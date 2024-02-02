grandriver/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: After a 2020 change in ownership, strong operational performances, and currently favorable economic conditions, Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) should deliver double-digit returns in 2024. I rate it a Strong Buy based on expected capital gains this year.

About Custom

The company refers to itself as "one source" for specialty trucks and equipment.

CTOS overview of equipment (Q3 investor presentation)

It was founded in 1996 as Custom Truck & Equipment and has been through a couple of ownership iterations since. In 2015, a majority interest was purchased by The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), which went on to sell it to Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NSCO) for $1.475 billion in December 2020. Nesco was also in the business of specialty trucks and heavy equipment.

The following April (2023), Nesco changed its name and that of the combined entity to Custom Truck One Source. At the same time, it changed the symbol to CTOS.

The business operates through three segments, as outlined in the 10-K for 2022 and with revenue as stated in the third quarter earnings report:

Equipment Rental Solutions [ERS]: $118.2 million (27.2% of total revenue)

Truck and Equipment Sales [TES]: $283.1 million (65.2% of total revenue)

Aftermarket Parts and Services [APS]: $33.1 million (7.6% of total revenue)

Total revenue was $434.5 million.

As of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the stock price was $6.54, and it had a market cap of $1.6 billion.

Competitors and competitive advantages

None of the segments above appear to have any significant barriers to entry, so we should expect each of them to operate in highly competitive and fragmented markets. However, Custom does have some competitive advantages:

As a large, publicly traded company, it likely has better access to capital than most of its competitors.

As an integrated entity, it can offer customers more efficient and cost-effective solutions than a series of niche firms.

It claims to have a young, well-maintained rental fleet; at the end of 2022, it had a fleet of more than 10,000 units, with an average age of 3.7 years. These equipment demographics should provide higher reliability and lower costs.

Because of its size and geographical footprint, it is able to provide solutions for national accounts. That includes crews of customer service agents and technicians.

It offers direct-to-customer sales channels, while many of its competitors have to sell used equipment through auctions. Getting higher prices for used equipment reduces capital expenditures.

To some extent, its margins suggest it has a moat, but only a narrow one. Its gross margin is 24.90%, which is below the Industrials sector median of 30.31%; the EBITDA margin comes in at 12.86%, below the sector median of 13.68%; and the net income margin is 3.58%, again below the industry median of 6.03% (more on margins below).

Growth

Custom outperforms the sector on growth metrics, though. Revenue growth [FWD] is 17.89%, well ahead of the sector median of 7.61%. EBITDA growth [FWD] is 62.19%, compared to 10.01% for the sector. And EPS [FWD] long-term growth (3 to 5-year CAGR) is a hefty 37.00% while the sector median is 11.44%.

Behind that growth is a rapidly increasing level of capital expenditures, from $25.9 million in 2018 to $158.7 million in 2023 [TTM]. That's better than a six-fold increase in just four and three-quarter years. The company does not pay a dividend, so its cash flow can be dedicated mainly to growth.

Over the same period, Custom's total debt issued has grown from just under $50 million to $190.6 million, a nearly four-fold increase.

At the end of the third quarter, it expected full-year 2023 revenue to range between $1.765 billion and $1.780 billion, compared with $ 1.573 billion for 2022.

It expected adjusted EBITDA of $425 million to $445 million, which would be much higher than 2022's $181.3 million. Fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results are expected on March 12.

Looking forward, the analysts who cover Custom expect revenue to hit $1.81 billion in 2023, $1.91 billion in 2024, and $1.97 billion in 2025.

And, they expect high year-over-year improvements in earnings per share:

CTOS EPS estimates table (Seeking Alpha)

Those are very large increases, but given the increasing capex, its growth strategy, and tailwinds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as lower interest rates, they are not unreasonable projections.

Margins

As noted, Custom's margins lag those of the Industrials sector. And, there is a large gap between its EBITDA and net income margins, from 12.86% to 3.58%. The biggest bite out of EBITDA comes from interest expenses; during Q3-2023, that amount to $34.1 million out of EBITDA of $53.0 million. To be fair, though, it has reduced its leverage for 10 consecutive quarters:

CTOS leverage chart (Q3 investor presentation)

As the company notes on the slide, it has a "demonstrated ability to de-lever quickly through cash flow generation and Adjusted EBITDA growth".

