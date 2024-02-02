ewg3D

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust ("mREIT") that specializes in bridge loans primarily for Class B multifamily properties and secondarily for single-family rental investments. The mREIT not only originates loans that it holds on its balance sheet but also provides loan servicing for third parties, giving it multiple streams of income.

ABR is an industry leader in the residential lending space and a best-in-class operator with a best-in-class management team. I own the common stock and have no intention of selling.

That said, ABR is facing the strongest headwinds that its business model has seen since the Great Financial Crisis. ABR's borrower customers are facing dual pressures from the floating rate loans payable to ABR and eroding fundamentals in the multifamily sector due to huge supply growth.

As of Q3 2023, ABR's dividend remained well-covered with a payout ratio of 78%. I don't see the common stock dividend as imminently in danger. But I prefer erring on the side of caution.

That leads me to the Arbor Realty 6.25% Series F Fixed-To-Floating Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NYSE:ABR.PR.F). (Whew, that's a mouthful.)

For a few reasons, ABR.PR.F and its 8.4% dividend yield look far safer than the common stock, including greater dividend safety and less downside. Meanwhile, ABR.PR.F has about 35% upside to par, while ABR has only a little bit higher upside to its all-time high.

What you give up with ABR.PR.F's 8.4% yield compared to ABR's 13% yield, you are compensated with greatly increased dividend safety and a higher probability of realizing the potential upside.

Let's discuss ABR's headwinds and why its upside is probably limited.

Storm Clouds Over Multifamily Real Estate

ABR's loan book is overwhelmingly three things:

Floating rate Multifamily-focused Sunbelt-concentrated

ABR Q3 2023 Fact Sheet

It also acts as a loan servicer for third parties such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the FHA, and some private sector investors.

Its balance sheet loans are typically short-term (2-4 years) bridge loans sporting high yields and floating rates. Often, these bridge loans are the temporary financing used by developers of newly delivered properties to "bridge" the gap between construction loans and long-term financing. Sometimes, though, they are for other purposes like redevelopment or refinancing.

Bridge loans have high yields because they generally have higher risk. Frequently, the property backing them is not yet stabilized. The borrower is typically speculating that the returns they will ultimately earn on the asset will exceed the high interest rate on the bridge loan, thereby making it worthwhile.

What can go wrong?

Several things:

The borrower can overpay for the asset, limiting their return on investment.

The environment can erode and cause returns to be weaker than expected.

Interest rates on the floating-rate bridge loan can rise higher than expected.

Right now, all three of these negative outcomes are playing out in the multifamily space.

Investors overpaid for multifamily properties over the last few years, the environment has eroded from softening demand and increasing supply, and interest rates have increased higher than expected.

If the borrower has a low amount of debt relative to the asset value, then this setup is the borrower's problem.

If the borrower has a high amount of debt relative to the asset value, then this setup eventually becomes the lender's problem.

If the borrower gets to the point where they are burning cash and the asset has lost market value, it can be more appealing simply to surrender the asset to the lender rather than keep pumping more cash into it in hopes that the situation will eventually improve.

The lender does not want to own and operate real estate, because that is not their business model. They aren't set up to do that. So when a borrower defaults, the lender needs to quickly replace them with a new borrower/landlord who will operate the property. However, the lender will have to sell the property at the lower market price, which means they will take a hit too.

This appears to describe what is happening in the multifamily space right now.

Even as renter demand recedes from its post-pandemic levels, the new supply of apartments hitting the market is at its highest level in 50 years.

Fast Company

Predictably, this is causing rent rates for new leases to plummet.

Bloomberg

Notice that while the surge in rent growth in 2021 and 2022 was the highest in decades, the drop in rent rates at this point is now worse than at any time in decades, including the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009.

A little over half of the top 100 US cities show negative year-over-year rent rates in December 2023 and January 2024.

Apartment List

Across the Sunbelt specifically, where new apartment supply deliveries are most concentrated, rents are sharply declining.

At the same time, interest rates are much higher than where they were a few years ago when these new apartment projects were greenlit. This makes the returns lower and the financing costs higher than originally contemplated.

Unsurprisingly, multifamily delinquencies are shooting higher.

Calculated Risk

On their own, delinquencies are obviously not good for the lender, because they result in a drop in revenue. And to the extent that delinquencies turn into foreclosures or workouts, they can also result in asset write-downs and permanent, downward resets in revenue streams.

