The iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) is exposed heavily to financials, dependent on the Malaysian monetary policy stance, and also on the performance of the domestic currency, the Malaysian Ringgit. We think that there is upside on the Ringgit, independent of policy stance, as political destabilizers in Malaysia are being parried. Moreover, we think that higher-for-longer applies in Malaysia as well for reasons that we'll later explain, and that limits downside to the Ringgit.

EWM Breakdown

Let's have a look at the key details of EWM. The expense ratio is 0.5%, which is actually very modest for a pretty exotic geographic market. Many industry-indexed iShares ETFs in the US have these sorts of expense ratios, so 0.5% is a good deal on a set of Malaysian equities.

There's a 14% exposure to Public Bank in Malaysia, and Malaysian banking has a very high allocation across the ETF.

Sectors (iShares.com)

The financials skew is big.

Comments

Let's start on monetary policy. Public Bank has seen growing income in line with periods of growing rates - very intuitive. Rates went from around 3.25%, to 1.7% during COVID-19, and are now at "restrictive" levels back at 3.25%. The large spread in yields from America saw the Ringgit perform very badly in 2023. A general view that the US is at the peak of the hiking cycle puts a backstop of further Ringgit declines.

Moreover, the monetary policy situation is connected with an effort by Malaysia to improve its budget position, which may result in some inflationary effects as subsidies that limited energy price increases are currently in effect but are being capped. Taxes are also coming in, which will be deflationary, but the subsidies were doing a lot of the heavy lifting in fighting inflation. Policy rates are likely to stay higher in order to deal with a possible flare up which supports financial income and the Ringgit, and is good for EWM. Due to instability of the government, it is important for the central bank to retain the option to exercise monetary policy where other type of policy is more volatile.

The other matter that affects the Ringgit outside of the monetary policy stance is the political situation in Malaysia, which has had a lot of turnover in governments for several years, which is very uncharacteristic for a country that had the same leading party since independence. This required the monarch to take a bit more involved and explicit stance in trying to promote a more stable government and policy. There were meetings of opposition and ruling party members dubbed the Dubai Move, which looked to topple the government through brokering some floor crosses of MPs. An anti-hopping law was even passed in October 2022 to avoid issues like this, but it isn't ironclad, so government change is a concern as the many parties cause a lot of political instability and difficulty for investors to form a view on the company's macroeconomic policies.

The current government has lasted longer than expected, and if it can continue to do that and delivery stability for Malaysians, that may be enough for it to keep the mandate longer and allow for some support to the poorly performing Ringgit, even since the beginning of 2024.

While the politics is complicated and uncertain, were are quite confident that the Ringgit denominated financial plays will do decently well, and that monetary policy will favor financials and will be a positive vector for the Ringgit. Whether the Ringgit actually has a ceiling or not will depend on the political situation, which we hope sees the current stability enduring. We don't see huge risks to the Ringgit, and think Malaysian financial should do pretty well on an ongoing basis. EWM looks alright, although too uncertain for us.