Bunge: A Negative Outlook Due To Commodity Price Decline

Summary

  • Bunge's stock price is closely tied to corn, soybean, and wheat prices, which are currently experiencing oversupply and downward pressure on prices.
  • Bunge's core segments have seen increased net sales and EBIT margin due to higher commodity prices, but it does not represent an improvement in internal efficiency.
  • Bunge's financial metrics are not superior to its competitors, which suggests that the market will not pay a premium for the company.

Investment Thesis

I do not consider Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) to represent an investment opportunity, as the share value of Bunge follows the same trend as the prices of the main agricultural commodities. Corn, soybean, and wheat display relatively high prices, and the

Daniel Mellado is an economist from Carabobo University with a Master's Degree in Statistics from Simon Bolivar University, both obtained in Venezuela.Daniel worked analyzing the agricultural commodity market and the financial investment portfolio for an agribusiness group. Then, he managed two teams, one in trading and the other in data analysis. The trading team invested in bonds, equities, and ETFs.His following job opportunities have been as a freelance developing and implementing strategies for algorithmic trading.He will bring to seekingalpha.com analysis and valuation for companies in the following sectors: commodities, banking, technological and pharmaceutical.The approach to generating buying and selling recommendations is based on financial statements, regulations, macroeconomic variables, etc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

Today, 6:39 AM
Comments (3)
Hi,
Bunge and ADM stock prices have followed the same direction in the last ten years. The main difference is that ADM has had a better performance.

But, currently, ADM is under investigation due to a scandal in the nutrition segment. It is necessary to wait and see how that situation evolves.
Today, 6:47 AM
Comments (29.99K)
@Daniel Mellado

Bought ADM after it crashed last week. :)
Today, 6:31 AM
Comments (29.99K)
True, but this is simply the nature of the business. Let's not forget that Bunge is the "B" in the A,B,C,D's that control up to an estimated 90% of the global grain trade. -- worldbiomarketinsights.com/... Long $BG and added to our position earlier this week.
I
IL Cricket
Today, 6:08 AM
Comments (238)
Interesting. Been long the name for a while. Let's see what happens -- doesn't really make sense to me that their results should correlate so closely to the commodity prices, but your charts don't lie. How do they compare to ADM over time, what are the differences?
