these properties. And I always take out MPW's $750mm-ish total of SLR when evaluating MPW's NAV.

Hence, your 40% write-down figure is grossly misleading regarding the NAV for those assets. Furthermore, the properties have yet to be sold so there's no cap rate or actual writedown that has occurred.
H
HyGro
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.2K)
@Wolve_Dawg -- The primary reason for the Prospect CT write down is even Yale, the potential acquirer is likely taking down the price because the poor maintenance of the facilities. They same will likely occur with the Steward MA facilities as Steward hasn't been doing virtually any maintenance as reported by the media.
jgrever621 profile picture
jgrever621
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (4.65K)
I tend to agree. I think many bond holders are hopig for interest rates to decline before refinancing, AND this will lead to lower costs to revinace. Maybe. However MPW does have other options, at least in theory. While doing nothing is possible, MPW could retenant at least a few of theselocations.

However, the question is at what price. Note that any price seems better than no payments.

I have a few shares of MPW, and with the current worth not much, see no reason to sell. These MIGHT recover. I feel the current worth is probably betterr used for tax relief, so will hold until 2024 tax issues become clearer.
H
HyGro
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.2K)
@jgrever621 -- MPW management has already committed to selling assets to pay down deep discounted debt due in 2025/2026. Refinancing is still going to be done a junk rates that won't allow any decent cap rate. Just refinancing 2.5%-5.5% for higher interests makes no sense. Even if Fed cuts rates a point in 2024, MPW is still paying a ~5% premium as their debt will still be junk rated. Their cap rate makes selling better than retenanting as facility. They can buy back debt at 20%+ discount. Great return.

If they sell assets to pay down debt, they can improve their credit rating. And Steward and Prospect are already selling about a dozen hospitals combined which could generate cash for MPW. MPW is already hired consultants to identify best assets to sell. They are committed to the raise cash through asset sales.
b
bondsmoker
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@jgrever621

"Note that any price seems better than no payments."

Very true.
b
bondsmoker
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@HyGro

Raise cash through asset sales, issue some secured debt to the extent they can get reasonable rates, buy-back unsecured debt at discounts to par - keep going until they are smaller, simpler, and more financially stable.

At that point, they'll be able to roll debt at reasonable rates.
s
svaleal
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (67)
MPW should buy these 13% bonds before news of pending hospital sale hit the market.
H
HyGro
04 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.2K)
@svaleal -- Likely use next quarter's dividend for getting best pricing for the debt buy down.
H
HyGro
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.2K)
This is how far down Steward has sunk -- From Becker's

'Running on a shoestring': Steward's financial struggles' impact on employees, patients
Madeline Ashley - 2/1/24

From surgeons being forced to purchase their own medical instruments to patient meals being reduced to crackers after sandwiches ran out, Dallas-based Steward Health Care's financial struggles are significantly impacting patients and employees, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 31.

As concerns from politicians and community members grow over the uncertain status of Steward's nine Massachusetts hospitals, which serve around 200,000 patients and employee 16,000 people, patients have reported unforeseen lack of certain service and supply access, last minute procedure rescheduling, and even service being cut from TVs in patient rooms, the publication reported.

While most Steward employees have decided to remain, some have left their positions.

Patrick Murray, who retired as a lead mechanic in 2021 from Boston-based St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, part of Steward, told The Boston Globe his retirement came after years of continuously asking the health system for money to pay for mechanical repairs, snow removal, and additional maintenance work.

Along with nurses being told to count patient straws and record how many had been used, Mr. Murray said due to excessive rust, the bed was falling off of the truck he drove around campus.

"We had things just running on a shoestring. We're talking about a medical center with people's lives on the line," Mr. Murray told the Globe.

"Steward Health Care serves a patient population that are among the Commonwealth's most vulnerable, and we are committed to continuing to care for them," a spokesperson for Steward said in a statement recently shared with Becker's. "We are committed to working productively with public officials to ensure that we can provide uninterrupted and high-quality care for the communities we serve."

An unnamed Steward patient also told the publication that she was shocked at how understaffed St. Elizabeth's was after giving birth via C-section at the center in October. Along with no lactation consultants, the nursery was also closed.

Additional complaints include patients and caregivers being unable to reach trusted physicians since Steward took over, dirty bathrooms, out-of-service elevators, and call buttons not working on care beds.

