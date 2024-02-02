FFC: Portfolio Assets Appear Overpriced, Some Profit-Taking Could Be Smart

RyanJLane

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:FFC) is a closed-end fund that has long been a fairly popular choice among investors who are seeking to earn a high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. Unfortunately, this fund suffered severely over the past two years as its high level of leverage resulted in fairly significant losses as the Federal Reserve scaled back on quantitative easing and money printing in favor of a tighter monetary environment. As a result, the fund was forced to cut its distribution multiple times. Right now, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund has a 6.75% yield, which is not much better than the 6.67% current yield of the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). This is disappointing, as the exchange-traded fund does not use leverage to artificially boost the yield from the securities in its portfolio. It almost goes without saying that the fund’s distribution yield is substantially lower than the yield currently offered by other preferred stock closed-end funds:

Fund Current Yield Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund 6.75% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) 9.27% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) 9.11% John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) 8.89% Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities & Income Fund (PTA) 8.62% Click to enlarge

The difference in yields between this fund and its peers from other fund houses is quite stark. This is not a case where we are only talking about a few basis points in yield, which will normally be irrelevant to most investors. On the surface then, the fund’s peers appear to be offering a much better investment proposition considering that all five of these funds invest in very similar assets. That admittedly does not mean that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund is a worse fund than its peers as it could make up for the lower yield with stronger share price appreciation, but it is not a very good sign.

As regular readers may recall, we last discussed the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund in the middle of November. The fund’s performance since that time has been rather impressive. As we can see here, the fund’s shares have appreciated by 8.14%, which is a better performance than the 7.04% gain of the ICE Exchange-Listed Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index, which is tracked by the iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF:

Seeking Alpha

This is generally what we would expect to see from a leveraged preferred stock fund. After all, leverage will tend to amplify upward movements in the price of the assets in the fund’s portfolio. This is the same leverage that seemingly caused problems for this fund back in 2022 and 2023 as it amplified the fund’s losses as preferred stock prices declined.

In previous articles, I have pointed out that investors in closed-end funds such as the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund typically do much better than the share price performance alone would suggest. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions while simply attempting to keep their net asset values at a somewhat stable level. This is what results in the very high yields that are boasted by these funds. As a result of this, we should always consider the distributions that a fund pays out in any analysis of its performance. When we do this, we can see that investors in the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund enjoyed a 10.05% total return. This compares quite favorably to the 8.31% total return that investors in the index received:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly an impressive return over two and a half months. However, it is worth noting that all three of the John Hancock preferred stock funds listed in the table above managed to outperform this fund by a considerable margin:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, this performance comparison appears to suggest that investors who wish to own preferred stocks right now would be better off with any of the John Hancock funds than the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund. This is particularly true when we consider that most investors who purchase preferred stocks are doing so in order to receive a high level of income.

It might be a good idea to pare back any positions that you may have in the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund right now and not because of the fund’s underperformance relative to its peers. Earlier today, the Federal Open Market Committee concluded its policy meeting and strongly implied that the market is wrong about the rate cuts that it has been pricing in. It was these expectations that were responsible for this fund’s rally over the past few months and if the Federal Reserve’s statements are to be believed, then the assets held by the fund are substantially overvalued and will decline in the very near future. As such, it might be a good idea to take some profits and redeploy assets into more productive uses.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund has the primary objective of providing its shareholders with a high level of current income while still ensuring the preservation of its principal. This is a very reasonable objective considering the fund’s strategy. As is usually the case with Flaherty & Crumrine funds, the website does a very good job of explaining the fund’s strategy. Here is what it states:

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with preservation of capital. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. Preferred and other income-producing securities may include, among other things, traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, contingent capital securities, subordinated debt and senior debt. “Managed Assets” are the fund’s net assets, plus the principal amount of loans from financial institutions or debt securities issued by the Fund, the liquidation preference of preferred stock issued by the Fund, if any, and the proceeds of any reverse repurchase agreements entered into by the Fund. The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 25% of its total assets in the financials sector, which for this purpose is comprised of the banks, thrifts & mortgage finance, diversified financial services, finance, consumer finance, capital markets, asset management & custody, investment banking & brokerage, insurance, insurance brokerage and real estate investment trust industries.

