MoneyShow's Best Investment Ideas For 2024: Part 7

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

MoneyShow’s top contributing analysts, strategists, and newsletter editors share their investment recommendations for the year ahead. See Part 6 here.

Oracle

By Larry Cheung, Founder of Letters from Larry

Oracle (ORCL) is a leader in on-premises relational database technologies and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. With its strong customer base and technological expertise, Oracle aims to capitalize on cloud opportunities and strategic partnerships, like with Microsoft (MSFT), to bolster its position against giants like Amazon (AMZN).

Oracle is navigating a pivotal transition period as it shifts focus towards cloud-based solutions. And this transition, while challenging, is crucial for maintaining its competitiveness against dominant cloud players.

Oracle’s reaffirmed FY26 targets, including $65 billion in revenue and a >10% EPS CAGR, indicate a strategy focused on cloud growth and operational efficiency. Its strengths include a substantial installed customer base and a reputation for high-quality database technologies, integral to many enterprises.

The migration of these existing customers to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) presents a significant growth opportunity, supported by Oracle’s pricing advantages in the cloud market and strategic partnerships, such as with Microsoft. Significant switching costs associated with its database and software solutions provide Oracle with some competitive advantage.

From a valuation perspective, Oracle recently traded at a P/E of 17x based on BofA’s CY25 earnings estimates. This premium valuation to peers is likely justified due to potential revenue acceleration and sustainability of EPS growth.

Oracle’s strategy for achieving a 45% operating margin by 2026 is underpinned by four key areas, each contributing to its margin expansion potential.

Firstly, Cloud Margin Expansion is central to Oracle’s strategy, where the company expects to benefit from economies of scale in its data centers. As these data centers grow and reach higher utilization rates, fixed costs will be spread over a larger revenue base, leading to lower per-unit costs. This scalability in the cloud sector is crucial, allowing Oracle to amortize customer acquisition costs over an expanding customer base and utilize its infrastructure more efficiently, thereby expanding margins.

The second area focuses on driving efficiencies in Sales and R&D. Streamlining operations in these departments and adopting cost-effective practices will reduce overhead costs and improve operational efficiency.

The third area, Leverage From Scale, involves the use of AI, analytics, and other technologies to automate processes and reduce manual labor, leading to significant cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Lastly, the Cerner Margin Improvement strategy is pivotal. Oracle plans to transform Cerner from a services-based organization to one focused on intellectual property (IP). This shift is expected to increase Cerner’s operating margins from the low - to mid-30s to levels closer to Oracle’s overall business margins in the coming years, contributing significantly to Oracle’s overall margin expansion.

These combined efforts reflect Oracle’s comprehensive approach to enhancing profitability through operational optimization and strategic investments. In sum, Oracle, amidst its crucial transition to cloud-based solutions, is poised for growth and operational efficiency

PagSeguro Digital

By Eoin Treacy, Editor of Fuller Treacy Money

Every year brings new opportunities. One of my recommendations for 2024 is PagSeguro Digital (PAGS), a Brazilian fintech company that trades on US markets. It has a one-stop app for everything you need money for. That includes deposits, purchases, and lending.

The Banco Central do Brasil was among the most aggressive in hiking short-term interest rates. It took the short-term rate from a low of 2% in early 2021 to a peak of 13.75% by August 2022. Then, it held the rate steady for a year.

The central bank later waited to cut rates until it had clear evidence inflation was falling back to acceptable levels. Since August, it has reduced them by 2% - and it expects inflation to be at pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023.

I believe Brazil is a good model for what we can expect from the US Federal Reserve. After a multi-month pause, the Fed is now talking about cutting rates by 0.75% in 2024. Inflation is moderating here, too. In fact, the bond market is rapidly pricing in the potential the Fed will cut rates by more than 0.75%.

In short, central banks all over the world are turning from raising rates to cutting them. That will help to support new consumer demand and risk-taking behavior. That’s a recipe for a recovery in the most interest rate-sensitive parts of the market.

Raising rates by 11.75% had a serious knock-on effect for the most interest rate-sensitive part of the Brazilian stock market. The fintech sector took a heavier beating than most. The rising cost of credit hit margins hard.

PagSeguro collapsed and has only just begun to recover. As rates come down, demand for credit should recover, and so will retail transactions.

The shares have been forming a base for over a year. That’s the foundation that supports new uptrends. They’re now on the cusp of breaking higher. In sum, PagSeguro represents a clear growth opportunity at an attractive price. It has ample scope to stage an impressive recovery in 2024.