So, the headwinds and risks facing ABR seem clear.

At the same time, the insiders, who would know more than anyone else about the company's prospects, appear to be almost uniformly bullish. This is especially true of Ivan Kaufman, ABR's Founder, CEO, and Chairman.

Nasdaq

I love to see this level of shareholder alignment, especially when the management team is as top-notch as ABR's is.

Kaufman even mentioned on the Q3 2023 conference call that "[w]e understand very well the challenges that lie ahead, and we are very well positioned to manage through this cycle."

So, for those like me who like ABR's business model, strategy, management, and track record but also feel some level of concern about the conspicuous headwinds it faces, what is one to do?

This, I think, is where the Series F preferred stock comes in.

Series F Preferred: 8.4% Yield, 35% Upside To Par

ABR.PR.F is a very unique preferred stock issue.

Preferred Stock Channel

At par value, the pref is a little over $200 million in value, which represents significant liquidity for a preferred stock. At the same time, it also represents only a little over 1% of ABR's total enterprise value.

It has a little over 2.5 years remaining until its optional call/redemption date. ABR does not need to redeem it on that date, but if it does not redeem ABR.PR.F on its redemption date, the 6.25% fixed coupon will switch to a floating rate.

The prospectus stipulates that if ABR.PR.F is not redeemed on the call date, its dividend will reset to a floating rate of 3-month SOFR plus 5.442% with a floor of 6.125%.

On February 1st, the 3-month SOFR sat at 5.32%. Thus, if the redemption date was today, ABR.PR.F's dividend would reset at a yield of 10.76% at par. However, given that ABR.PR.F trades at a discount to par, the yield on its current price of around $18.50 would be around 14.5%!

Of course, that is a very high cost of capital, and ABR's management would be highly likely to redeem the preferred stock at its $25 par value if SOFR rates were that high in October 2026. If that is the case, then buyers of ABR.PR.F today would enjoy a 35% upside plus the 8.4% yield for 2.5+ years - not a bad opportunity!

It is my opinion, though, that SOFR rates are likely to be much lower by October 2026. Right now, SOFR is around 200 basis points above the official US inflation rates. However, given the disinflationary trend, it appears likely that the CPI will continue falling in 2024 and into 2025. If that trend persists, then the real (inflation-adjusted) Federal Funds Rate will rise, making real monetary policy even tighter.

I don't expect this situation to persist. The Fed will instead lower rates, which will in turn lower SOFR rates.

If the SOFR rate is around the Fed's long-term target "neutral" rate of 2.5%, then ABR.PR.F would reset to a yield of 7.94% at par and 10.7% at its current price.

The 3-month SOFR would need to drop below 0.7% to reach the minimum floor of 6.125%. But again, that is at par value. At its current price, the minimum yield on a reset-to-floating scenario for ABR.PR.F would be 8.3%.

While it would be great to earn such a high yield, it strikes me as unlikely that management would not call ABR.PR.F if its new yield at par would reset at around 8% or higher.

Thus, in my estimation, the most likely scenarios are:

ABR.PR.F is called in October 2026 at 35% upside to today's price, and shareholders collect an 8.4% yield in the meantime.

The Fed Funds Rate and SOFR are below 0.7% in October 2026, and ABR.PR.F's dividend is reset at a slightly lower rate, dropping the yield on today's price from 8.4% to 8.3%.

This second scenario does not sound great but consider also that if the FFR and SOFR are at very low (sub-1%) levels, then ABR.PR.F's price is highly likely to have risen back to or near its $25 par value. In other words, the ~35% upside to par appears to be highly probable in either a high interest rate or low interest rate scenario.

Bottom Line

ABR faces a tough year in 2024 as the various pressures bearing down on multifamily real estate converge and compound upon each other. It would be surprising if ABR didn't see some impairments and revenue declines this year.

At the same time, the risk of bankruptcy for ABR appears to be low. Most of ABR's debt is floating rate, but only about 2.5% of total debt has fixed rates and matures this year.

Thus, given the headwinds and risks, ABR's common stock may not see much upside in the coming years, and if the situation gets bad enough, its dividend could even be cut.

On the other hand, ABR.PR.F's 8.4%-yielding dividend looks much safer, and its 35% upside to par value seems far more likely to manifest in the next ~2.5 years.

Total returns could easily exceed 20% between now and ABR.PR.F's redemption date in October 2026, making it an attractive pick for income investors and total return investors alike.