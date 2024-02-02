Fischerrx6

Introduction

I love covering industrial stocks. This is because more than 50% of my entire dividend portfolio consists of industrial stocks and because some of these companies are simply fascinating.

One of them is Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON), a company I started to cover more frequently last year.

My most recent article was written on December 13, when I used the title "Honeywell's Winning Strategy: Why It Could Return >14% Per Year."

Since then, shares have fallen roughly 3% compared to a 5% return from the S&P 500.

The reason I'm writing an update is because Honeywell just released its (4Q)23 earnings, which came in a penny higher than expected.

Seeking Alpha

However, shares fell due to a poor revenue outlook.

The company said it expects sales to grow 4% to 6% to a range of $38.1 billion to $38.9 billion in 2024, compared with the consensus estimate of $39 billion. It also guided for adjusted earnings $9.80 a share to $10.10 a share, compared with the consensus estimate of $9.97 a share. - Seeking Alpha

With that said, it is very important to discuss the company's transition.

Honeywell isn't just a $130 billion industrial giant whose earnings tell us a lot about the economy but also a giant working on a transition toward a more streamlined business, allowing it to benefit from a few economic megatrends.

Hence, I believe it's key to take a closer look behind the curtain, as I think that despite a somewhat poor outlook, the company remains in a good spot to generate above-average returns on a prolonged basis.

So, let's dive into the details!

The Large Cap Turnaround Continues

There are not a lot of things more fascinating than a large-cap industrial giant streamlining its business.

Founded in 1906, Honeywell is one of America's giants that has shaped the past century. However, like General Electric (GE) and companies like 3M (MMM), it needs to reinvent itself to compete with smaller companies that focus on very specific growth areas.

Conglomerates are highly diversified, which means they require careful transitions to focus the business on areas with elevated growth.

In the case of Honeywell, it focuses on three global megatrends: automation, the future of aerospace, and the energy transition.

Honeywell International Inc.

However, before we dive into these developments, let's take a closer look at its financial performance, which caused investors to dump shares.

Fourth-quarter organic sales were up 2%, primarily driven by the 11th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the commercial aerospace business.

Segment margin expanded by 60 basis points to 23.5%, with earnings per share at $1.91, up by 26% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings per share, excluding noncash pension income, grew by 8%.

Honeywell International Inc.

Essentially, the company experienced a strong finish to the year, achieving its 2023 commitments despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Diving a bit deeper, let's check out how its segments performed. This is not just interesting for HON investors but also for outsiders, as it tells us quite a bit about the state of the economy.

Aerospace: The Aerospace segment, which is my favorite segment, showed strong performance, with a 15% organic growth in the fourth quarter. Commercial aviation showed notable growth, and the commercial original equipment business expanded by over 20%. The commercial aftermarket experienced double-digit growth, driven by increased flight hours. The Defense & Space sales also grew, reflecting a global focus on national security, which was confirmed by every single major defense contractor I researched over the past few months.

Honeywell International Inc.

Performance Materials and Technologies: This segment recorded 4% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter. Advanced materials rebounded, showing a 6% increase, primarily due to a double-digit surge in flooring products. The Sustainable Technology Solutions business achieved over 30% sales and orders growth in the quarter. Segment margin expanded by 200 basis points to 24%, driven by productivity actions, favorable business mix, and commercial excellence.

This segment recorded 4% organic sales growth in the fourth quarter. Advanced materials rebounded, showing a 6% increase, primarily due to a double-digit surge in flooring products. The Sustainable Technology Solutions business achieved over 30% sales and orders growth in the quarter. Segment margin expanded by 200 basis points to 24%, driven by productivity actions, favorable business mix, and commercial excellence. Safety and Productivity Solutions: Sales for this segment decreased by 24% organically in the quarter. Lower volumes in Warehouse and Workflow Solutions and productivity solutions and services contributed to this decline. Despite challenges, the company sees that the pipeline for new projects remains robust, positioning the segment for a potential recovery.

Sales for this segment decreased by 24% organically in the quarter. Lower volumes in Warehouse and Workflow Solutions and productivity solutions and services contributed to this decline. Despite challenges, the company sees that the pipeline for new projects remains robust, positioning the segment for a potential recovery. Building Technologies: While organic sales were down 1%, long-cycle building solutions grew by 6%, led by high single-digit growth in Building Services. Despite the decline in short-cycle building products, orders were strong across the board. Segment margin contracted by 90 basis points to 23.9%, impacted by cost inflation and mix headwinds.

With that in mind, what matters even more is how Honeywell is positioning itself for the future - and what it expects in terms of growth.

What's Next For Honeywell?

Speaking of the future, the company reported a strong backlog, reaching a new record of $31.8 billion, which reflects an 8% year-over-year growth rate.

Orders were up 1% in the fourth quarter, driven by growth in commercial aerospace, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Honeywell Building Technologies.

The book-to-bill ratio of around 1.0x in the fourth quarter indicates that demand continues to outpace supply, providing confidence in the company's advantageous market position.

Honeywell International Inc.

Looking ahead to the four quarters of the new business year, Honeywell anticipates a dynamic (read: challenging) business environment but is confident in its Accelerator operating system to drive growth, protect margins, ensure liquidity, and position the company for success.

