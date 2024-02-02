Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: I See A Great Yet Unpopular Business

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet/Google's recent earnings report rounds off a solid 2023, although growth has slowed compared to pre-pandemic years.
  • The company faces rising competitive pressures from Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon but remains relevant in its various business segments.
  • Current valuations suggest that Alphabet's 2024 growth has not been priced in, making the stock undervalued by 30% in base-case calculations.
  • Significant competitive and governance risks remain which create uncertainty for 2024.
  • Tentative Buy rating issued.

Google"s headquarters in Silicon Valley in Mountain View, California.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

Alphabet Inc. aka Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) continues to be a highly profitable and growth-oriented enterprise, with the most recent Q4 earnings report rounding off a solid 2023 for the firm.

While growth has slowed compared to

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
1.31K Followers
The Value Corner - Brought to you by HaavistoBuffett style picks fit for the modern investor.Six years of long-horizon investment portfolio management and consulting. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks and ETFs to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and do not solicit any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. My opinions may change at any time and without notice. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

L
Letterhead6
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (359)
Good article. My guess is that GOOG stock is now impaired by the fear that they will lose search dominance. Even if GOOG has the best AI...does it make searches more efficient and less valuable to GOOG?
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (73)
@Letterhead6 Hey! Thanks for your comment.

The possibility for a loss in search dominance is definitely hanging over the stock price in my opinion.

Whether or not Google can avoid a more diverse spread of users across multiple search tools by levering AI is unknown.

I wish I had a crystal ball! Nevertheless, I see the possibility for Apple to utilize their own search tool as a real threat.

Thanks for stopping by!

Yours,
Johannes
John Rhodes profile picture
John Rhodes
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (6.22K)
I largely agree.

Good article.
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
Today, 11:08 AM
Comments (73)
@John Rhodes Thank you for your comment!

I'm glad you enjoyed the read and I look forward to seeing you around!

Yours,
Johannes
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
GOOG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.