At Steward's Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital, patients over 250 pounds, who typically receive extra-wide bariatric beds to prevent pressure injuries, have reportedly been forced to use regular beds due to the hospital's inability to pay two successive vendors, an intensive care nurse told the publication.

"From the beginning, Steward was all about money," a surgeon, who left Steward, told The Boston Globe. "It started getting more and more risky to do surgery there. My biggest concern is something bad will happen."

Many Steward patients have been canceling scheduled procedures in light of recent news surrounding the health system's financial woes.

"The past two months, it’s been really tense. We're all in the same boat and the boat is leaking big time," a Steward operating room employee told the publication. Amid the ongoing struggles, many employees are holding out hope that a change will come.

"I'm there till the end," Ronald, an emergency room mental health counselor, told the publication. "I'm trusting that we will be taken over by another hospital that has a vision."

Becker's has reached out to Steward for an updated statement regarding some of the employee and patient reports and will update this story as more information becomes available.
L
Livermore923
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (449)
@HyGro - Looks more and more everyday that Ronald is right.
b
bondsmoker
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@HyGro

Of course, what these articles are missing is that, yes, to an extent, the shoddy services are the result of the profit-motivated owner. But a large driving factor is the dynamic that these hospitals mainly serve Medicare/Medicaid patients, and the reimbursement rates don't cover the inflated cost of hospital staff.

Regulated revenues against unregulated expenses...

Those criticizing the state of Steward (and other failing hospitals) need to take a look in the mirror. We are all the problem.
M
MikeKorea
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (3.45K)
@HyGro long MPW ! *sarc
Z Hu profile picture
Z Hu
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.94K)
Thanks for your analysis on book value.
This will add a bit of meat to the ongoing discussion and I will link the two previous book values for comparison. It appears other posters below have already judged your value to be on the low side as you (similarly to Daniel Jones) have assigned a zero to the property leased to both Steward and Prospect for easy calculations.

However, taking this into account, using your book value of 3.5 billion is still 50% above market cap. Given todays price of $3.28 per share, 50% above that is approximately $4.92 and is in agreement with Daniel Jones's article of $5.30.

The book value as defined by Steven Fiorillo is 13.82
seekingalpha.com/...
The book value as defined by Daniel Jones, (if Steward was striped from MPW's equation) is 5.30
seekingalpha.com/...

To sum up, if your calculations for book value is ~$4.92, we would need to add a value of X for the property leased to Steward and Prospect, where X is equal to MPW's book value of said property.

Most would agree that the real estate, with a hospital on it, would be worth more than one dollar and it would be impossible to be worth nothing (or zero).

Note: MPW, the landlord and it's tenants are separate entities, which many have incorrectly comingled into a single entity. They may be "married" but that doesn't mean they can't get a divorce.
A
Austin Jolal
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (176)
As long as MPW survives, even if barely, the bonds r completely safe right?
Z Hu profile picture
Z Hu
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.94K)
@Austin Jolal hmm, as the author implies, in general, bonds are more secure than stock (common and if there is preferred that is ranked in between).
As for being "completely" safe, not even US Treasuries are completely safe, which is why they can trade higher or lower, thus their changes in interest rates.
gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
Yesterday, 12:36 AM
Comments (617)
@Austin Jolal Regrettably, I don't think that statement is always right. If you look at LUMN, several of the publicly traded Quest bonds were supposedly "money good." Several writers here--either in articles or in comments to articles--claimed it was so. Then because of huge looming debt refinancing [maturing in 2027?], a restructuring is being pushed through which would strip quite a portion of these Quest bonds collateral value and give it to other creditors. SInce this proposed debt restructuring was made public, the Quest bonds have fallen about an additional 20% from what was already a depressed price and now trade at less than half of face value! So while I'm NOT saying this WILL happen, in extreme distress, even if MPW survives, bond holders could lose a significant amount of money. That is why, for my personally, I'm avoiding MPW bonds. I do want to buy them, but LUMN is a HUGE cautionary tale about what might happen. Of course, it doesn't have to happen! It doesn't seem fair, because non-professional investors are often taught about the "absolute priority rule" for payment of liabilities in a bankruptcy, but judges can vary the rules in non-bankruptcy restructurings.
C
Colorado Oilman
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (1.05K)
History repeats - just like in 2009 - stock should go from $3 back into teens or higher if short squueze - oversold, way undervalued, and over shorted
G
Gators2
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (634)
@Colorado Oilman I too was a holder in 2009. Except this time it is different. In 2009 the economy was in a severe recession and all stocks were down. This time the economy is very strong and the individual entity MPW is in a severe downturn.
b
bondsmoker
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@Gators2

Yes, but there are specific reasons why hospitals are suffering.

