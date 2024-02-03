Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD: The Market Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • The market continues to reward Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. with the premium growth valuations, with us missing out on the impressive +51.4% rally since November 2023.
  • However, the management's underwhelming guidance and underperformance in certain segments suggest that the AMD investment thesis has gotten way ahead of itself.
  • AMD's valuations are also elevated compared to its direct peers, with its growth rate expected to underperform the market leader, NVDA.
  • Readers must note that we may see AMD's profit margins underwhelm in the near-term, as the management intensifies their R&D efforts in the next-generation processors, accelerators, and ROCm software suites.
  • Interested investors may want to wait for further pullbacks for an improved upside potential, especially since the "once-in-a-generation AI transition" does not happen overnight.

That Ship Has Sailed

DNY59

We previously covered Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in November 2023, discussing the management's underwhelming MI300 revenue guidance of only $2B in 2024, well below our expectations and Nvidia (NVDA)'s massive wins thus far.

Combined with Intel's (

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, INTC, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

