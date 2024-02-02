PeopleImages

If you follow my articles on Nibe, you'll know that I went with a neutral "HOLD" rating initially in early 2023, followed to a switch to a "BUY" in August, and a reiteration of that buy in November of last year. Since then, the stock has further underperformed and is now down to where I believe it to be incredibly attractive to the previous valuations, and with an upside even without too much overall premiumization.

Nibe has a very solid long-term growth trend, even after normalizing back down below 63 SEK/share. The company once traded close to 150 back during ZIRP - and while I did not own shares at the time, I would have done the same as with similar overvalued swedish stocks and sold them at the time.

Now, the company isn't overvalued. That's why I have been "playing" with cash-secured put options for the last few quarters on this company, to see just how low Nibe would end up going. When it dropped below 65 SEK, I initiated a small native position and am looking to expand this on the longer-term here.

Not because of yield. Nibe only has 1.05% even now. The yield is not the reason for investing in Nibe. But for counter-cyclical upside once this turns around.

We're currently closing in on the 52-week lows, which lie below the 60 SEK mark. If we cross this, I will be adding more.

My thesis for Nibe is based on company quality, and you can find the details of the thesis here in my last article. Let me update and show you why I have been buying before 4Q, and why I expect the company to actually move up from this when the annual comes out.

Nibe - Upside in quality Industrials

So why Nibe?

Well, first off, I have had plenty of success using CSPs in the company. Overall, despite the downturn, I have an over 19% return on my capital due to the company and those options. My initial coverage from May this year came at a time when the company was trading very high. Since that time, the company has been down over 40%, which confirms my thesis - even if we haven't seen support for my bullish thesis just yet.

In fact, as of my latest article, I actually lowered my PT for the company as EPS estimates seem to be coming in lower for the next few years, a justification can be found there.

The reason why the company is great, aside from its business mode, is a proven trend of 20% earnings growth over time. It's this, and other things we can see when we look at how the company moves from revenue to net income.

Nibe Business model (GuruFocus)

If I were reviewing the company as a PE investment, and these were the numbers that came out, irrespective of the size of revenues or earnings, I would be interested in what sort of business and model specifics in this industry managed to generate such outsized returns and double-digit net income.

Nibe is compared to peers in the construction sector, specifically European construction, infrastructure, and industrials. This includes companies like Vinci (OTCPK:VCISF), but also companies you may know like Johnson Controls (JCI) or Jacobs Solutions (J). And Nibe beats most of these in profitability, by which I mean that Nibe manages an 80-90th percentile in gross, operating, net, FCF margins, as well as in RoE, ROA, and ROIC. The company has over a decade of growing unerring profitability behind it. Any valuation that even takes slightly into consideration a trailing multiple or perspective is currently flashing the lights of "this business is now undervalued".

Is it?

Well, the latest set of trends and indications confirmed not necessarily a downturn, but all the signs of a top-line slowdown and profitability problems similar to other players across industries similar to Nibe. 3Q was a good quarter, with growing top-line sales and profit increasing both after net financial and after tax, with a quarterly EPS of 1.89 SEK on a per-share basis, as well as 4 separate full or partial M&As.

Nibe IR (Nibe IR)

However, while the previous set of quarters was characterized by lagging supply times and SCM problems, and this seems to be recovering, we're now seeing volatility across the demand spectrum, reflecting the uncertain underlying end markets. Also, remember that this was reported during a near-all-time weakness of the SEK FX, meaning that there was a considerable tailwind that has likely somewhat normalized going into 4Q.

Above all, and perhaps the core of a contrarian bearish indication would be the slowing heat pump market in Europe, which is typically what Nibe does best and has been doing. Many countries are reviewing their incentive programs, there is a higher interest rate for financing, and to top that off, current inventories at dealer level are too high for the demand that's being seen here. Several of the incentive programs will be reduced across Europe. While Nibe's assessment is continued growth in this, the company's more significant sales segment, there is considerable uncertainty here, also reflected in the share price volatility.

The positive thing I will say is that NA as an end market has not shown similar weakness, but rather growth, though that market comes with its own set of challenges related to the economy, housing, and costs.

The company's secondary business area, stoves, is in fact worse. Wood-fired stoves in Europe were the one demand that remained steady, while gas/pellet stoves were down, and demand in NA for stoves saw a considerable drop, especially related to gas-fired. I don't expect much positive coming out of the stove segment for some time.