This is all pretty standard for a fund that invests primarily in preferred stocks. The fund is generally invested as it claims above. The fund’s annual report states that its asset allocation as of November 30, 2023 was the following:

Security Type % Of Total Assets Preferred Stock & Hybrid Preferred Securities 74.1% Contingent Capital Securities 18.5% Corporate Debt 1.9% Money Market Fund 4.8% Click to enlarge

This is very different from what CEF Connect and Morningstar list on their websites for the fund’s asset allocation, but I am generally inclined to consider the information in a fund’s annual report to be more authoritative than third-party sources. As I have pointed out in a few previous articles, some online sources consider preferred stock with a maturity date to be a bond despite the fact that preferred securities occupy a different position in a company’s capital stack. After all, in the event of bankruptcy or liquidation, bondholders must be repaid in full before the holders of preferred stock are eligible to receive any money.

Contingent capital securities are an interesting type of security that was created following the financial crisis in 2007 and 2008. In short, they are a fixed-income security that has a built-in feature that results in owners of the security suffering a loss if some event happens. Nuveen, which is fairly well-known for its fixed-income funds, has a very good description of these securities posted on its website. That site provides this general description:

But why are CoCos “contingent?” Because of a feature that automatically imposes a loss on the investor should an issuer’s capital fall below a predetermined threshold – typically 7% of its total risk-weighted assets in a “high trigger” structure and 5.125% in a “low trigger” structure. When this occurs, depending on the structure, there are three possible outcomes: The security is converted to common equity, The investor is forced to assume a temporary write down of the security’s value, The investor is forced to assume a permanent write down of the security’s value.

The basic purpose of these securities is to reduce the risk that a bank will require a taxpayer-funded bailout, which would seem to be a natural reaction to the events that happened around that time.

The reason that this is important with respect to this fund is that the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund has 18.5% of its assets invested in these securities, as already shown. These securities are obviously going to be riskier than ordinary corporate bonds or even preferred stocks that do not have a “loss sharing” characteristic. The yield on them will naturally be higher than ordinary corporate bonds in order to compensate investors for the higher risk, but it is still important that people buying this fund realize that pretty much all of the securities that it holds are going to have a somewhat higher risk of loss than the securities that are held by an investment-grade bond fund.

Fortunately, the fund does take some steps to reduce the overall risks that any individual security presents to its portfolio as a whole. For starters, the fund has approximately 226 individual issuers represented in the portfolio. This should result in no individual issuer accounting for an outsized proportion of the fund’s overall portfolio. This is mostly the case, but we can still see a few issuers that have a large enough representation in the fund that they should not be ignored:

Flaherty & Crumrine

In many fixed-income funds, we do not see any individual issuer account for more than 2% of the fund’s total assets. This one has numerous issuers accounting for more than that level, so it does have a bit more concentration of assets than some other fixed-income funds. With that said, there is nothing larger than 5% of total assets here, which is roughly the point at which an asset begins to expose the portfolio to company-specific risks. For the most part, there appears to be sufficient diversification across the fund to protect investors from an event that could cause the securities issued by any given company to decline independently of the market as a whole. We can still see significant exposure to the banking and insurance sectors here, so a financial crisis or something like that would still have a significant impact on the fund’s portfolio but this is a problem that every preferred stock-focused closed-end fund has so that is not a complaint about this particular fund.

It is worth noting that the Federal Open Market Committee in its statements today excluded statements that the “U.S. banking system is sound and resilient,” which were present in its prepared remarks following previous meetings. Zero Hedge jumped on this exclusion with a rather snarky remark:

Does the Fed no longer saying that “the U.S. banking system is sound and resilient” mean the banking system is no longer sound and resilient, or was it just a lie before to convince the population of something which was not the case?

In previous articles on the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund, I pointed out that the banking system is sitting on a very high level of unrealized losses that were caused by the rapid rise in interest rates over the past few years. These losses effectively put any bank at risk of collapse in the event of something that requires it to come up with large amounts of cash at a moment’s notice. One example of such an event would be a bank run, which is the event that caused Silicon Valley Bank to collapse last March. The Federal Reserve did put an emergency lending program in place to prevent the further collapse of any bank, but this program ends in March. The central bank has recently stated that it intends to proceed with the shutdown of this emergency lending program, which could result in heightened instability in the financial system. When we combine this with growing levels of delinquencies at some of the nation’s banks, there could be a reason why the Federal Reserve saw fit to omit that particular statement from its prepared remarks. I am certainly not predicting any sort of shock like what occurred back in 2007 and 2008, but the risks of being a preferred stockholder in banks might be higher going forward than it has been over the past year.

