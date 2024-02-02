alvarez

Investment Introduction

When interest rates increase in a drastic fashion, like what has happened in the past few years, investors get worried about the company's growth capabilities. In the past years, Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has been extremely timely in its deleveraging efforts, and it seems to have been a leading factor for the robust bottom-line performance these past quarters. Since 2017 DIOD has maintained a positive bottom line whilst at the same time improving its financial position. The company is set to post its next earnings report in just a few days, and I am at the point where I find myself with conviction that DIOD can prove to be a solid opportunity for the long-term. I believe strongly in keeping a well-diversified portfolio as an investor, and having some exposure to the semiconductors industry is something I would recommend. I like DIOD at these prices ahead of earnings and will give it a buy.

Company Introduction

In short, DIOD is a company that works in the information technology sector, and more specifically the semiconductors industry where it manufactures and also supplies application-specific used in logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. Operations span globally, but the largest customer portion is located in the US. There has been a lot of writing and coverage of semiconductor companies in the past years, and it has even seemed to cause some tensions between the US and China as the race to be a leading supplier intensifies.

Market Overview (Investor Material)

Diving a little deeper into some of the product offerings of DIOD their portfolio includes MOSFETs, which are used for switching and amplifying electronic signals, and Transient Voltage Suppressors designed to protect sensitive electronics from voltage spikes. They also produce Performance Schottky Rectifiers, used for their low forward voltage drop and high efficiency, alongside General Purpose Bridges and Rectifiers for converting alternating current to direct current. Now that we know a little more about the type of products and the markets that the company operates in what are the growth outlooks like for DIOD?

Revenue Goals (Investor Material)

By 2025 the company aims to be netting $1 billion in gross profits with revenues of $2.5 billion. TTM revenues are $1.835 billion, a slight reduction of $2 billion generated in FY2022. Until FY2025 we would then have to see a CAGR for revenues of 12% when comparing it to the TTM revenues. The only time that DIOD has managed to generate such high growth numbers was in the last 3 years when the semiconductor market was running very hot. In the last decade, the CAGR is lower at 8.95% instead. What has DIOD then done to ensure they can deliver on this revenue goal? For starters, they have been active in investing in markets that are likely to deliver a lot of growth. These are automotive and industrial, both with a historical CAGR of 31% and 15% from 2013 to 2022. I think outlooks for these markets remain strong still with DIOD being capable of increasing its product line by 139 in Q3 FY2023 alone they are pushing to be a leader in the space. ADAS or advanced driving assistance systems are some of the features that are being implemented into a lot of the new generation of cars along with better information system panels and general technological advancements, which are all using products that DIOD supplies. These are the moves DIOD has made to ensure they can reach their $1 billion gross profit target by 2025. I have the company as a buy, so I hold the conviction they will succeed on this, an assumption supported by fundamental market tailwinds along with strategic investments by the management of DIOD.

Valuation

Growth Rates (Seeking Alpha)

Momentum has taken a hit for DIOD the past 12 months following rising interest rates. This has impacted the stock price as well of DIOD, but not necessarily the valuation that much. It has if anything made the company a far more appealing opportunity for investing in. The picture showcases the momentum the semiconductor market has experienced since 2020 with revenues growing annually at 15.86% and net income at 36.51% showcasing both increased profitability and also capability to raise prices as demand intensifies.

Market Opportunity (Investor Material)

The automotive industry remains the leading tailwind for the company right now, and DIOD has raised its automotive potential revenues to $140 per car now. In 2020 there were nearly 11 million SUVs and cars produced in the US. Playing with the idea that all of these would fully utilize the products that DIOD has would equate to revenues in the range of $1.5 billion, roughly. This number is just for the US, so the worldwide amount of potential revenues would likely be far larger. For the coming quarters, I will be looking out for how DIOD is successfully managing to raise prices in this remark. Just a 10-dollar increase in products per car would make a very big difference to its overall revenues.