End market exposures across Aerospace, Automation, and Energy are expected to be favorable.

The outlook for 2024 includes sales in the range of $38.1 to $38.9 billion, representing an overall organic sales growth range of 4% to 6%, which - in my book - is a great target range in an environment of subdued growth in industrial markets.

Aerospace: This segment expects low double-digit organic growth in 2024, driven by an upward trend in commercial original equipment build rates and strengthening commercial aftermarket due to improving flight hours.

This segment expects low double-digit organic growth in 2024, driven by an upward trend in commercial original equipment build rates and strengthening commercial aftermarket due to improving flight hours. Industrial Automation: In this segment, the company anticipates flattish sales in 2024. Process Solutions projects strong growth, particularly in projects and aftermarket services. Warehouse and Workflow Solutions expect recovery as they capitalize on a robust pipeline.

In this segment, the company anticipates flattish sales in 2024. Process Solutions projects strong growth, particularly in projects and aftermarket services. Warehouse and Workflow Solutions expect recovery as they capitalize on a robust pipeline. Building Automation: Despite low single-digit sales growth, this segment expects the largest margin expansion through productivity actions and "commercial excellence." The performance is expected to be heavily influenced by the timing of short-cycle recovery.

Despite low single-digit sales growth, this segment expects the largest margin expansion through productivity actions and "commercial excellence." The performance is expected to be heavily influenced by the timing of short-cycle recovery. Energy and Sustainability Solutions: UOP growth is expected to be driven by catalysts and services, offset by volume challenges in LNG equipment. Sustainable Technology Solutions expects robust demand, aiming for another record year of growth.

With that in mind, on a long-term basis, the company believes that a significant contributor to the company's growth strategy is the operational power of the Accelerator 3.0 program.

Honeywell International Inc.

This initiative reflects a commitment to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness, providing a solid foundation for sustained growth.

The ongoing reorientation of the organization to prioritize organic growth aligns with the broader industry trend of focusing on core business expansion.

Furthermore, the positive outlook for key end markets, specifically aerospace and energy, contribute to the growth narrative.

These sectors are expected to remain sources of strength, providing a robust foundation for sustained financial performance. The anticipated recovery in short-cycle business adds to the optimism, signaling an adaptive response to changing economic conditions that supports its solid organic growth outlook.

Honeywell International Inc.

Speaking of portfolio re-shaping, the company announced significant steps in this direction during the fourth quarter.

As we discussed in my prior article, the company revealed the acquisition of Carrier's (CARR) Global Access Solutions business for nearly $5 billion.

This strategic move positions Honeywell as a leader in security solutions for the digital age and aligns with its overarching M&A framework, contributing to an equipment-agnostic, high-margin product business mix within building automation.

Additionally, the Quantum Computing division, Quantinuum, secured a substantial equity raise, signaling its leading position in fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Honeywell International Inc.

Although these plans come with a large amount of uncertainty, as it's hard to guess how successful Honeywell could be on a long-term basis, I like the steps the company is taking to re-shape its business without taking too many risks.

Valuation

8% to 12%.

That's the expected annual long-term growth algorithm for the company's adjusted EPS.

Based on:

4% to 7% annual organic sales growth.

At least 40 basis points of segment margin expansion.

Share repurchases of at least 1% per year.

1% to 2% added through bolt-on acquisitions.

Honeywell International Inc.

So, what does this mean for its future returns?

If the company is right, it could return between 8% and 12% per year - if its valuation remains unchanged.

After all, its stock price is based on an earnings component and a multiple.

Using the data in the chart below:

The five-year normalized P/E ratio is 23.1x, which is above the 20-year normalized valuation multiple of 17.7x.

The current blended P/E ratio is 21.9x. This premium is only justified if the company is able to consistently grow its EPS close to 10% (the midpoint of its long-term guidance range).

Analysts agree with the company as they expect EPS growth to exceed 9% in 2024 and beyond.

If the company maintains a valuation close to 23x earnings, it could return north of 13% per year based on >9% annual EPS growth.

Needless to say, economic setbacks or the company's inability to streamline its business are major risks that could derail these expectations.

FAST Graphs

All things considered, while the market expected a bit more from the company's results, I believe my thesis is confirmed.

The outlook remains strong, and progress is clearly visible.

Hence, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article, which is that I expect elevated annual returns if the company continues to be successful in its transition.

If I didn't have so much aerospace exposure already (>25%), I would be a buyer of HON.

Takeaway

Despite a recent dip in Honeywell's stock following a cautious revenue outlook, the company's strategic focus on automation, aerospace, and energy transition positions it well for the future.

With a strong finish in 2023 and a robust backlog, Honeywell anticipates favorable end-market exposures.

The Accelerator 3.0 program emphasizes operational efficiency, aligning with industry trends.

While the market expected more, the company's long-term growth algorithm and positive outlook indicate potential long-term annual returns of 8-12%, contingent on the successful execution of its transition plan.

Overall, my conviction in expecting >14% annual returns over the next 2-4 years remains strong if the market is willing to maintain the stock's above-average valuation.