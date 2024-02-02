Greenseas/iStock via Getty Images

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) at its current US$350 million market cap is likely trading significantly below what it otherwise would have under more normalized capital market conditions. Cannabis tickers have fallen out of favor as base interest rates at 22-year highs have sapped investor risk appetite, and a lack of progress on the global trajectory of cannabis legalization has kept the plant as a stock market pariah and toxic to institutional investors. To be clear, cannabis has remained in the grey zone in the five years since Canada leaped into the unknown with its Cannabis Act in 2018 which legalized and strictly regulated the sale of adult-use cannabis. SNDL has dipped since I last covered it, but recent operational wins set the backdrop for a potential recovery.

SNDL Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

SNDL has emerged as a key player in the Canadian cannabis ecosystem, with the second-largest revenues behind High Tide (HITI). The company recorded revenue of C$237.6 million for its last reported fiscal 2023 third quarter, this was up 3.1% year-over-year with its Liquor Retail segment generating C$151.8 million in revenue and around 64% of the total. The company is Canada's largest private sector liquor retailer with 170 brick-and-mortar stores operating under three retail brands; (1) Wind and Beyond; (2) Liquor Depot; and (3) Ace Liquor.

Liquor Sales, Revenue Ramp, And Margins

SNDL Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Presentation

SNDL is dependent on liquor sales. The segment generated a gross profit of C$37.3 million during the third quarter, with a gross profit margin of 25%. While liquor revenue was flat versus its year-ago comp, gross profit was up by C$1.7 million, albeit with income from operations dipping by 38%. However, despite this dip, liquor formed one of four segments that were profitable and drove the largest share of positive operating income.

SNDL Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Cannabis retail drove C$75.54 million of net revenue, around 32% of the total, and C$20 million in gross profit with margins at 26.5%. This is around 150 basis points ahead of liquor margins, with income from cannabis retail operations realizing a material improvement from its year-ago figure. I like that SNDL generated positive free cash flow for the first time. It was a marginal amount at C$16.5 million but formed a milestone regardless. Positive cash from operations of C$27.5 million was mainly driven by non-cash adjustments to operational loss from depreciation and amortization and changes in non-cash working capital. SNDL will have to repeat this feat for the market to take the milestone more seriously, as the shares have dipped further since the third quarter earnings. Critically, the company will have to pair future positive free cash flow with profit from operations.

Creating Shareholder Value

SNDL's most striking financial feature is a balance sheet extremely heavy on cash and zero debt. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter at C$202 million was boosted by C$20 million in restricted cash. This means the company's headline market cap can be adjusted down for a US$185 million enterprise value. Hence, SNDL's current near-record low price-to-sales multiple of 0.49x is even more poignant for shareholders than the initial implications of the headline figure.

Data by YCharts

The company has the capacity to launch a limited share buyback program if they're able to sustain its positive free cash flow status. Bears would be right to flag that Canada's cannabis regulatory environment remains incredibly restrictive and burdensome. The black market continues to thrive and drove roughly 30% of cannabis sales in 2023. However, this figure has been falling with consumers spending roughly C$8 on illegal cannabis per month in 2023, down from C$47 per month in 2020. SNDL presents a more compelling purchase at its current level with revenue growth, zero debt, and positive free cash flow setting it apart from close peers like Canopy Growth (CGC). CGC currently has a higher US$428 million market cap, despite quarterly revenues in decline and a high debt burden of C$557 million.

SNDL remains a buy against this, but the risks are structural, and a positive upward catalyst will depend on several outside factors. We would need to see the Fed cut base rates to help reinvigorate investor risk appetite for the sector. And despite SNDL not having operations in the US, the company will receive a boost from a broad market rally that would likely follow a cannabis move to a less restrictive DEA schedule. Another option would be for the company to sell a stake in its alcohol segment to realize greater value than the market has currently attached. Overall, the risk and reward paradigm has shifted to the reward side, with the commons this lowly valued.