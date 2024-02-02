pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shocked the financial market this week after the regional lender disclosed problems in its loan book that caused fears over a reboot of the 2023 regional banking crisis. A surge in provisions for credit losses caused New York Community to announce a steep decline in its fourth-quarter earnings, as well as a massive dividend cut in the amount of 70%. The dividend cut and fears over a new regional banking market meltdown triggered a broad decline in the valuations of other regional lenders as well. Shares of New York Community plummeted more than 40% this week and have created significant negative sentiment overhang for the regional bank sector. I believe investors are massively overreacting to the bank's Q4'23 earnings report, and I have initiated a small, speculative long position to benefit from a recovery in investor sentiment!

Dividend shock is a buying opportunity

I have covered extensively the regional banking crisis in Q1’23 and started a number of positions including in U.S. Bancorp (USB), KeyCorp (KEY), PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance (WAL) at the time. I have closed out all of my regional bank investments lately, the most recent one being Western Alliance due to a “full revaluation” to the bank's pre-crisis valuation.

However, New York Community now appears to be the new regional lender that the market has put in play. New York Community reported fourth-quarter earnings on January 31, 2024 which not only fell widely short of expectations, but also spooked fears over new problems in the commercial real estate market.

New York Community is a regional lender and operates a network of Flagstar-branded banks, chiefly in the Northeast and Midwest. The bank has additional exposure to the Southeast and West Coast and is focused on multi-family lending and mortgage originations.

The bank currently has a market cap of $4.2B and total assets, as of the end of the December quarter, of $116.3B. New York Community had a solid equity position and almost $11B in equity, even after the $252M loss reported for the fourth-quarter.

New York Community reported a massive quarter-over-quarter decline in profitability due to a surge in credit provisions related to commercial real estate loans. The community bank suffered a massive 790% increase in provisions for credit losses, totaling $552M. The average quarterly amount of credit provisions in the previous three quarters was ~$94M, so the increase is quite significant and the main cause for the bank's 70% dividend cut, which was announced this week as well. The dividend cut will boost the bank's financial flexibility and help New York Community save close to $350M in cash this year.

Why I believe the market has lost its mind: commercial real estate exposure is actually not that high

While New York Community's uptrend in credit provisions is related to souring commercial real estate loans, the regional lender’s exposure to commercial real estate is actually quite limited… and I believe this is why there could be an opportunity for a revaluation to the upside once investors understand that the lender’s portfolio is actually well diversified.

Office properties are obviously seeing income declines and grapple with rising vacancies post-pandemic, as shifting work trends have put pressure on the office sector. As a result, a rise in loan defaults was expected.

New York Community's exposure to the office sector, which is the most troubled asset category right now, was only $3.4B out of a combined commercial real estate loan portfolio of $13.4B. This calculates to 25% office exposure within the commercial real estate loan book. While this percentage may be high -- U.S. Bancorp had only 13% office exposure, as an example -- the absolute dollar amount is not nearly as scary.

This is not to say that the commercial real estate office portfolio does not have a problem, however. The problem is that the lender's office portfolio is quite concentrated in real estate projects in Manhattan. More than half of all loans in the office portfolio relate to real estate located in Manhattan. New York Community's exposure to Manhattan is about 54% or, in dollar terms, $1.8B. Given an equity position of about $11.0B, I believe investors are overreacting to the earnings report, however.

New York Community will likely seek to sell some loans in order to take pressure off of its commercial real estate loan portfolio and shrink its loan portfolio. In the short term, investors may see above-average credit provisions as well. The dividend cut alone will save the bank ~$350M annually. The real value, in my opinion, right now is that NYCB can be bought at a massive discount to its book value.

60% discount to book value reflects panic pricing

Every time investors fear the possibility of further losses related to a bank’s loan book, they turn to panic selling and this is what we have seen in the last two days, with New York Community losing more than 40% of its value.

Currently, shares of the regional lender are valued at a price-to-book ratio of 0.4X, implying a massive 60% discount to book value that seems quite exaggerated. Investors already applied a 20% discount to book value previously due to the bank's exposure to Manhattan real estate, but the current discount seems excessive, especially with other regional banks like U.S. Bancorp, Comerica (CMA) and Fifth Third Bank (FITB) selling at premiums to book value.

If we were to apply a higher, say, 30% discount to New York Community's Q4'23 book value to account for the increase in commercial real estate risks, then NYCB would have a risk-adjusted book value of ~$10, implying 74% upside revaluation potential. I use a 30% risk discount to account for the fact that more commercial real estate loans could run into trouble, and the recent uptick in credit provisions does deserve a higher risk discount than the 20% that was previously priced into New York Community's valuation.

Risks with New York Community

New York Community in the short term has a high risk of reporting higher provisions for credit losses, which may take a big bite out of the bank’s equity. The credit loss provision trend is definitely something that is worth monitoring here. Besides credit provision risk related to its CRE portfolio, there is a chance that the bank will want to offload some loans. These loans may be sold at a discount to par, which in turn may affect the bank's equity negatively. Given the excessive discount to book value for NYCB, I believe the risk profile is actually quite attractive right now.

Final thoughts

New York Community suffered a significant decline in profitability in the fourth-quarter that was driven by a surge in credit provisions for bad commercial real estate loans. While these issues are serious in the short term, I believe New York Community's office real estate exposure is actually quite limited and the regional lender has a sufficient, near-$11B equity position, so even if all office loans were to default, the bank's existence would likely not be threatened. I believe there is a chance here for investors with a high risk tolerance to take advantage of a massive mispricing and investor panic, and I myself have started a small, speculative buy position!