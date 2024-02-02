Laurence Dutton

Summary

Following my coverage of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI), for which I recommended a buy rating as the business had a strong backlog profile that provided visibility into growth and the upside was attractive even with conservative assumptions, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my buy rating for CACI as leading growth metrics continue to point to growth ahead (10% growth seems easily achievable) and the margin outlook remains favorable. With a higher margin profile, I also expect CACI to trade at a higher forward EBITDA multiple relative to its historical average.

Investment thesis

CACI generated $1.83 billion in 2Q24, which is 11.2% growth (all organic), beating my expectations for 7% growth in FY24. Adj EBITDA was reported at $171 million, modestly below the consensus estimate of $177 million, with margins coming in at a 9.3% EBITDA margin. Management provided updated FY24 guidance, including revenue of $7.3-7.5 billion (an increase of $100 million at the midpoint) and adjusted net income of $450-465 million (an increase of $5 million at the midpoint), leading to an adjusted EPS guidance of $19.91-$20.58.

I remain positive about the CACI topline outlook, as 1H24 growth has significantly outpaced my initial expectations for FY24 growth. Based on the operating metrics reported in 2Q24, I believe they provide strong visibility into near-term growth. As of 2Q24, CACI has increased its total backlog by $200 million sequentially vs. 1Q24 (from $26.7 billion to $26.9 billion). Based on 1H24 revenue, it implies that CACI is able to generate around $7 billion in revenue on a run rate basis, and with $26.9 billion in backlog, it is sufficient to cover ~3 years-worth of revenue even if we assume 10% top line growth a year (using 1H24 run rate revenue as the base). For near-term growth momentum, bookings and book-to-bill ratio might be a better indicator, and in 2Q24, CACI booked $1.33 billion (~$200 million increase vs. 2Q23) and has a book-to-bill ratio still remaining above 1x (1.11x for 2Q24), suggesting that growth momentum remains positive. Growth opportunities remain widely available for CACI, as can be seen from the huge number of bids that it has submitted in 2Q24. For reference, CACI now has $11 billion of submitted bids awaiting award, with $14 billion of bids expected to be submitted over the next two quarters. If CACI succeeds in getting all of these, the total backlog could be ~2x from here.

The CACI margin outlook deserves attention, as I believe the coming quarter's adj. EBITDA performance will be a positive catalyst for the share price and valuation. If we look at management FY24 adj net income guidance, it essentially translates to an EBITDA range of around $840 billion, which implies an EBITDA margin of ~11.4% for FY24.

Own calculation

Backing out 1H24 performance, this implies 2H24 EBITDA, or ~$500 million, or 13.4%, a major acceleration from the ~9% range seen in 1H24. When this happens, I believe the share will see very positive sentiment as reported headline figures will focus on the strong acceleration in margins, which will also validate the narrative that CACI is undergoing structural margin expansion from the shift to technology revenue vs. legacy (expertise revenue). Historically, the CACI has generated most of its revenue from its expertise segment. This segment is pretty much a consulting business that bills by the hour, a commodity-like business that has low margins. Whereas for the technology segment, the margins are much higher as it offers more differentiated software. Over the past five years, CACI has continuously shifted its revenue from expertise to technology, but because of the big difference in mix, EBITDA margin expansion was not obviously reflected in the P&L (adj EBITDA margin did go up by ~200bps, but not very significant). However, now that the technology segment has gone past the 50% threshold since FY21 and is growing to become a larger share, I believe the margin contribution will start to become more apparent in the coming quarters.

CACI

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for CACI based on my model is $459.51. My model assumptions have become more aggressive compared to my previous model as 1H24 performance, and the backlog convinced me that a 10% growth is possible for the next 2 years. Importantly, my assumption that EBITDA margin can further expand from here is pretty much validated by management 2H24 implied guidance and CACI continuous mix shift towards technology revenue. I have also turned more bullish regarding my valuation assumption, as I believe the market sentiment will turn more bullish as CACI reports a jump in EBITDA margins in 2H24. As this EBITDA margin is structural, I believe CACI deserves to trade at a premium to its historical average (11x forward EBITDA). I assumed that CACI would be able to trade at 1 standard deviation above this average level, which is 12x forward EBITDA.

Risk

The downside risk here is that the backlog transition to bookings and to revenue is likely not going to occur in a linear fashion (i.e., lumpy). Which means EBITDA margins might only see major expansion in 4Q24 (my analysis points to 2H24 expansion; the timing is hard to pinpoint). If the 3Q24 margin did not expand as much, investors will start to doubt whether FY24 margin guidance can be achieved, as the implied 4Q24 EBITDA margin performance will need to be significant. This could put pressure on valuation expansion in the near term. The worst is if CACI misses guidance because major projects get shifted to FY25 instead for whatever reason, given the lumpiness of such contracts.

Conclusion

My buy rating on CACI remains, supported by robust 2Q24 results and an optimistic outlook for both growth and margins. The substantial backlog, covering approximately three years of revenue, underscores the company's growth potential. Bookings, a book-to-bill ratio above 1x, and a substantial pipeline of submitted bids further indicate positive momentum. Margin expansion is a key catalyst, and should happen in 2H24. As CACI continues its mix shift from expertise to technology revenue stream, the margin contribution should also become more evident, potentially driving positive sentiment and a premium valuation.