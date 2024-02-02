serts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) just announced earnings for Q4 and full year of 2023. This was a highly anticipated earnings report as investors were wondering the most recent state of office REITs and the results triggered a sell-off in the company's shares even though the results came mostly within expectations and there weren't any big surprises. Perhaps some investors were expecting a surprise and lack of surprise gave them disappointment.

The company's FFO (funds from operations) came at 27 cents, which was slightly worse than analyst expectations of 29 cents, but I don't think this alone would cause a sell off. The sell-off was most likely a reaction to the company's initiation of a new guidance for the full year of 2024 which came below expectations and signaled that the company's (or more like the whole Office REIT sector's) struggles are far from over. For the full year of 2024, the company anticipates reporting a loss of 26 to 36 cents per share were $1.26 of this loss would come from depreciation and amortization, which means it would post a FFO (funds from operations) of 90 cents to $1.00 while analysts were looking for $1.07.

Furthermore, the company expects an occupancy rate of 87-88% for the full year of 2024, which is somewhat flat from 2023 (give or take 1%). This might indicate that the company expects a bottoming of its occupancy sometime this year. The company expects its rental rate to grow 0-2% on cash basis and 11-13% on accrual basis. The accrual basis number is in line with 2023's figure of 13.4%, but the cash basis number indicates a significant slowdown from 2023's 7.5%. This is not a big surprise though, considering that inflation rate is expected to keep slowing down in 2024, and it may be difficult for the company to charge higher prices. The company expects a same-store growth rate of 1-3% for the full year of 2024. Finally, the company expects a tenant retention rate of 51-53% for the full year of 2024. This may seem very low, but it is actually a significant improvement over the retention rate of 45% the company saw in 2023.

It's still worrisome that there is such a large gap between the company's estimates of where its growth will be based on accrual basis and cash basis. As I mentioned above, the company expects its rate growth to be 0-2% on cash basis and 11-13% on accrual basis. This could be due to many different factors. In most simple terms, accrual basis typically refers to the rent that's due, while cash basis refers to the rent that's actually collected. Typically, you don't see a huge gap between the two basis unless something is happening but keep in mind that accrual numbers can sometimes include a variety of adjustments. Sometimes when a company expects some of its customers to miss payments, there can be a large gap between accrual and cash numbers. This doesn't mean those rents will never be collected. Those rent payments might be late or delayed, but most of it would eventually get paid.

During the quarter, the company saw its rent and fee income to drop slightly as compared to the same quarter a year ago. Rents were down from $120.57 million to $119.21 million and its fee income was down from $6.23 million to $5.63 million. Total revenues were slightly up due to "Other" revenues, which were up from $2 million to $5 million. The company's operating expenses jumped from $108 million to $217 million, but this is mostly because of impairment provisions of $115 million from some properties the company offloaded. Without this, the company's operating expenses would have dropped by $6 million due to cost-cutting measures. For the quarter, the company posted an operating loss of $78.9 million, but again, this is due to the $115 million charge without which there would have been an operating profit of $36 million, up $7 million from the same quarter a year ago.

When it comes to REITs, investors are usually advised to look at FFO figures rather than net income or operating income because this figure includes some adjustments that are more relevant to REITs than other industries. This is also a good way to be able to tell whether a REIT's dividend distributions are sustainable or not because REITs are expected to pay dividends out of their FFO income which typically excludes items like depreciation, amortization and impairment provisions. As you can see below, the company's FFO came at 27 cents for the last quarter and $1.15 for the full year of 2023 whereas it distributed 15 cents in the last quarter and 72 cents for the full year which tells us that its dividend distributions were fully covered. If the company meets or beats its guidance of 90 cents per share for the year 2024, it should be able to keep its dividend of 72 cents per share the same as 2023, but its payout rate will rise from 63% to 80% which is somewhat worrisome.

From a valuation standpoint, the recent sell-off made the company quite cheap. The company doesn't have a P/E ratio due to not having a net profit but if you look at other metrics such as Price to Cash Flow or more REIT relevant metrics like P/AFFO (price to adjusted funds from operations) the company trades at a pretty low valuation. Brandywine's price to cash flow of 4.73 is significantly below the sector average of 12, and its P/AFFO of 5 is significantly below the sector median of 13.

Office REITs have been out of favor with investors since 2020. When employees started working from home or working remotely during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, investors started selling off office REITs thinking that these would become obsolete soon enough. As a matter of fact, these fears were not exactly unfounded, as we saw occupancy rates and revenues of office REITs plummet. In 2022 office REITs were one of the few sectors almost unaffected by the inflation because they didn't have the pricing power to pass on higher costs to their customers. Four years later, many people are still working remotely, while many companies also implemented a return to office policies asking their employees to show up at their office at least a few times a week. Occupancy rates in office REITs haven't recovered much with the exception of regional REITs that focus on certain geographies such as the Sun Belt in the southeast of the US where people are less likely to work remotely.

Brandywine is still struggling, but some investors may also find that most of the company's troubles must be priced in by now, considering how much the stock sold off in recent years and how cheap its current valuation is.

As the stock comes with a 13% dividend yield which seems to be well covered (at least for now) some investors might be tempted to buy it. If you want to buy this stock, I'd recommend keeping your position size fairly small. Sometimes the market sells off companies for a good reason, and chances are that the company is still struggling, and its troubles are far from over. This stock will continue to be a speculative play until its business sees a sustainable turnaround, and we are not anywhere close to there yet.