1) The pandemic threw the healthcare industry - in particular hospitals - into disarray. They are still recovering.

2) Strong economy, among other factors, driving wage inflation. General wage inflation has been exacerbated in the health-care industry (see #1). Meanwhile, the revenue-side is not benefitting from inflation, as pricing is controlled.

Question is, will these issues resolve?

The operational side should improve, albeit slowly, in terms of increased supply of staff.

It is an open question how Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement may be adjusted.
LearningInvestor profile picture
LearningInvestor
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (293)
It looks like both Prospect and Steward will survive their troubles and MPW will come out unscathed. I predict the stock price will surpass $15 in 2 years. And Fed interest rates will be down around 3% and MPW will be able to refinance at decent rates and the dividend will be 20% higher than today.

FYI: Short interest is 38.3% or 164.9M shares.

TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL INFLOWS (LAST 12 MONTHS) $1.25 B
TOTAL INSTITUTIONAL OUTFLOWS (LAST 12 MONTHS) $802.27 M
Net Institutional inflow $447.73M for last 12 months - Including net outflow in 4th Qtr of 19M
H
HyGro
03 Feb. 2024
Comments (12.2K)
@LearningInvestor -- But yet the MPW share price has take a precipitous fall during the same period.

Prospect and Steward have low probability of surviving.
P
Pitras
Today, 2:56 AM
Comments (11)
@LearningInvestor probably a typo on the 38.3%? If I'm not mistaken there are approx 600M shares, so 165M short interest would be around 28%
LearningInvestor profile picture
LearningInvestor
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (293)
Steward is on the mend. From: www.msn.com/...

“This funding will help stabilize operations, including the resumption of virtually all elective cases, and more importantly allows us to continue operations at all of our Massachusetts hospitals,” the company said in the memo.

The memo reiterated that Steward did not have plans to close any hospitals in Massachusetts, but it said bridge financing would give Steward the time it needed to consider “transferring one or more of our hospitals to other operators.”

Simultaneously, Steward said it had advanced in a mergers and acquisitions process to bring “a significant equity partner” to its physician organization, a network of doctors that is a separate business line from its hospitals.

“The Company has already received very significant bids as part of this process,” the memo said. “The bridge financing will get the Company to the closing of the M&A process, and will provide the necessary capital for a robust national physician group.”
b
bondsmoker
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@LearningInvestor

Solid article. Thanks.

Would love to know the terms. Doesn't sound like a Ch-11.
W
Wolve_Dawg
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (863)
Steward and Prospect are bruised assets, but in what scenario would these hospitals be worth zero? That's incomprehensible to me.

If both of these declare C11 or C7, MPW's equity in them would go to zero. However, MPW could re-tenant, renegotiate, or sell the real estate.

BTW, cash flow from Prospect was already excluded from 9/30/23's numbers, except for $3.3mm.

Finally, a C11 filing from Steward would be beneficial to Steward in that their unsecured debts would be slashed and their cash flow would be increased...substantially so by signing a DIP financing agreement whereas vendors could once again extend Steard open account terms, this time under the Trustees security.

All this doesn't make MPW a high dividend play for investors - there's zero chance it won't be slashed to pay down '25 bond debt...and that's a good thing. Still playing actively on volatility (name of the game since August), plus I'm Long with ascending stop losses (protects against the downside).
W
Wolve_Dawg
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (863)
@Edpdds Good point...I may go more to that strategy now, but been playing a hybrid that's worked well for me thus far.

It's getting more expensive to play the options game here on volatility but gotten cheaper to buy shares outright and use ascending stop-losses...including Put sales could be a synthetic version of that.

Nobody should be here for dividends right now...it's all about trading
and capital appreciation as the bond debt is paid off with cash flow and property sales via Prospect (CT, PA, and managed care...$1B + right there without any loss of income), plus downsizing Steward's exposure, which will lead to a loss of high-rent income.

Steward could be in better standing if it filed C11 and got DIP financing via the courts. Not only would it decrease its debts substantially, but it would also increase cash flow via getting Trustee-protected credit lines. However, I'm guessing MPW is forcing the issue on non-DIP outside financing so they don't get their equity investments in Steward wiped out.
b
bondsmoker
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
You also show the maturities in 2026/2027, depicting them as an unsurmountable obstacle, as they aren't met by the current $2B cash-raise (via secured debt or sales).

