GOCMEN

Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) soared more than 20% after the digital personal finance company submitted its earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter on Monday that showed both a significant EPS and top line beat. SoFi surrender 15 percentage points of the upsurge on Tuesday and Wednesday, however.

The most notable take-aways from SoFi’s fourth-quarter earnings report were that the company’s revenue growth momentum accelerated and that the short term EPS outlook for SoFi is extremely favorable. The company expects consistent GAAP profitability in FY 2024 and with student loan payments resuming, I believe shares of SoFi have considerable upside revaluation potential!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of SoFi a strong buy -- SoFi Is Back -- after the company’s third-quarter earnings due to an improving adjusted EBITDA outlook in the context of resuming student loan payments (which turned out to be correct). SoFi also saw accelerating revenue growth and strong customer acquisition in the fourth-quarter which greatly exceeded my expectations. The guidance for FY 2024 looks impressive as well. I believe shares have continual upside potential as the market understands that SoFi offers both profitability and top line growth.

Impressive fourth-quarter earnings card: accelerating top line growth, customer gains and FS momentum

SoFi crushed estimates for its fourth-quarter producing GAAP earnings of $0.02 per-share, beating the $0.00 per-share consensus. The top line also came in ahead of consensus expectations, beating the average prediction by $23M.

The personal finance platform had a great quarter in terms of customer acquisition as well: SoFi attracted 585k new customers to its platform in Q4’23 which marked a growth rate of 44% year over year and the firm ended FY 2023 with 7.5M accounts in its ecosystem. Although the growth rate, on a sequential basis, dropped 3 PP, the rate of customer acquisition was impressive and caused SoFi to report a 35% upsurge in revenues to $615.4M in Q4'23. SoFi generated 27% top line growth in Q3'23 so the Fintech benefited from an 8 PP acceleration in its top line quarter over quarter.

Better than expected customer acquisition caused SoFi to crush my year-end account estimate of 7M by more than half a million, indicating that despite my already “optimistic” assumptions, growth at SoFi is even stronger than I projected. Because of the strength in customer acquisition and considering current momentum in account additions, I project that SoFi could grow to ~10M customer accounts by the end of this year.

SoFi

SoFi’s growth was chiefly driven by its Financial Services product category in Q4'23 which saw, in terms of products available on the SoFi platform, 45% year over year growth. This growth was almost twice as high as growth in Lending products (+24% Y/Y). Financial Services include insurance, investing and banking products, like Checking or Savings accounts. I expect, given the strength of grow in the FS category, that SoFi’s management will continue to prioritize investments in Financial Services in FY 2024 and beyond.

SoFi

Soaring adjusted EBITDA and milestone achievement of GAAP profitability

SoFi's adjusted EBITDA soared 85% Q/Q in the fourth-quarter to a quarterly record of $181M, driven by two major factors: 1. Strong growth in Financial Services, and 2. A rebound in originations in the student loan origination business (discussed below). SoFi's demonstrated upside momentum in adjusted EBITDA as well as the fact that the Fintech is now GAAP profitable caused a major 20%+ stock rally on Monday that unfortunately faltered on Tuesday and Wednesday.

SoFi

SoFi said that it would strive to achieve GAAP profitability for the first time ever in the fourth-quarter (something that a lot of naysayers didn't believe was possible 1 or 2 years ago) and the company achieved its goal: the personal finance company reported a GAAP profit of $24.6M in Q4’23, showing a swing of $74.8M relative to the fourth-quarter of last year.

SoFi

Rebound in student loan originations

Although SoFi’s broad momentum can be traced back chiefly to its customer acquisition momentum and aggressive product growth in the Financial Services category, SoFi benefited from a huge turnaround in its student loan origination business as well. The student loan payment moratorium ran out in the fourth-quarter, resulting in a reinvigoration of the student origination segment.

Student loan originations soared 95% year over year in Q4’23 to $790.0M as student loan borrowers were once again required to make loan payments after a more than 3-year pause due to COVID-19. Personal loans replaced student loans as the primary driver of origination growth last year: student loan originations dropped off 48% year over year in FY 2022, but saw a decent rebound in FY 2023 (+17% Y/Y). Since student loan payments just resumed, I expect continual upside momentum in the coming quarters for this origination segment in FY 2024.

SoFi

Guidance for FY 2024

SoFi’s outlook for the current fiscal year is impressive as the company seeks to double down on its momentum in Financial Services... which is expected to lead to a 50% segment top line jump. SoFi also expects to generate $100M, at the mid-point, in GAAP profits this year which implies a $440M+ swing in profitability between FY 2023 and FY 2024. Since SoFi has now achieved enough scale to be profitable, I see strong earnings surprise potential for the personal finance company this year.

SoFi

SoFi’s valuation and upside potential

I see a fair value of $15 for SoFi due to the company achieving what few other fast-growing Fintechs achieve: it is now already profitable and is expected to expand its profitability significantly in FY 2024, in large part because of its momentum in the Financial Services category. As I said in November, I use a 4X revenue multiplier to value SoFi (which hasn't changed) considering that the Fintech is now profitable, has massive account momentum and sees accelerating revenue growth.

Based off of the new FY 2024 growth forecast, I believe SoFi could generate $2.7B in revenues this year and ~$3.5B next year (assuming Y/Y growth rates of ~30% annually). Applying a 4X revenue multiplier to these estimated revenue figures implies a fair value market cap of $14.0B. SoFi currently has a market cap of less than $7.5B, implying a fair value of ~$15. This is a dynamic value and it may rise and fall with the strength in SoFi's customer acquisition, EBITDA momentum etc.

A 4X P/S ratio also seems reasonable to me considering that SoFi has traded at a higher valuation in the past and Fintech Upstart (UPST) is also trading near a 4X price-to revenue ratio. PayPal (PYPL) is cheaper than SoFi, but doesn't have the account growth momentum that SoFi has. I still like PayPal, however, and believe represents extremely deep value for investors: An Unbeatable Bargain. I also have a favorable view on AI start-up Upstart whose shares could make a comeback in a low-inflation world.

Data by YCharts

Risks with SoFi

I believe the risk of investing in SoFi has significantly decreased after the submission of the fourth-quarter earnings card because SoFi has now proven that it can operate its lending and FS business profitably at scale. The lack of GAAP profitability has weighed on SoFi’s valuation in 2023, but the guidance for 2024 is taking a lot of this risk away, in my opinion. What would change my mind about SoFi is if the company saw decelerating customer acquisition momentum, lower GAAP income and moderating growth in the vital Financial Services category (which are also all metrics that I monitor).

Final thoughts

SoFi submitted a very decent earnings sheet for the fourth-quarter that proved the naysayers wrong. Unfortunately, this momentum faded on Tuesday and Wednesday, likely because of general profit taking. The Q4'23 earnings card itself convinced with strong net customer acquisition, accelerating top line momentum, a strong financial outlook for this year as well as guidance for massively expanding GAAP profitability in FY 2024. I also like the fact that the company has said that it will continue its concentrate its efforts on growing its Financial Services category going forward. Shares have considerable EPS revision potential in 2024 and I see a clear path for SoFi's shares to revalue significantly higher if the company continues to execute on its growth plan!