The Fund And Interest Rates

As mentioned in the introduction, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund delivered very strong price appreciation over the past few months. This was largely due to long-term interest rates declining since mid-October 2023. As we can see here, the yield of the ten-year U.S. Treasury note peaked on October 19, 2023. It has generally been declining since that time:

CNBC

As prices and yields move in opposite directions, this means that the price of the bond went up as the yields declined. When the ten-year Treasury note goes up in price, it tends to carry all fixed-income assets up with it. This includes preferred stocks and contingent capital securities, such as the ones held by this fund. We can see this reflected in the fund’s share price performance. As we can see here, shares of the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund have appreciated by 20.97% since October 19, 2023:

Barchart

This is certainly a very respectable return from any fixed-income asset over a three-and-a-half-month period. The reason for this is the market strongly expecting that the Federal Reserve will rapidly cut interest rates in 2024. As we can see here, the market is currently expecting that the federal funds target rate will be 375 to 400 basis points at the end of 2024:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

This would require six rate cuts from the current 525-550 basis point range. This is what is currently priced into fixed-income securities. If the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates to that degree by the end of the year, it strongly suggests that the securities held by the fund are overpriced and will decline in price.

The Federal Open Market Committee met earlier today. As expected, it opted to keep the federal funds rate at the 525-550 basis-point range that it has been at since July 2023. More importantly, the Federal Reserve made some comments that strongly suggested that it will not cut interest rates to anywhere near what the market is pricing in. The bank’s prepared statement included the following comment:

The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent.

This seems to imply that a March rate cut is not particularly likely. That means that in order to meet the market’s expectations, the Federal Reserve would have to reduce the federal funds target range at every single meeting over the remainder of the year. That does not seem particularly likely, especially since it would begin facing criticism from both sides during a presidential election campaign. The incumbent party would criticize it because rate cuts of that degree would require admitting that the economy is in a recession. The opposition party’s criticism would revolve around trying to boost asset prices in order to make Americans who own stocks feel better about their wallets. The Federal Reserve will probably attempt to avoid such publicity from politicians running for office if it can avoid such.

For their part, the members of the Federal Open Market Committee remained steadfast in their expectation that there will be a maximum of three rate cuts this year, with the first one coming sometime in the second half of the year. That scenario will almost certainly pressure shares of this fund and cause them to give up some of their recent gains. Investors may want to take some of their gains now before the decline begins in earnest.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield of the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund is borrowing money and using that borrowed money to purchase preferred stocks and other income-producing securities. As long as the purchased securities have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much debt as that would expose us to too much risk.

As of the time of writing, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund has leveraged assets comprising 39.08% of its portfolio. This represents a significant improvement over the 41.43% leverage ratio that this fund had the last time that we discussed it. The reduction in leverage makes sense as the fund’s net asset value is up by 8.63% since the last article on this fund was published:

Barchart

As I have pointed out in previous articles when a fund’s leverage remains stable but the fund’s net asset value increases, the leverage ratio goes down. This makes sense because the borrowed money will be a smaller percentage of the portfolio’s total assets.

As mentioned in the introduction though, this fund is more leveraged than we really want to see, and this has caused problems for it in recent years. In particular, the leverage amplified the fund’s losses when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in 2022 and these losses forced it to cut its distribution multiple times. This is the biggest reason why the yield of this fund (and Flaherty & Crumrine’s other preferred stock funds) is so much lower than its peers from other fund managers.

As already mentioned, the fund could very easily give up some of its recent gains if the Federal Reserve fails to meet the market’s expectations regarding interest rates as seems likely. The high leverage will amplify these losses, so the risk seems pretty high here. This provides yet another reason why investors in the fund may want to consider taking some of their recent gains.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund invests its assets in a portfolio that primarily consists of preferred stock. The defining characteristic of preferred stock is that it delivers the majority of its total investment returns in the form of direct payments to its owners. In this case, that is the fund that collects all of these payments on behalf of its shareholders. The fund then borrows money to purchase more securities and thus generates a higher level of income than it could with only its own equity capital. The fund combines all of these payments with any capital gains that it manages to realize by trading the preferred stocks in its portfolio and then paying them out to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. We might expect that this business model would result in the fund’s shares boasting a very high yield.

