New York Community Bancorp: Why I Am Buying The 70% Dividend Cut

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.4K Followers

Summary

  • New York Community announced a shock earnings release and 70% dividend cut in response to a steep increase in credit provisions.
  • Shares of the bank plummeted over 40% this week, creating negative sentiment for the entire regional bank sector.
  • Despite the decline, the bank's exposure to commercial real estate is limited.
  • Shares trade at an excessive discount to book value and have a revaluation upside once investor sentiment stabilizes.
Business failure and unemployment problems from the economic crisis. Stressed businessman sits in panic digital stock market financial background. Stock market and global economic inflation recession.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) shocked the financial market this week after the regional lender disclosed problems in its loan book that caused fears over a reboot of the 2023 regional banking crisis. A surge in provisions for credit losses

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NYCB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

h
hsheikh
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (543)
They are at the same price they were at in the year 2000. This is dead money at this point. They are another First Republic Bank.
c
chinsi
Today, 9:40 AM
Comments (45)
Great article. Just bought a whole bunch at $5.64/share at the open today.
D
DutchGuy2
Today, 9:27 AM
Comments (1.88K)
Extra provisions where purely due to becoming a bigger bank.. >100B USD

JPM analyst exacerbated this as a business problem.. which it is not.

Very happy to buy at these levels!
r Negoro profile picture
r Negoro
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (4.58K)
You have to do an analysis/appraisal of the loan book, which is not easy. You should never base your analysis based on book value alone.
As of now, we do not know how many % of the multifamily and office portfolio is bad.

They will disclose those that have defaulted, but will the wave of defaults continue?

This is not NYCB alone, other banks are also facing the same problems.
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 9:16 AM
Comments (500)
You are basing your evaluation on NYCB's "Book Value". Who or what determined the BV? I don't think that you should quote BV without doing a deep dive on where and how that number was arrived at. I do think that right now it is inflated since it only took three months for NYCB to fall apart.
BY the way, I am a long term holder of NYCB.
FF373737 profile picture
FF373737
Today, 9:09 AM
Comments (820)
Would have been nice if the CEO had said something like we will look at raising the divided once we meet our financial goals or something to that effect.
T
TarsTarkis
Today, 9:06 AM
Comments (30)
I agee. How low do you think the stock could go before it bottoms, or is it in that process now.
D
DCO1982
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (780)
@TarsTarkis $0.0.
k
kevn1111
Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (12.06K)
@DCO1982 BV is $10+ and mgmt said they expect it to increase in 2024.

They are raising cash to meet regs of a $100B+ size bank. Interest income will come down.

Exposure in real estate was assumed interest rates do not decrease. They will.

Question is: Did mgmt disclose all the stress with the huge reserves? We will find out.

Many of loans are in rent controlled multi family and with high rates, it is difficult for owners to refinance as they can’t increase rents to offset higher costs. This is putting stress on the loans. But is the market they operate in.
Lookout Investing profile picture
Lookout Investing
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (137)
@TarsTarkis I am surprised it got below 6…