The company's geographical, end-market, and product diversification makes it less vulnerable to downturns, but far from immune. The company also has an attractive, de-centralized organization with an independent business unit focus, giving the company and its parts the flexibility needed to optimize (provided those in charge at the local level continue doing a good job). Also on the positive side, fading pandemic effects mean an uptick - or at least it should, and sub-suppliers as well as the war effects in Ukraine are fading.

Nibe 10-year history (F.A.S.T Graphs)

The 10-year earnings history and its valuation is a very interesting graph. I'm convinced that many investors are asking themselves "What was I thinking" when investing in the company at over 125, or what amounted to an 80x P/E normalized during December of 2021 - yes, that's how high some people invested.

And while a double-digit growing industrial warrant some premium, never that.

There's also the fact that we're currently forecasting an EPS drop in 2024, as some of the negative FX, and market demand continues to decline.

Let's look at what this does to company valuation and what can be expected here.

Valuation for Nibe Industrier - an upside becomes easier and easier to see

As you may recall, I gave the company an updated share price of around 84 SEK. I considered lowering it further here, but in the end decided that this represents an accurate fair-value long-term entry point of around 25x P/E normalized, which I based on EPS growth, market share and peers as well as the superb business model continue to see as good enough here.

The article update is warranted above all, from one perspective. The company dropped below 63 SEK/share price, which means that as I said in my last piece, Nibe Industries is now "cheap". This also represents the largest change from my last article.

If we were to forecast this company based on any 22-26x P/E multiple on a forward basis, which is in part below the 20-year average of 25x P/E, we get a positive range of upsides starting at around 8% annually, and going all the way to close to 15% annualized at over 26x P/E.

I also do not believe that the company's potential to rise above that 30x P/E again should be underestimated once the economy improves. Nibe has been at over twice that valuation, and while I don't expect a repeat of that, I do see the possibility for much higher premiumization - but want to expect 22-26x P/E or thereabouts. The last time the company was above 30x P/E was in august/September of last year, and this was a downward trend, not an upward one.

I do not believe that Nibe will make you rich. I believe the company will make you rich-er, while your capital is "safe" in a very good industrial company with a demand that while going up and down, in the end, is based on a very solid set of products with good margins and one of the best business models in the entire sector.

11 analysts now follow the company (Source: TIKR.com/S&P Global). Out of those 11, 6 consider the company either a "BUY" or an "outperform" stock with an average PT range from 53 to 120 SEK, with an average of 79 SEK. My own target remains 84 SEK. I can see the valuation and forecast logic behind both the 53 and the 120 SEK target, various ranges of premiumization, sales growth, and discounting. However, in the end, I say that even a conservative EPS-based DCF model implies almost 80 SEK/share here, with the Sales multiple model easily going above 60 SEK. This also fails to take into consideration much of the premiumization that the company, in my view, has confirmed here.

The bearish thesis for Nibe comes to continued softness in core end markets - and while I believe this to be a theme and possible, I don't see it as enough of a reason to consider a full, long-term bearish thesis likely here. To be clear, I am saying the company has risks, and I don't consider the materialization of those risks to be impossible, but I maintain that the company is more likely to see a long-term upside here, than a long-term downside. Double digits are, as I see it, a likely upside.

The following thesis is relevant for the company here and for 2024.

Thesis

NIBE Industrier is one of the best industries with a climate focus in all of Scandinavia. It's a high growth, high safety, and low yield, a combination I have become more interested in over the past few years. However, the company is trading at one of the highest valuations we've ever seen barring exuberance, and this makes it a tough sell for me.

I would say that NIBE needs to fall to clear double digits - I want to buy it below 84 SEK before I would be willing to expose capital here. I have written options on a continued basis here, trying to "catch" the company at a good price, but so far all I have gotten is a few very nice premiums.

I am at a "BUY" here - and my PT is 84 SEK/share as of the latest quarterly results, which marks a target update.

Despite the company being cheap, I'm not in a hurry to "BUY" more here. The reason is that there are so many attractive potentials out there, but it's an attractive potential for the long-term investor with an eye towards 15% annualized "safe" growth, and not too focused on high dividends - which the company does not offer. Another reason is that I already own quite a bit of Nibe, and I would be looking to lower my cost basis even further.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company currently fulfills every single one of my criteria, including a "cheapness" in price.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

