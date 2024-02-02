JHVEPhoto

It has been six months since I last wrote about Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), where I concluded that the company had successfully transitioned to a secular grower due to its exposure to trends in electrification, green energy, and digitalization. The company has been further helped by government policies including infrastructure spending and "reindustrialization", or reshoring of manufacturing capability.

While the stock was already not a bargain in August 2023, it looked attractively priced compared to peers given its growth projections. Since then, the stock returned over 14% prior to its 4Q 2023 earnings release, adding another 6.5% on the day of the report. This far outpaced its peers and the S&P 500 index fund (SPY). The market clearly recognized and started to price in Eaton's growth prospects.

The fourth quarter earnings presentation featured more of what we have come to expect from Eaton: new records for sales, margins, and earnings per share. For the year, the company had adjusted EPS of $9.12. This represents 20.5% growth from 2022 and blew away Eaton's initial 2023 guidance of $8.04 - $8.44. It even beat my estimate of $8.69 from my last article.

Looking forward, Eaton is guiding for about 10% EPS growth in 2024, to a range of $9.95 - $10.35. This forecast is supported by the company's huge order backlog, which is 2-3 times the size it was prior to 2020.

With the backlog apparently peaking and new orders actually down in some segments (Electrical Americas -4%) it is worth digging a little deeper to see how sustainable the sales and earnings growth trends are. As I will discuss below, the long duration of "mega projects" bigger than $1 billion provides good visibility for several years at Eaton. Nevertheless, the run up in the share price suggests this growth is now priced in and the stock is now more of a Hold than a Buy at current prices.

The Benefits of Mega Projects

Eaton defines a mega project as one costing over $1 billion in size. Projects like this have proliferated in the last 3 years thanks in large part to US government policies promoting stimulus, green spending, infrastructure upgrades, and reshoring of manufacturing. The laws promoting these policies are the Inflation Reduction Act, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the CHIPS and Science Act. As you see on the slide below, $933 billion worth of these projects have been initiated in the last three years, three times the rate seen before 2021. This is up around $250 billion from a similar slide I included in my article six months ago.

As noted on the above slide and in the earnings call, only 18% of these announced projects have started construction. While this brings up the question of potential cancellations, management noted that they have seen a cancellation rate around 10% on these projects, which is lower than the historical average. The long lead time for these projects gives Eaton a long runway for growth lasting several years. Once a project is announced, it can be 1 - 3.5 years before orders are placed, and then anywhere from 6 months to several years before product is shipped and booked as revenue.

Although Eaton has only taken $1 billion of orders related to these mega projects so far, the percentage on the order books has doubled to 6% from 3% last year. If we back up a step from orders to deals under negotiation, mega projects represent 16% of negotiations. Within the Electrical Americas segment, Eaton notes that despite a slowdown in orders, the negotiations pipeline grew 29% in 2023, improving over the strong growth of the prior three years.

As we can see, mega projects provide the growth driver for Eaton to continue growing for several years, especially in key end markets that I have discussed in greater detail in earlier articles - data centers, utilities, commercial aerospace, and electric vehicles. Let's look at how this growth feeds into future earnings.

Earnings Model Update

Most of Eaton's sales growth in 2024 will come from two segments, Electrical Americas and Aerospace, each growing 10%. The newer eMobility segment is projected to grow 30%, but from a much smaller starting point. The company is projecting operating margins in each segment to be higher than the 2023 actuals. This is reasonable considering the resolution of most of the supply chain issues that have impacted the economy in general in the years following the pandemic. Also supporting margin growth is operating leverage with constant fixed costs spread over growing sales. Finally, Eaton is implementing a new 3-year restructuring program, spending $375 million total over the next 3 years. This is expected to deliver cost savings of $325 million per year once fully implemented in 2027. Many companies implement these programs hastily when things are not going well, but it is refreshing to see Eaton undertake this effort during good times when management has the bandwidth to focus on it. The period of heavy M&A activity and the disruptions from the pandemic are now behind, also providing more time for this initiative.

With low M&A activity, Eaton also has the capacity to restart share buybacks, which have been low to non-existent the few years. Management guidance is for $1.5 - $2.5 billion of buybacks in 2024, and I estimate they will be able to do something at the low end of that range in 2025 as well. With supply chain issues improved and working capital freed up, Eaton can get back to free cash flow conversion around 100% of net income. With this level of FCF, they can implement the buybacks and pay off debt due each year. The $2.6 billion of cash and short-term investments currently on the balance sheet exceeds 2022 levels by $2 billion and provides flexibility for M&A opportunities if any become available.

Putting it all together, I estimate EPS of $10.01 in 2024, in line with management's guidance and my last estimate in August. For 2025, I am estimating 10.7% EPS growth to $11.08, slightly above my August estimate due to the higher buybacks.

Valuation

At $262.60, Eaton is valued at 26.2x 2024 earnings. This is not cheap, but only slightly higher than the 25.4x then current year earnings that I calculated in August 2023. In contrast to that earlier article, Eaton now has the highest valuation of the group, especially since Rockwell Automation (ROK) recently took a huge dive on an earnings miss and guide down.

Additionally, Eaton's PEG ratio (based on 2024 earnings and 2024-25 growth) is now above its peers. PEG ratio is not a rigorous way to value stocks, especially at the ends of the spectrum, i.e. low growth cash cows and fast-growing startups. For steady growers like Eaton, it can be a useful shortcut, however.

The elevated PEG ratio suggests Eaton is expensive even factoring in its strong growth. This makes Eaton stock a Hold unless it falls to a PEG ratio of 2.2, more in line with the peer group. That would make the Buy target around $240.

Conclusion

Eaton has rarely been a cheap stock in recent years, as the market has come to recognize its secular growth potential with trends in electrification and reindustrialization. While I noted six months ago that Eaton's status as a growth stock justifies paying a little more, there is still some upper limit. With the PEG ratio now at 2.4, the stock is vulnerable to any negative surprises or general market pullbacks. Since these occur at least a few times a year, waiting for one to buy could get you in at a better price. Eaton remains a great company to own for the long term, but I have to downgrade to Hold at current levels. A 10% pullback would put it back in Buy territory.