Patriot Battery Metals

By Gerardo del Real, Editor of Junior Resource Monthly

My speculative pick this year is Patriot Battery Metals (OTCQX:PMETF, PMET:CA) The lithium sector has spent the past seven to nine months consolidating lower. That has provided an opportunity to initiate or add to what I believe will be the single most significant discovery in years - and maybe ever.

PMET is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale, 100%-owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure.

The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160 ppm Ta2O5 (at a cut-off of 0.40% Li2O). It ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained LCE, and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world.

Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill-tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed. There is growing speculation that the CVs may be all connected across a 50km trend.

The company is fully funded with C$133M of cash and a strategic investment from Albemarle (ALB) to execute exploration and technical studies. It also boasts a proven management team with a track record of delivering mining projects globally.

There are over a hundred assays pending that will be reported in early 2024. The 2024 exploration program is planned to ramp up to ten drill rigs as well as an expansion to the core shack and processing area to handle the larger volumes of core expected and minimize future backlog.

The objectives of the 2024 winter drill program will be multi-pronged and focus on:

1) Infill drilling of the CV5 Pegmatite to support an upgrade in resource confidence from the inferred category to the indicated category

2) Continued delineation of the CV13 Pegmatite, and

3) Potential continued drill exploration at the CV9 Pegmatite and the approximate 80 m wide blowout of the dyke at shallow depth. The company is also a top takeout target.

Petrobras

By Paul Dykewicz, Editor of StockInvestor.com

Petrobras (PBR) is one of Latin America’s largest publicly traded companies as well as a major global oil producer based in Brazil. The company’s recent dividend yield of more than 20% gives it potent appeal as a recommendation for 2024. Mostly state-owned, Petrobras also offers strong growth potential as it expands its deep-water exploration and production.

Foreign stocks can face currency rate risk, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently signaled that the US central bank likely will cut rates in 2024.

That would follow Brazil’s central bank cutting its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points on December 13 for the fourth time in a row - and its plan to trim at the same pace beyond its January meeting. With both central banks planning to cut rates in 2024 and inflation rates now falling in each country, risk of excessive currency rate fluctuation between the US dollar and Brazil’s real seems modest.

Another plus is that Fitch Ratings affirmed Brazil’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating at “BB” on December 15, with a stable outlook. It noted President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s first year of his third term in office has showed “broad policy pragmatism.” The Fitch report on Brazil added that the current ratings were supported by the country’s “large and diverse economy, high per-capita income, and deep domestic markets and a large cash cushion.”

Earlier in 2023, S&P raised Brazil’s outlook rating in 2023 to “positive” from “stable,” affirming its “BB-minus” rating. Under Lula’s leadership, Brazil’s government is pursuing revenue-enhancing measures, despite demands by the president’s Workers' Party and policy conflicts with the country’s Congress that have slowed progress on certain goals.

Petrobras’s fossil fuel-friendly growth plans face less political pressure from environmentalists than many other oil countries. As a result, the company should be able to help meet long-term crude oil demand as it expands its fossil fuel operations aggressively during the next five years.

High-income expert Bryan Perry, who heads the Cash Machine investment newsletter that I edit, introduced me to the hefty dividend yield of Petrobras and the fact the stock is still posed for further strong payouts and share price gains in 2024.

Polaris

By Ben Reynolds, Editor of Sure Dividend

Polaris (PII) is not the type of company you’d expect would be able to pay reliable and consistent dividends over the long run. The company operates in the highly cyclical motorcycle, ATV, and snowmobile industries. And yet, Polaris has managed to increase its dividend payments for an impressive 28 consecutive years.

This is a period that spans both the Great Recession of 2009 and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Just as impressive, the company has been profitable every year since it went public in 1987. This level of profitability in a highly cyclical industry is very unusual.

Polaris’ price-to-earnings ratio does not reflect its history of success. The company’s stock was recently trading hands for just 9.1 times our expected fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $9.78. This low price-to-earnings ratio would make sense for a mediocre business, but that isn’t Polaris.

Polaris has compounded its earnings per share at 7.6% annually from 2013 through fiscal 2022. It is expecting a small decline in earnings per share in fiscal 2023, but the long-term trend for the company has been positive.

And management is using recent weakness to repurchase shares, thanks to the company’s strong cash flows. Polaris has repurchased $286 million in shares over the last 12 months. For comparison, the company’s current market cap is ~$5 billion, so Polaris has repurchased more than 5% of its market cap over the last 12 months. The company still has ~$204 million remaining on its current share repurchase program.

In addition to share repurchases, Polaris stock recently offered a 2.9% dividend yield. This solid yield combined with share repurchases means the company’s management is returning more than 8% annually to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

A healthy capital return program bodes well for shareholders. If Polaris returns to growth - which is highly likely to occur in the next few years given the company’s favorable long-term record - then shareholders stand to do even better.

