Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crawford & Company: Profit From The Eye Of The Storm

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
312 Followers

Summary

  • Global insured catastrophe losses have exceeded $100bn for the fourth consecutive year, indicating a long-term trend.
  • Insurance and reinsurance companies are one way to invest in this trend, but service providers to the insurance industry can also profit.
  • Crawford & Company, a leading global loss-adjusting company, is well-positioned to capture growth and improve margins with its data and tech capabilities.
  • A data and tech-driven approach including A.I. makes this company a compelling industry disruptor.

Three Hurricanes Katia Irma Jose 2017 Cloud Map Caribbean Sea 3D Render Color

FrankRamspott/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Global Insured Catastrophe losses exceeded $100bn for the 4th year running according to a recent report by Aon.

Climate change and demographic change make this likely to be a long term trend.

Insurance and

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
312 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 35 years of experience in risk management he has extensive knowledge of Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CRD.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is not an investment advisor. His own analysis is presented for the interest of readers. No advice or recommendation is given.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CRD.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRD.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRD.B
--
CRD.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.