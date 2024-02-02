wilpunt

Investment Rundown

The stock price of Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE:ONTO) has been on a roaring uptrend for the last 12 months, exhibiting a 120% return, heavily outperforming the broader markets. However, the question arises of how long ONTO can maintain its recent years of explosive growth. It seems to be heavily tied to decreasing interest rates, to help free up capital and increase demand for ONTO and its products. The risk that seems to persist is that if demand doesn't resume as quickly as the market anticipates, then the share price could be in a free fall after running up so fast.

I think the company is due for some consolidation and paying the massive premium it's trading at right now, which based on earnings is FWD 44x is just too high, even if the growth is impressive. There will be too much time sitting and waiting for the valuation to eventually reach a reasonable level or grow into it, as I don't think ONTO can trade that high for eternity. I think one has to recognize the impressive growth opportunity that ONTO still is and holding onto shares in the company still makes sense to me, which is why I will be rating it a hold.

Company Segments

ONTO, the result of the merger of Rudolph Technologies and Nanometrics in 2019, is a prominent player in the semiconductor industry. With headquarters in Wilmington, Massachusetts, and several other U.S. locations, ONTO specializes in process control equipment and software for microelectronic manufacturing, focusing primarily on the semiconductor sector. The company's comprehensive product lineup includes automated defect inspection and metrology systems, probe card test and analysis systems, and advanced lithography systems. These products play a crucial role in various stages of semiconductor manufacturing, including wafer processing and final production.

Market Position (Investor Presentation)

The company has grown into a very formidable third place in terms of semiconductor process controls in the world. The revenues have been driven significantly by rising demand for semiconductors in the last 5 years or so, resulting in ONTO exhibiting a 25% CAGR in this department. I don't necessarily think it will reach the number-one spot on this list very soon, but the possibility is certainly there. I say this because ONTO is under KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Applied Materials (AMAT) which are nearly 10x the size of ONTO. They have access to far more capital to fund investments and manufacturing capacity increases. But it also opens up the possibility of being bought out as well. The last few years have resulted in the share price increasing very rapidly, so perhaps it's not in the best position to be bought out right now. But if there is a cut to the valuation, then it may look more attractive to these larger market leaders.

Market Overview (Investor Presentation)

The semiconductor materials market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by various factors. A key trend is the rising demand for consumer electronics goods. This sector is expanding rapidly, with the IoT market increasingly integrating advanced consumer electronic products into various industries. The number of M2M connections is expected to grow substantially, influencing the consumer electronics industry's outlook and, consequently, driving the demand for semiconductor chips. ONTO seems to be in the right spot to benefit from a lot of these trends, and that might be why the market anticipates the strong growth it's valued at right now.

Earnings Highlights

Income Statement (Earnings Report)

We are a few weeks out before the Q4 report from ONTO, but I do think it won't produce results that justify the current valuation. I will get into the valuation a little further down here, but in short, the revenues have fallen quite a bit YoY and resulted in the valuation increasing all the whilst the stock price increases as well. The market seems to be betting on a strong recovery in the semiconductor industry for 2024 as interest rates are likely to be cut.

What worries me a little is that the cost of revenues continues to be quite high. YoY it only fell by $15 million or around 14%, whilst the revenues fell by 20%. This indicates that costs are likely going to be high for a while for ONTO, and they need to lean more heavily into their market position and scale production to raise EPS in the future. YoY the EPS fell to $0.73 or a decrease of roughly 30%.

EPS History (Seeking Alpha)

The estimates seem to be for a steady rise in the EPS for Q4, and even though that has been the trend the last few quarters with ONTO, I think we are treading on the line of a slight miss as well. There has been a lot of disruption with shipment in Q4 in the Red Sea and seeing as ONTO is a global company that ships to a lot of regions, partially to Asia since they work with both Samsung Semiconductors and Taiwan Semiconductor Company (TSM) they could see increased shipping costs, which could dig into earnings. If I was more confident in a strong earnings beat and rapid market recovery, I might rate ONTO a buy here even. But I am hesitant, which means I will have a more conservative rating as well for them.

Earnings Multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation of the company is very expensive compared to the rest of the sector. It's hard justifying buying ONTO instead of some of its larger competitors like KLAC and AMAT which both have strong growth prospects as well but at much more appealing valuations. These companies are trading between 20 - 25x FWD non-GAAP earnings, and I think that is the range I would be considering ONTO as a potential buy. This of course means the stock price has to drop by nearly 50% for it to be a buy, but getting a good price is incredibly important in my investment approach. Over the long term, the company could do very well and early investors are up by quite a lot already, so selling now I don't see the point of it. In conclusion, ONTO is an interesting growth story in the semiconductor space, which unfortunately is trading at too high valuations to make a buy, but holding shares certainly still makes sense I think.

Risks

The risk with ONTO I think exists predominantly in the chance the share price will fall very rapidly should there be a broader market correction. The S&P 500 has recently made new all-time highs and there is a risk of correcting after this, of course. With ONTO trading at very rich premiums compared to the rest of the information technology sector, I think there is a bigger risk that ONTO will fall faster and more than the rest of the S&P 500 and its peers as well. Both KLA and AMAT trades at what I would consider much more fair multiples, which is around 20 - 25x FWD earnings.

Book Value (Seeking Alpha)

So far it seems that ONTO is managing to grow its business organically as it has not been taking on any amount of debt in the last several years, and the debts are actually at 0 right now. I mention this because should ONTO decide to use a more debt-fueled growth strategy it may put the p/b at an even higher multiple, and that would be putting the share price at the risk of a correction. Additional debt would also add interest expenses for ONTO, leading to lower earnings potential as well. I want to make it clear though that these are speculative risks, but something I am looking out for nonetheless.

Final Words

I am initiating coverage on ONTO, and I will be doing so by rating it a hold. The company is likely in my opinion to benefit from a lot of positive market trends in the coming years, like growing semiconductor demand for example. It's a growth story, which is why the valuation has risen so sharply upwards the last few years. However, am hesitant to buy right now because of the risk of a significant correction should the next report show margin compression and a lack of recovery in demand. This all concludes me rating ONTO a hold for now.