U.S. Dollar Offered Ahead Of Employment Data After U.S. 10-Year Yield Set New Low For The Year

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • The dollar is offered ahead of today's US jobs report.
  • Sterling set a new high for the week today, slightly above $1.2770.
  • Chinese stocks swung dramatically today, and the CSI 300 settled at new five-year lows.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 snapped a six-day advance yesterday but has recouped the loss in full and is near its best level since early 2022.
  • US equity indices are trading higher, helped by favorable earnings from Meta and Amazon.

Overview

The dollar (USDOLLAR, DXY) is offered ahead of today's US jobs report, even though expectations are for solid, if not spectacular, jobs growth of around 185k. The Australian and New Zealand dollars are leading today's move, while the euro

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks.

