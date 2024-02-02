Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitfarms: The Adverse Ripple Effect Of 'Slow And Steady'

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • The "Slow and Steady Lose The Race" thesis carried deeper implications for BITF and the broader Bitcoin sector than initially thought.
  • Through BITF, we showed that "Slow and Steady" is more detrimental than good where its adverse impact is directly proportional to the inability to expand.
  • This observation transformed BITF's 6.5% quarterly shareholder dilution from a source of weakness into a source of strength.
  • We also showed how a sector-wide consolidation can be brought about and how BITF is positioned better to benefit from it.
  • Our BITF outlook may have improved, but BITF's high valuation (2.9x adj Book value) suggests exercising patience.

Ripple. Top view.

RazvanDP/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In our previous article, we noted an emerging risk of consolidation in the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining sector. We coined this observation as the "Slow and Steady Lose The Race" thesis. We initially made this observation through Bitfarms (

This article was written by

Made Easy - Finance profile picture
Made Easy - Finance
1.89K Followers
Thesis | Price Targets | Analytics | NewslettersMade Easy Finance provides methodological price targets and actionables on growth tech stocks and cryptos.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BITF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BITF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BITF
--
BITF:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.