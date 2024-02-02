Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi Q4: Proving All The Naysayers Wrong

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • SoFi's Q4 earnings report showed significant revenue and member growth momentum.
  • The firm achieved GAAP profitability for the first time ever and expects $100M in GAAP earnings in FY 2024.
  • SoFi's growth is driven by its Financial Services product category, and it plans to prioritize growth in this area this year.
  • The student loan origination business also showed a lot of recovering strength due to the resumption of student loan payments in Q4'23.
  • Shares could revalue up to $15, in my opinion.

Fintech, Financial Technology Concept

GOCMEN

Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) soared more than 20% after the digital personal finance company submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter on Monday that showed both a significant EPS and top line beat.

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI, PYPL, SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

K
Kg222
Today, 3:03 AM
Comments (622)
Is the stock manipulated ? Always sells off on great results. Maybe good opportunity here. Analyst down grades on great results.