A return to growth will likely mean the price-to-earnings ratio revises upward. And of course, growth means higher earnings, and therefore, even more money to return to shareholders.

Qualys

By Sean Brodrick, Editor of Supercycle Investor

I recommend you buy Qualys (QLYS), a cloud-based cybersecurity firm. It delivers IT, cybersecurity, and compliance through the cloud to clients using a number of different apps.

Qualys offers cloud security subscriptions to over 10,000 customers worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune Global 500 companies. It’s leveraging AI too. It has a market cap of $7 billion and a Weiss Rating of B.

Wall Street spends a lot of time worrying about a potential recession. Thanks to that fear, companies cut back on hiring and other spending. However, cybersecurity remains strong, though growing at a steadier rather than a quicker pace.

The average cybersecurity budget grew 6% in 2023, according to a recent study. That’s down from the double-digit increase we saw last year, but still up. And some industries spend a lot more.

Technology companies spend 19.4% of their budgets on cybersecurity, while consumer goods and services companies spend 17%.

And there is plenty of evidence that spending on cybersecurity will accelerate across the board. General spending on cybersecurity will increase to $215 billion next year, according to projections from consulting firm Gartner. That would be up 14.3% from $188 billion this year.

Qualys’ most popular offering is its Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response (VMDR) cloud app. In simple terms, the VMDR app provides diagnostics for a company’s IT assets. It lets companies inventory their IT assets, hardware and software, allowing them to classify what’s crucial. Qualys continuously monitors these crucial assets for vulnerabilities, fixing exploitable issues while tackling cyberthreats.

Qualys makes money through subscriptions, which gives it predictable revenue. The company has a net profit margin just under 23%, the highest in its group. And its free cash flow margin is 35%.

The company has total debt of $32 million and cash of $208.7 million. So, it could pay off its debt if it wanted to. But it’s probably earning more interest on that cash than the interest it pays on its debt, so there’s no hurry on that.

In November 2023, Qualys reported Q3 earnings of $1.51 per share - much better than estimates of $1.13 per share. At the same time, revenue of $142 million also beat forecasts. Earnings are projected to rise 23% this year.

Realty Income

By John Dobosz, Editor of Forbes Dividend Investor

Shares of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are ideal securities for income-oriented investors, and really for anyone interested in generating long-term total return from dividends and capital appreciation potential. One of my favorites is Realty Income (O), a REIT with a spotless history of dividend growth and exceptionally rich recent yield.

San Diego, California-based Realty Income owns 13,100 retail, industrial, and agricultural properties leased to 1,300 tenants in 85 separate industries, allowing Realty Income to generate stable cash flow and deliver consistent monthly dividends. The current property portfolio includes high-quality real estate in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

Realty Income has paid steadily rising dividends over its entire 54-year operating history, and dividend growth has outpaced inflation by a comfortable margin. Realty Income has hiked its dividend 5.3% annually over the past 10 years and 4.7% annually since its initial public offering in 1994. Dividends of $3.07 per year are comfortably supported by $4.22 in free cash flow per share over the past 12 months.

Realty Income’s revenue has grown 21.5% annually over the past 10 years and is seen rising 18% to $3.9 billion in 2023. Funds from operations are expected to increase 2% to $4.12 per share. At 13.5 times FFO, Realty Income trades 25% below its five-year average price/FFO multiple of 18.1. Debt is manageable at 63% of equity.

The value of Realty Income was compelling enough for Israel Englander’s Millennium Management to establish a new position of 1.28 million shares at a cost of $60.92 per share in the second quarter of 2023. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies bought 378,000 shares during the same period at similar prices. With smaller stakes, Clifford Asness of AQR owns 97,000 shares, and Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater holds 90,000 shares.

ResMed

By Doug Gerlach, Editor of Investor Advisory Service

ResMed (RMD) is the market leader in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which improve the quality of sleep for apnea patients. Sleep apnea is much more than annoying, loud snoring. It is the fundamental inability to get enough oxygen during sleep. ResMed sells machines and facemasks to treat it, along with software solutions to track patients’ biometric data.

Sleep apnea correlates with both weight and age. Its prevalence in the underlying population has increased, along with awareness of the condition. ResMed has enjoyed a steadily growing market throughout its history, and investors have often paid sky-high valuations for its seemingly bulletproof growth profile. The P/E has often been in the 40s, a level normally reserved for hypergrowth companies, not consistent, low-double digit growers.

