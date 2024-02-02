Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Onto Innovation: Impressive Growth But Unappealing Price

Feb. 02, 2024 9:15 AM ETOnto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Stock
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Onto Innovation's stock price has exhibited a 120% return in the last 12 months, outperforming the broader markets.
  • The company specializes in process control equipment and software for the semiconductor industry and holds a strong position in the market.
  • The high valuation of Onto Innovation raises concerns about its sustainability and potential for a market correction.

High Tech Empty Scientific Cleanroom

wilpunt

Investment Rundown

The stock price of Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) has been on a roaring uptrend for the last 12 months, exhibiting a 120% return, heavily outperforming the broader markets. However, the question arises of how long ONTO can maintain its recent years

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
1.01K Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ONTO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONTO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONTO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.