However, you don't address the potential to raise even more cash by further sales and/or more secured debt.

The $2B mentioned by management isn't a hard, forever limit. It is just what they plan on for the next year or two.

The real question is - 2 years out - what is the remaining value of their portfolio, relative to the remaining debt?
Sinai Partners profile picture
Sinai Partners
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (1)
@bondsmoker Thank you for reading the article! We wouldn't say they're an insurmountable obstacle but we would say that a 12 or 13% yield probably isn't an attractive risk adjusted return when the speculative $2bn thrown out by management isn't even sufficient to pay off the 2026 maturities. If management were to come out with a detailed (and credible!) cash flow schedule indicating how they'll handle the massive maturity wall we might be having a different conversation.
b
bondsmoker
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@Sinai Partners

Understood - but I think management's take would be that its too soon to determine how 2026+ maturities will be handled.

In any event, they have enough near-term issues keeping them busy....
W
Wolve_Dawg
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (863)
@Sinai Partners 1. Prospect's CT sale to Yale is set to give MPW about $335M...prior to a likely adjustment.

2. Prospect's Crozer Hospital has a $150mm mortgage owing to MPW and is approved by the state of PA to be sold this year.

3. Prospect's care biz is set to go up for sale soon and has been appraised at nearly $600mm.

There's $1.1B right there. With a 20% haircut, it's still $900mm.

The divvy will also be cut, so add that cash flow in as well.

2025 bonds are taken care of.
G
Grad91
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (515)
Writing off revenue or even assets due to troubled tenants isn’t fundamentally accurate. The physical hospitals are still there. If anything, the real issues are whether the troubled tenants are allowed to continue as tenants, whether there are healthier tenants out there for those properties, and how much reduction in rent will occur until such time as (i) the troubled tenants are no longer troubled and paying their monthly obligations or (ii) new tenants who can pay their monthly obligations are under contract.
Alex Woodstock profile picture
Alex Woodstock
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (20)
Nothing changes. I remember talks a year ago explaining why Facebook should cost $100
b
bondsmoker
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
Solid approach - thanks.

I do think it is a bit too zero-sum, however, with respect to Prospect & Steward, as well as the 2026/2027 maturities.

Are Prospect & Steward worth their BV? No. But are they worth $0? Unlikely.

Will they be able to roll 2026 & 2027 maturities on the same terms of the existing unsecured bonds? No. But will they be completely blocked from the debt markets at that time? Probably not.

Likeliest scenario is that MPW is a smaller, but healthier entity by the time 2026 rolls around, with greater clarity on their ability to service debt long-term.

There are any number of scenarios - but I think the likeliest is equity value of about $5-7 long-term, with bonds rolled or paid off in one form or another.
L
Livermore923
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (449)
Rest assured that opining on anything MPW will get 100s or even 1000s of comments. Great way to start your presence on SA!
Lt. Columbo profile picture
Lt. Columbo
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (962)
The bonds arent cheap enough
N
Noahcla
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (54)
Gotta love sell ratings at the very bottom
Tellurium128 profile picture
Tellurium128
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.54K)
I don't think it's unlikely that MPW will raise new debt between now and 2026/27. Unless you're aware of something that would stop them from rolling over $2 to $3 bln in debt?
The Fortune Teller profile picture
The Fortune Teller
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (23.77K)
Agreed @Tellurium128
Assuming rates are going down over the next two years (a very likely outcome) and assuming situation with the troubled tenants isn't worsening (let alone improving) - MPW would be able to refinance at 10% or so comes 2026.
It would be a lot more costly than what the company pays on its current debt but still doable.
b
bondsmoker
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (18.15K)
@The Fortune Teller

Yes - the bombshells of the troubled tenants will have long since gone off, and the dust settle, by the time 2026 rolls around.

MPW will be a smaller, cleaner entity by then - with the likely ability to roll debt - albeit not at the sweetheart deals of the ZIRP era.
M
Mr Nobodi
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.94K)
@The Fortune Teller They hinted at trying to get some secured debt. Which would be a lower rate than (new) unsecured debt. We can also expect other events to raise liquidity. But no one really knows until a deal is struck and completed. With completion weighing on some of MPW's recent dealings.
b
bobblock
02 Feb. 2024
Comments (472)
Great article! Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

