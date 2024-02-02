Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of America: Disappearing Act

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Speculation and misunderstanding about "hold to maturity" issues at Bank of America have led to market miscalculations and unnecessary fears.
  • Hold-to-maturity debt securities at the bank have "disappearing" losses, creating an investment opportunity for those who understand the economics of banking.
  • The market revalued debt securities as the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate decreases improved, reducing paper losses and increasing investor confidence.
  • Before any one area of loss is a concern, the whole business needs to be evaluated as a diversified entity often has offsetting gains and losses in the various businesses.
  • The bank still has recovery potential and growth ahead.

Bank of America sign against blue sky

J. Michael Jones

There has been a lot of speculation about "hold to maturity" issues at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) that have created a lot of probably unnecessary fears. The sheer amount of misunderstanding about this part of the

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.71K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC, JPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to do their own research that includes the review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

C
ChristianR
Today, 6:24 AM
Comments (367)
Agree with the HTM being way overblown. Yes, of course there is some income being missed at the lower rates but the fear of paper losses is just fear. Just so you know, in several spots it says things like “$102 million loss” and “$136 million of paper losses” but those should be billion.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 6:14 AM
Comments (2.64K)
Thoughtful analysis. Is it a screaming buy here? Have no idea but I’m long BAC and not concerned about valuation or Brian Moyhihans management skills. As one of their largest shareholders Warren Buffet doesn’t seem worried either.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.