There is a certain amount of truth to this as the fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0838 per share ($1.0056 per share annually), which gives it a 6.75% yield at the current price. As mentioned in the introduction, this is not a particularly impressive yield for a preferred stock-focused closed-end fund, but it is still pretty high compared to most domestic common stocks that trade in the market. Unfortunately, this fund has not been particularly consistent with respect to its distribution. As we can see here, the fund has both raised and lowered its distribution numerous times over its history:

CEF Connect

One thing that we immediately see here is that the fund had to cut its distributions numerous times ever since 2022. It is hardly alone in this as most funds that invest in fixed-rate securities had to cut their distributions due to losses suffered when interest rates went up. This fund’s cuts were perhaps more severe than most, due at least in part to its high level of leverage. The fund did increase its distribution beginning in February 2024, but it still seems likely that its recent history will be a bit of a turn-off for any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and secure income from the assets in their portfolios. This is a category that would include many retirees and others who depend on their portfolios to provide the income that they need to support their lifestyles.

As just stated, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund did just increase its distribution. There may be some readers who take that as a positive sign going forward. While that may be true, it is not necessarily the case. After all, a closed-end fund can technically pay out more than it actually earns from its investments and there are even a handful of funds that do this deliberately. For example, the Cornerstone funds were fairly notorious for constantly paying out distributions in excess of their income and conducting frequent share issues to cover the difference. Thus, we should still investigate the fund’s financial performance in order to determine how well the fund is actually covering its distribution.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document available that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund’s most recent financial report (linked earlier in this article) corresponds to the full-year period that ended on November 30, 2023. This is a much newer report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund. That is very nice to see because a lot happened during the six-month period between May 2023 (the closing date of the semi-annual report) and November 2023. In particular, the summer was rather brutal for closed-end funds like this one as the market began to accept that high-interest rates could be a fixture of the American economy for an extended period. This report will give us a good idea of the scale of the losses that the fund suffered in that environment. We will also get a bit of an idea of how well the fund was able to take advantage of the market strength at the end of the year, although it will still not include the month of December.

During the full-year period, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund received $32,289,095 in dividends and $52,974,297 in interest from the investments in its portfolio. When we combine this with a small amount of income from other sources, we see that the fund had a total investment income of $85,516,227 over the year. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $48,991,318 available to the shareholders. This was, unfortunately, not enough to cover the $51,340,909 that the fund paid out in distributions, but it did manage to get pretty close. At first glance, though, there may still be a reason to be concerned as we ordinarily would prefer that a fixed-income fund fully cover its distributions out of net investment income.

However, there are other methods through which a fund can obtain the money that it needs to cover the distribution. For example, it might be able to earn some capital gains by taking advantage of the market pricing movements that accompany movements in interest rates. Unfortunately, the fund failed miserably at this task over the full-year period. It reported net realized losses of $37,402,047 and had another $4,864,081 in net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund’s net assets declined by $43,164,142 over the full-year period after accounting for all inflows and outflows. The fund clearly failed to cover its distribution for the second year in a row:

FY 2022 FY 2023 Net Asset Value Decline $206,535,621 $43,164,142 Click to enlarge

This is certainly disturbing, and the fund may again struggle to cover its newly raised distribution if the Federal Reserve does indeed disappoint the market and causes the price of fixed-income assets to decline over the coming months.

Valuation

As of January 30, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund has a net asset value of $16.24 per share but the shares currently trade for $14.50 each. This gives the fund’s shares a 10.71% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is more expensive than the 12.08% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month, but it is still a double-digit discount.

The smaller-than-average discount might represent a good place to take some profits off the table. I will admit that I am hesitant to suggest selling a fund that is still trading at a double-digit discount on net asset value, but it might be a good idea given the risks of a near-term decline in the share price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund is a fairly popular closed-end fund that has been punished for taking on a large amount of leverage in past years. The fund’s yield and total returns are lower than some of the fund’s peers and this suggests that investors who wish to have exposure to preferred securities may be better off elsewhere. With that said, all preferred stock funds appear to be overvalued right now since the market is pricing in a very unlikely trajectory with respect to interest rates in 2024. As such, it might be a good idea to take some profits right now and reduce your exposure to a potential market correction.