The Value You Get

Common value factors for investors include a dividend and a strong share buyback program. With DIOD you are getting neither right now. The company has no dividend and buybacks have not been that significant the past few years.

DIOD Valuation Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The value is instead derived from the valuation of the company. The market seems to estimate that DIOD will post lower EPS for the next 12 months, compared to the last 12 months, as the p/e increase sits at 13.72 now. In comparison to the market, this still leaves a 43.74% discount. Another long-term goal for the company seems to be $1 billion in pre-tax earnings, which still seems quite a few years out, I think. TTM's net income was $293 million, meaning that DIOD would have to triple its earnings.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Forgetting about the p/e of the company for a second, we can look at the p/s, which might be a more relevant area for the coming years seeing as DIOD has made their revenue target quite clear. With the same amount of shares outstanding by 2025 and potentially $2.5 billion in annual revenues, DIOD would trade at a p/s of roughly 1.21. This leaves an upside potential of 100% should DIOD be valued the same as the rest of the information technology sector. I think a cause for this discount can be attributed to DIOD deriving a lot of revenues from the automotive industry, an industry notorious for low margins and some cyclicality to it. But even with a very conservative 20% discount on p/s it still leaves a lot of upsides for investors right now.

Price Target

Above we have gone over some of the valuations that DIOD trades at, so now let's try and compress it a bit more and find a price target. By 2025 I do think DIOD will reach its revenue goal, and then trade at 1.21 in sales. With a discount of 20% to the sector given the markets that it generates revenues from, I land at a target price of $122 with revenue per share of $54.6. Currently indicating a total upside of 85%, or 28.3% annually.

Revenue Estimates (My Own)

I think these target prices seem likely if we see a rapid decrease in interest rates over the next few quarters and consumer demand resumes for the automotive industry. But, even with a softer recovery, DIOD still exhibits a good discount to the rest of the sector and deserves a buy rating because of it.

The Bear Thesis

The bear thesis with DIOD very much revolves around there being a lack of recovery in the automotive industry and that interest rates remain high. The target goal of $2.5 billion in revenues by FY2025 would quite quickly come under pressure, and a lowered guidance by the management would most certainly lead to the stock price falling for DIOD.

Apart from this, there is also the risk of higher materials costs. Seeing as DIOD is a company that manufactures goods for several industries, in some areas they rely on having stable material prices to not be forced to raise prices too quickly and for earnings to grow at a steady rate too. If more global conflicts break out, it could increase expenses in the short term for DIOD, but over the long term, I don't think it's a factor that should weigh too heavily over the investment thesis.

State Of The Company

Balance Sheet (Investor Material)

DIOD has maintained a robust balance sheet in my opinion. The cash remains high, about the total equity value at $308 million to $1.759 billion. Debt is very manageable as well at $53 million. One of the key focus areas for DIOD these past years has been delivering, and they couldn't have done it at a better time. In 2021 when rates were low they decided to pay debts back rapidly from the $301 million they had accumulated. In the past 12 months, the company has only paid $8.1 million in interest rates, barely noticeable when it did generated over $325 million in operating income.

The state of the company is healthy I think with a low leverage ratio and a strong cash position too. I would like to see this cash be used for a strategic acquisition or for purchasing land to expand manufacturing capabilities. These would be bullish signs that could make the downturn that the stock price is in finally reverse.

Investment Conclusion

with the conviction that I have with DIOD, I don't care about short-term fluctuations of the price, and look more towards the long-term, which looks very promising. DIOD has fallen quickly these past 12 months as investors are moving into more high-growth and bigger corporations. These have left a lot of companies trading at low multiples and to be picked up at bargain prices. DIOD could generate a near 28.3% CAGR for an investor until FY2025, should they manage to reach their $2.5 billion revenue goal. I prioritize having a well-diversified portfolio and keeping exposure to the semiconductor industry right now feels almost obvious and necessary, and what better way to get some than with DIOD right now?