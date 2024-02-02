A surgical team works in the operating room. gorodenkoff

As an investor, I'm evolving quite a bit after six years of investing with real money. When I first began, I had this slant toward value over growth that was ingrained in me. This pull to value and high yield admittedly cost me capital appreciation on many occasions.

In recent years, I have come around a bit more to the mindset that for quality, overpaying in the near term is inevitable. After all, wonderful businesses can make a modest overvaluation a rounding error over a 10 or 20-year holding period. Now, I'm not going to pretend that my days of overlooking highly-priced quality are over. It's just a fact of life that in investing, everybody is going to be wrong at least some of the time.

I will admit that when I last covered Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in October, I missed the target. At the time, shares were around $260. True to my value investor form, I insisted on buying at a small discount to fair value. Well, that discount to fair value never came. Shares of Stryker have soared 30% in that time, which left the 12% gains of the S&P 500 (SP500) in the dust.

I will reexamine the company's fundamentals and valuation again to lay out my updated thoughts and the price where I would be a buyer. Let's dig into it.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Stryker's 1% dividend yield is moderately below the S&P's 1.4% yield. Like most lower-yielding stocks, the medtech should compensate for this lower yield with future dividend growth.

This is because Stryker's 28% EPS payout ratio is considerably less than the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies view as sustainable for the medtech industry. Furthermore, the company's 35% debt-to-capital ratio is below the 40% that rating agencies desire from the industry. These ideal underlying fundamentals are what underpin a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. That means the implied risk of Stryker going bankrupt over the next 30 years is 5%.

Thanks to Stryker's low payout ratios and debt load, Dividend Kings projects that the chance of a dividend cut in the next average recession is 0.5%. If the next recession were to be severe, this chance only grows to 2%.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

After its massive upside in the last four months or so, there's no denying that Stryker's valuation is now at least somewhat excessive, even considering its quality. Factoring in the company's 10-year and 25-year dividend yield and P/E ratio, Stryker could be worth $268 a share. I would contend that a business of its quality deserves a 5% premium to fair value, which I believe makes it a buy around $280.

According to the FAST Graphs analyst consensus, Stryker could generate $11.85 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2024. The company has historically commanded a valuation multiple of around 23. But with its improved growth prospects, I could perhaps see justification for a buy multiple of 25 or a share price of roughly $300. This is why I would be a buyer of Stryker between $280 and $300 a share versus the current $335 share price (as of February 1, 2024).

If Stryker reverts to the mean valuation of these two metrics and grows as anticipated, here are the annual total returns that it could produce over the coming 10 years:

1% yield + 9.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - 1.4% annual valuation multiple downside = 9.4% annual total return potential or a 146% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

Stryker Delivered Impressive Q4 Results

Stryker Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release

As is expected from incredible businesses, Stryker's operating results were once again robust in the fourth quarter ended December 31. The company's net sales surged 11.8% over the year-ago period to $5.8 billion during the quarter. Putting this into perspective, that was $200 million beyond the analyst net sales consensus.

The primary driver of Stryker's remarkable topline growth was volume growth, which contributed to 10.1% of the year-over-year growth for the fourth quarter. Aside from healthy procedure volumes throughout the hospitals that it serves, this was also driven by the company's product launches. Per CEO Kevin Lobo's remarks in the Q4 2023 earnings call, 2023 was headlined by product launches such as System 9 Power Tools, the Neptune S Waste Management System, and the 1788 Camera System.

Additionally, Stryker's products are highly trusted by hospitals, and thus, indispensable. This explains how volume grew as much as it did in the fourth quarter despite 1.7% price hikes throughout the business versus the year-ago period.

Stryker completed the double beat by posting $3.46 in adjusted diluted EPS during the fourth quarter, which was a 15.3% year-over-year growth rate. That came in ahead of the analyst consensus by $0.19. Improved operating efficiency led the company's non-GAAP net profit margin to expand by over 70 basis points to 22.8% for the quarter. That is what allowed adjusted diluted EPS to grow at a faster rate than net sales in the quarter (unless otherwise noted, all details were sourced from Stryker's Q4 2023 earnings press release).

Looking ahead, Stryker has plenty of product launches that are in the works in 2024 that can sustain double-digit growth per the Q4 2023 earnings call. Lobo highlighted a new defibrillator that is pending Food and Drug Administration approval, which will likely be launched this year. He also noted that MAKO spine and shoulder applications are expected to be launched this year.

For these reasons, analysts anticipate that Stryker's adjusted diluted EPS will compound by 11% over their 2023 base of $10.60 in 2024 to $11.77 per Seeking Alpha. This will further accelerate by 11.9% over the 2024 analyst consensus to reach $13.17 in 2025.

Three Decades And Counting Of Dividend Growth

Stryker has hiked its dividend for over 30 consecutive years. In just the past five years, the company's quarterly dividend per share has cumulatively grown by 53.8% to the current rate of $0.80. Moving forward, I expect just as strong of dividend growth.

This is because Stryker generated $3.1 billion in free cash flow in 2023. Compared to the $1.1 billion in dividends that were paid during the year, this equates to a 36.7% free cash flow payout ratio (according to Stryker's Q4 2023 earnings press release). That leaves the company with enough capital to repay debt and hand out solid dividend raises.

Risks To Consider

Stryker is arguably a business with great operating fundamentals, but an investment still carries risks.

The company's ability to adapt to the changing preferences of healthcare professionals is what has fostered its success. If the company is going to build on this success, it will have to continue cultivating relationships with healthcare professionals. After all, the feedback of healthcare professionals is what often leads to Stryker's innovations and high demand for its products. If the company fails to address the needs of customers and deliver, it could risk losing market share to competitors.

Another risk to Stryker is the potential for a cybersecurity breach. If severe enough, that may disrupt the company's operations, compromise customer data and proprietary data, and result in significant lawsuits. This could harm Stryker's fundamentals.

Finally, the company's global operations come with differing laws and regulations on a wide array of topics. If Stryker is ever found to be non-compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, the penalty could be as steep as 4% of total company revenue (info per page 10 of 193 of Stryker's 10-K filing).

Summary: A World-Class Business On My Watch List

FAST Graphs, FactSet

The strength of Stryker's fourth-quarter operating results and its future growth catalysts have made me an even bigger believer in this company. Now that I view the company as a faster-growing blue-chip, I am more comfortable with "overpaying" if it isn't by a steep margin.

Adjusting for the current FAST Graphs analyst earnings consensus of $11.86 in 2024, Stryker is priced at a blended P/E ratio of 28.3. This is meaningfully better than the normal P/E ratio of 23.2. But as I alluded to before, I think the company has earned a valuation multiple re-rating of at least 25. This is why if Stryker comes close to $300 a share, I will think about being a buyer.