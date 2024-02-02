Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ServiceNow Q4 Review: cRPO Growth Continues To Decelerate

Feb. 02, 2024 6:23 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) Stock
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.65K Followers

Summary

  • ServiceNow turned in a strong Q4, highlighted by strong revenue growth and new customer wins, and raised 2024 guidance.
  • Impressively, the company has seen its sales & marketing efficiency improve, while many other SaaS companies have seen this metric worsen.
  • However, the company's cRPO growth continues to decelerate, and its valuation looks high for its current projected revenue growth.
ServiceNow headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

In my initial write-up on ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in March 2023, I wrote that it was one of the best-run SaaS companies out there. However, I thought the stock was appropriately valued at the time, even though it had traded at higher

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.65K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.