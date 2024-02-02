Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Celestica: Strong Q4 Earnings, Reiterate Buy

Feb. 02, 2024 2:58 AM ETCelestica Inc. (CLS) Stock, CLS:CA Stock
Miletus Research
Summary

  • Celestica posts strong Q4 2023 financial results, beating revenue and earnings estimates.
  • Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment drives revenue growth and margin improvement.
  • Promising outlook for FY 2024, with 14% YoY revenue growth expected and margin improvement potential.
  • Buy rating reiterated with an increased price target of $72.

Factory Digitalization: Two Industrial Engineers Use Tablet Computer, Big Data Statistics Visualization, Optimization of High-Tech Electronics Facility. Industry 4.0 Machinery Manufacturing Products

gorodenkoff

Celestica Posts Strong Earnings

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) reported its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on January 29, 2024. The company delivered another solid performance, beating the consensus estimates on both revenue and earnings. Celestica's revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $2.14 billion, while its adjusted

At Miletus Research, we specialize in analyzing technology companies, exploring the nuances of their strategies in depth. Our team of experienced researchers merges cutting-edge market analytics with strategic expertise, empowering you with actionable insights that drive informed investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

