imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

When financial performance begins to show signs of weakening, some investors might be tempted to run for the hills. But when shares of the company in question still remain cheap, it might make sense to continue holding on instead. A good example of this can be seen by looking at Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG), a firm that focuses on the production and sale of products like windows, curtain walls, high performance glass, and more. Over the past few quarters now, financial performance at the company has been rather mixed. Even so, the stock has achieved upside of 24.7% since I last wrote a bullish article about it in March of 2023. While that does fall slightly short of the 25.7% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time, it's still an impressive showing, nonetheless.

When it comes to what the future holds, the picture is complicated. Current guidance suggests that profits will probably be lower for the 2024 fiscal year than they were in 2023. But because of how cheap the stock is and because of its core growth opportunities, I would argue that enough upside is warranted from here to justify keeping the company rated a 'buy' so long as the aforementioned deterioration does not continue to worsen from this point on.

A look at recent weakness

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When I last wrote about Apogee Enterprises nearly a year ago, we only had data covering through the first nine months of the company's 2023 fiscal year. Today, that data now extends through the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year. Briefly, it would be worth mentioning how the company finished off 2023. Revenue for that time came in at $1.44 billion. That's 9.6% above the $1.31 billion generated in 2022. The surge in revenue allowed profits to rise from $3.5 million to $104.1 million. Other profitability metrics followed a similar trajectory, though they had a much smaller magnitude. Operating cash flow, for instance, went from $100.5 million to $102.7 million. As the chart above illustrates, other profitability metrics also improved year over year.

Most of our focus, however, should be on the present day. And that involves the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year. According to management, revenue for this window of time has come in on the weak end, totaling $1.06 billion compared to the $1.10 billion generated the same time of the 2023 fiscal year. That's a drop of 3.8%. Three of the company's four operating segments experienced weakness here. The most challenged was the Architectural Services segment, which reported a 12.8% plunge in revenue from $312.2 million to $272.1 million. This decline was driven by lower project volume that management stated was the fault of a higher mix of projects that are in earlier stages of completion. The nature of the projects also played a role in this, with the types that would typically be less favorable being more prevalent now.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The Architectural Framing Systems segment reported a 7.7% drop from $501.2 million to $462.5 million. That decline, according to the company, came about even as a favorable sales mix and higher pricing helped the business. Additionally, lower volumes proved to be an issue, with the volume decline occurring because of weak demand. This can be seen in the Large-Scale Optical segment, which reported a 6.3% drop in sales from $77 million to $72.1 million. Its decline was driven by lower volume as customers continued to destock and as retail markets experienced weaker demand. The only segment to fare well during this window of time was the Architectural Glass segment. Sales popped up 20% from $235.2 million to $282.3 million. A change in sales mix and higher volumes contributed to this. Management stated that this change was the result of the company's decision to make a strategic shift to emphasizing premium, high performance products.

Despite the weakening on the top line, bottom line results were mostly positive. Net profits remained flat at $83.9 million year over year. Operating cash flow more than doubled from $51.1 million to $129.3 million. Though, if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a small decline from $135.1 million to $127 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the enterprise rose from $129.9 million to $142.2 million. When it comes to guidance for the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety, management said to expect adjusted earnings per share of between $4.55 and $4.70. At the midpoint, that would translate to adjusted profits of $101.8 million. If we annualize the other profitability metrics for the business, we would expect adjusted operating cash flow of $150.7 million and EBITDA of $182.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Even though the stock does look a bit more expensive using two of the three profitability metrics for the 2024 fiscal year compared to 2023, shares are still attractively priced in my book. I then, in the table below, compared the company to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five firms was cheaper than it. Four of the five ended up being cheaper on a price to operating cash flow basis. And when it comes to the EV to EBITDA approach, I found that two of the companies were tied with it as being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Apogee Enterprises 11.8 8.0 7.0 American Woodmark (AMWD) 13.8 5.4 7.1 JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) 12.4 4.3 7.0 Quanex Building Products (NX) 12.8 7.2 7.2 Tecnoglass (TGLS) 11.1 15.5 7.0 Insteel Industries (IIIN) 30.5 5.2 13.9 Click to enlarge

This is great in and of itself. But I would also like to touch on what I believe are some attractive opportunities for the company moving forward. Of its four operating segments, some stand out as being truly impressive. The first of these is the Architectural Glass segment, which is the only one that has continued to grow into the current fiscal year. It is worth noting that, in prior years, growth was not a key strength for this segment. In fact, from 2021 through 2023, revenue for the unit declined from $330.3 million to $316.6 million. It was only after the business started focusing on the aforementioned premium high performance products that we really saw some impressive results. And as the data shows, margins for this unit are starting to improve rather nicely. For the first nine months of 2024, the operating margin for this segment was 17.4%. Only one year earlier, it was 8.1%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Above: Segment Revenue

The other bright spot for the company is the Large-Scale Optical segment. This is the smallest of the units. And as I mentioned already, it did experience some weakness in the current fiscal year. But from 2021 through 2023, its top line growth was more impressive than any of the other segments. And even more impressive is the fact that margins remain fat. The operating margin so far for the 2024 fiscal year stands at 24%. That's consistent with how performance has been for the most part from 2022 through the present day. In the latest investor presentation, management even highlighted certain growth initiatives for this unit. Historically, the company's offerings have been used for things like custom framing, fine art, and the engineered optics markets. However, the company is now targeting display applications, technical glass, and more. With such robust margins, even small improvements in revenue can have an outsized impact for the company as a whole.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Above: Segment Margins

It's also worth noting that on January 30th, management announced plans to cut costs by between $12 million and $14 million on an annualized basis, which would be quite large relative to the company's historical financial results. It will require time and money to achieve these cuts, however. Management anticipates spending between $16 million and $18 million to make this happen and 60% of savings won't be realized until the 2025 fiscal year while the remaining 40% will be realized in the 2026 fiscal year.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I remain a fan of Apogee Enterprises. Since I first rated it a 'buy' back in September of 2022, shares have seen upside of 38.7% compared to the 22% rise seen by the S&P 500. While the market has narrowed that gap and even closed it entirely since my more recent article, the stock's overall performance is impressive. If management can continue to focus on the two core segments that I mentioned, the long-term picture for shareholders will be very positive. But even if this does not come to pass, the stock is cheap enough and cash flows are robust enough to justify additional upside from here.