Chonlatee Sangsawang

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is a small bank based in Los Angeles, California. A few days ago there was the release of Q4 2023 and the results were mixed:

Revenue of $135.2M (-16.9% Y/Y) misses by $2.67M.

Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.02.

In addition, NIM is back down and both deposits and loans are declining.

Loan portfolio

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

The loan portfolio reached $13.90 billion, a contraction of 3% QoQ and 10% YoY. This is a major slump and comes mainly from commercial and CRE loans. At least for the moment, the residential mortgage segment has proven resilient.

For 2024, management expects low-single digit growth in loans, where much of it will relate to the second half of the year rather than the first half. The main reason why the expected growth is likely to be sluggish stems from the current LTD ratio. The latter is quite high, 94%, and the company has no plans to raise it above the 95% threshold. This probably means that until deposits increase there will be a stall in loan growth, and as we will see later this is a problem.

Currently, 63% of the portfolio is composed of CRE loans, which are typically more cyclical than RRE loans. Therefore, such exposure to these types of loans could mean disappointing performance if the country's economic growth slows down.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

On the positive side, HOPE has a very low weighted avg LTV on its CRE loans, only 45.10%. So, even if the real estate market were to experience a sharp downturn, HOPE would still have a good margin of safety before having to worry. In other words, even if there is little diversification in this portfolio, a new 2008 is unlikely. Moreover, the NPAs ratio is only 0.24%, an improvement from 0.55% in the previous quarter.

Regarding future outlook and comments on the quarterly report, there is not much material to discuss since there were only 2-3 questions during the conference call: I would have preferred to investigate more deeply into the loan decline and its evolution. We have to settle for the guidance where low-single digit growth is mentioned, mainly achieved in H2 2024.

Deposits and NIM

As anticipated, the company does not want to bring the LTD ratio above 95%, in fact today it is on 94%. However, I wonder how it can meet the guidance if it cannot increase deposits. Until the latter increase, there is no room for maneuver.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Total deposits amounted to $14.80 billion, down 6% from the previous quarter. This is a negative result, considering that future loan growth depends mainly on deposits. Management gave two reasons for this decline:

The first concerns the reduction of brokered time deposits by $450 million. The latter are very expensive and HOPE preferred to eliminate them from the balance sheet to avoid an excessive reduction in NIM.

The second concerns an issue of seasonality of commercial customers and the residential mortgage sector. Typically, Q4 cash outflows are then gradually recovered in subsequent quarters.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

As logical as these reasons are, my doubts remain about how much this bank's deposits will grow in 2024. During Q4 2023 it was mentioned that it intends to grow from this point of view, but there is no guidance as in the case of loans. I assume that at least low-single digit growth is expected here as well, otherwise the LTD ratio would exceed 95%.

How they will grow is hard to predict, after all, the bank no longer seems willing to issue expensive CDs. My impression is that management is relying heavily on its estimates regarding the Fed Funds Rate. In fact, as many as 5 cuts are expected, far more than all the commercial banks I have analyzed so far.

Basically, a Fed Funds Upper Target of 4.25% is expected at the end of 2024, which assumes a sharp decline in Treasury yields in the months leading up to that. If this scenario turns out to be true, as early as the second half of 2024 the cost of deposits would fall significantly, and at that point HOPE could increase its deposits and consequently issue new loans. This would explain why management expects much of the growth to occur from H2 2024 onward.

While this scenario is not totally unlikely, there is a risk that the estimate on the rate cut will turn out to be wrong. After all, just yesterday, Powell reiterated that inflation still remains an enemy to be fought, and it will take time for monetary policy to reverse.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call

Compared to the previous quarter, both NII and NIM are back down, which is rather discouraging for shareholders who believed the worst was behind them. NII's 2024 guidance signals a low-single digit decline, stemming mainly from the willingness to pay the BTFP in late March/early April. Among the factors that avoid a larger slump is once again the estimated 5 cuts. Should they be fewer than expected, CFO Julianna Balicka does not seem concerned: "it will probably get a little bit worse."

Conclusion

Hope Bancorp is facing a rather complex period; in fact, both deposits and loans have declined significantly since last quarter. 2023 was a disastrous year and the price per share has not yet recovered, a sign that the market does not fully believe management's optimism. The 5 rate cuts may turn out to be a wrong estimate, and this may accentuate the decline of the NII in 2024. As long as deposits do not grow it will be complicated to issue new loans since the LTD ratio must not exceed 95%.

My impression is that the future of this bank depends a lot on Powell's intentions: the less he is willing to cut rates, the more HOPE will struggle in this 2024. Currently, the dividend yield is over 5%, but it may not be that attractive by analyzing it in depth. There has been no increase since 2018 and during the 2008 financial crisis the dividend was suspended for years. Overall, I think it is better to focus on banks with more stable deposits and dividends; also, at this stage having a low LTD ratio in high growth markets can make the difference.