Management and strategy

Chief executive officer Ryan McMonagle joined Custom in 2015, as a result of the investment by The Blackstone Group. Before joining Custom, he was the CFO of two companies, where he was responsible for integrating acquisitions. McMonagle started his career at Bain and Company.

Fred Ross, who founded Custom Truck & Equipment in 1996, remains with the company in the role of Founder.

Chief Financial Officer Chris Eperjesy has been with Custom since 2022. Prior to that, he served as CFO at several other companies, including at least two that have connections with markets the company currently serves.

Strategy: It laid out a five-part growth strategy in its 10-K: Capitalize on favorable trends across a large addressable market; invest in the rental fleet to meet growing demand; grow equipment sales across both current and new customers, end-markets, and product offerings; increase penetration of aftermarket parts and service; and continue to pursue domestic geographic expansion.

As noted, the company's growth should be aided by the Infrastructure Act, which provides funding for several of the end markets it serves.

Since the company has been able to generate significant cash flows from its operations (helped in part by debt financing), it has the resources it needs to implement this strategy. It also enjoys several tailwinds that will help it maintain profitability and cash flows.

It appears the company may also benefit from being less seasonal or cyclical than it has been in the past. Soon after the combination with Nesco, its earnings began to level out:

Data by YCharts

By becoming more predictable, which assumes the trend will hold, it should become more valuable to investors and help pull up share prices.

Valuation

As a growth stock, Custom should be assessed by its PEG (price-earnings divided by 5-year EBITDA growth rate) ratio rather than its P/E (price/earnings) ratio. Specifically, its PEG Non-GAAP ratio [FWD] is 0.66, which indicates it is undervalued. In addition, it's cheaper than the sector median of 1.76.

It also does well on several other valuation metrics. In the case of EV/EBITDA [FWD], it is 8.51, well below the sector median of 11.89. Price/Sales [FWD] is 0.88 versus 1.44 for the sector, and Price/Book is 1.76 while the sector median is 2.69.

Because of Custom's debt load, enterprise value also offers an important perspective. Currently, the enterprise value is $3.65 billion, and the enterprise multiple is 8.51, which is well below the sector median of 11.89. It's also below 10, indicating a healthy company, and one that is undervalued.

And, with 246.5 million shares, the enterprise value per share works out to $14.81 per share, which is significantly higher than the January 31 closing price of $6.54. Indeed, the current price works out to be 44.16% below the enterprise value per share.

All metrics point in the same direction, telling us that Custom is an undervalued stock. Based on the enterprise value per share, that undervaluation is $8.27.

Quants have a Hold rating, while Wall Street analysts have issued one Hold and five Strong Buys (there have been no other Seeking Alpha analyst ratings in the past 90 days).

Behind the Wall Street analysts' bullish ratings is a higher average target price for the end of the year: almost 36%:

CTOS price targets chart (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

There is high demand and competition for technicians, and a shortage of them could drive up Custom's prices, delay deliveries, and have other adverse effects.

It depends heavily on its supply chains, and any disruptions could lead to operational challenges. For example, an auto manufacturing strike that stops or slows the delivery of trucks.

Of its 246.5 million shares outstanding, Platinum Equity Advisors owns 148.6 million, or 60%, of them. Platinum was part of the Nesco deal and, with a majority of the common shares, may act in ways that are not in the best interests of other shareholders.

Although it has been reducing its leverage, Custom still carries a fairly heavy debt load, and interest charges could be an even bigger drain on profitability.

The company reports in the 10-K that it and its service providers have experienced cyberattacks, and expects more of them in the future.

Conclusion

Custom Truck One Source is an undervalued stock that is expected to turn in significant bottom-line growth this year. There's a good probability that this growth could push up the share price by almost 36%, to around $9.00.

That's backed up by higher earnings, increasing capital expenditures, growth in the broader economy, and favorable tailwinds.

Therefore, I'm giving Custom a Strong Buy rating.