Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Risk Of The Roth IRA Revolution And Social Security

Feb. 02, 2024 4:39 AM ET
FinancialDave profile picture
FinancialDave
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • Let us revisit this math 5 years later for a couple with much higher income.
  • What is the Social Security tax torpedo and how to know if it affects you.
  • You must be knowledgeable about the math involved when considering Roth contributions and conversions.
  • Let us look together for some ways that might give you more spendable income in retirement.
Social Security card, treasury check and 100 dollar bills. Concept of social security benefits payment, retirement and federal government benefits

JJ Gouin/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow up to an earlier article written in 2018 that received a lot of attention called The Risk Of The Roth IRA Revolution II, which you can find by clicking this link. The previous article dealt

This article was written by

FinancialDave profile picture
FinancialDave
1.48K Followers
I am a retired Electrical Engineer since 2012 and a Retired Financial Consultant (RFC) since 2022. I have been investing in equities, in the form of stocks & options, since the early 80’s and more recently in mutual funds, and ETF’s. My current investments consist of a DGI, 10 stock portfolio +7 ETF portfolio for my supplemental retirement income and a second portfolio of mutual funds, ETF’s, & stocks primarily focused on growth. This is how I keep my income strategy separate from my growth strategy.X-ray of stock positions from largest (8.3%) to smallest (.5%) across all portfolios (as of 01/31/24)BA,NFLX,BRK.B,META,TSLA,GOOGL,CRM,AMZN,CMG,PYPL,NVDA,ILMN,O,MAC,MSFT,NXPI,CL; Bonds 8%, Cash 8%.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.