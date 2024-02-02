bjdlzx

Quarterly Update:

The money machine that is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) keeps spinning. The company beat estimates on earnings, EBITDA and DCF (distributable cash flow) at $.72 vs $.68, $2.50 billion vs $2.45 billion and $2.06 billion vs $1.99 billion respectively.

The balance sheet remains in tiptop shape. Leverage is 3x and liquidity is $3.9 billion. This strength allowed the company to increase the distribution again Q4 to $0.515/unit, a 5.1% increase over Q4 2022, and leaving the indicated yield at 7.7% (with the units at $26.75). The company also bought back 6.6 mm common units during the year.

EPD Capital Return (Q4 Quarterly Presentation)

I have a really hard time finding fault with any of this performance or capital return policy. The component of operating margin remains in the high 70's percentage (dominated by NGL's) with most of the balance coming from differentials. While differentials are somewhat related to commodity pricing, the company takes very little commodity pricing risk.

Breakdown of Operating Margin Sources (Q4 Quarterly Presentation)

At its heart though, I still view EPD as mostly an NGL play and that business had a great Q4 and a great year.

Q4 NGL Segment Bridge (Q4 Quarterly Presentation)

Growth Capital:

The company updated its capital expenditure plans. Some of Q4's capital projects got pushed into this year. The company also laid out initial plans for 2025 growth. Like most years, I expect this budgeting to change as new opportunities arise.

EPD Cap Ex Updates (Q4 Quarterly Presentation) EPD Capital Expenditure Details (Q4 Quarterly Presentation)

Valuation:

I can't believe this company's unit price still hasn't regained its pre-Covid high. its distribution is over 10% higher, its leverage is a turn lower, it is past a massive capex cycle, whose full benefits are starting to show in EBITDA that is projected to be 30% higher this year than right before Covid. Yet, the units languish more the 10% below the pre-Covid high, leaving valuation over 20% lower at 9x 2024 EBITDA.

Risk:

As with anything attached to energy, EPD's unit price seems to be sensitive to oil prices. Big swings in particular. I'll repeat that: the unit price is sensitive to oil prices. Actual operations have very little sensitivity to oil prices. The biggest impact is in differentials when oil and natural gas prices compress, offering smaller opportunities to take advantage of price discrepancies.

Conclusion:

For years, I have viewed EPD as a core holding for any investor, but particularly those focused on income with a little bit of growth. I recognize that the MLP structure presents limitations on the types of investors who can own these units and where they can be owned (IRAs are problematic). That said, I love these assets, I have great respect for this management team, and I adore the tax deferred nature of the distributions.