In 2021, competitor Philips Respironics was forced to recall its CPAP devices due to the risk of insulation coming loose and entering patients’ lungs. Philips’ time out of the market has driven demand for ResMed’s devices. There has been a small negative effect on mask sales, but the overall impact has been positive for ResMed.

Sentiment has turned much more negative recently. For starters, competitor Philips is on a long road to returning to the market and might need to discount its products to win back market share. This would potentially be negative for ResMed’s unit sales and its gross margins.

Meanwhile, investors are suddenly looking for losers in what they imagine will be a slimmer future, thanks to a new generation of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy. This concern feels a little fanciful and may present an opportunity to “buy low” when the popular narrative creates a window of opportunity.

Efforts to grow outside of the core CPAP machine and mask market have been only moderately successful. ResMed acquired a small stable of software and data analysis companies to track patient outcomes and treat sleep disorders more holistically.

Segment growth tends to hover in the high-single digits, which is respectable but hardly looks like the up-and-coming growth engine that the company probably envisioned. Relatively cheap wearable devices have come to perform some of the functions that ResMed planned to provide.

Still, the growth bona fides are solid. Gross margins hover around 55%. Revenue has grown in the mid- to high teens, mostly organic, along with earnings leverage. Free cash flow is fairly solid, although the balance sheet has recently accumulated notable increases in inventory and accounts receivable, which have analysts asking pointed questions about earnings quality.

We model 12% EPS growth, a big discount compared to published consensus estimates of 20%. Our growth rate could produce earnings of $10.86 in five years. Attaching a capped high P/E of 30, the upside price is $326, or a 16.1% annualized rate of total return through 2028.

RioCan

By Philip MacKellar, Editor of Contra the Heard

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:RIOCF, REI.UN:CA) had a difficult 2023 and has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic valuations. But income-seeking investors who are also looking for potential capital appreciation and dividend growth may wish to take a closer look at the REIT.

The REIT specializes in building and managing large retail, residential, and mixed-use buildings in Canada’s six major urban centres. Over time, it has focused its efforts on Toronto, especially along the city’s rapid transit corridors where people work, shop, and live.

The REIT pays a monthly distribution of $0.09 per unit versus $0.12 prior to Covid-19. That was good for a yield around 6% in late 2023. It is possible management increases this payout in the year ahead, and the units could rebound in price after falling roughly 15% in the last year.

The REIT’s valuation remains well below where it was pre-pandemic, yet the business has recovered. Moreover, the development pipeline is impressive and well-financed, the organization has a buyback in place for up to 10% of the float, and the executive team has a clear strategy through 2027.

Regarding the macro environment, Canada added 1,055,110 people to its population in 2022, according to Stats Canada. Immigration accounted for 95.9% of this sum, while natural change made up the rest. In 2022, 219,942 homes were completed and the average household size was 2.5 people per home. This means the nation built enough housing for only 549,855 of these new Canadian residents.

Except for 2020 when immigration dropped, underbuilding has been a regular feature for years and has contributed to a housing shortage. This has created many socioeconomic issues for people along the age and income spectrum, but it provides strong macro tailwinds for RioCan.

It drives high rents, low vacancy rates, and generates pent-up demand for housing, while amplifying retail demand as new residents seek out places to shop, socialize, and find entertainment. These trends play into RioCan’s strategy.

This said, the thesis is not without risks. The government may change its immigration policy, which could impact demand for RioCan’s product offering. Moreover, the debt load is higher now than it has been in the past.

Many key metrics, including the interest coverage ratio, total debt to total assets, and debt-to-adjusted EBITDA are all on the high side. The expectation was that the executive team would rein in the debt load following the pandemic, but so far that has not transpired. Though RioCan has better financials than many peers, they are not strong. If a recession occurs, RioCan will be less able to exploit opportunities than they have been in the past and may feel the pinch as consumers’ belts tighten.

Roper Technologies

By John Eade, President of Argus Research

Roper Technologies (ROP) is a well-managed company with a long record of market outperformance and dividend growth.

We think the company - which designs software-as-a-service solutions for a variety of end-markets, including healthcare, education, transportation, government, water, and energy - is well-positioned for the post-pandemic future as its products enable work-from-home, environmental testing, and electronic surveillance.

Management has a history of establishing reasonable financial targets and raising them as the year rolls along. Our estimates for the next two years call for double-digit EPS growth, driven by a combination of mid-single digit top line growth, margin improvement, and share buybacks.

In November, the Board raised Roper’s quarterly payout by 10% to $0.75 per share, or $3 annually. This marked the 31st straight year in which the company had raised its dividend.

Originally posted on MoneyShow.com

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.