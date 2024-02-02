time99lek/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. hiring unexpectedly gained steam in January despite notable layoff announcements by several high-profile companies in recent weeks.

The economy added 353K jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was 137K more than December's unrevised gain of 216K and well above forecasts of a 185K gain. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, held flat at 3.7%.

Perhaps even more surprising, January's report also showed positive revisions in the gains reported in November and December, with December itself revised up by 117K jobs.

Today's smashing report likely alleviates the concern regarding a more widespread slowdown in the labor market. Earlier this week, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) announced plans to cut approximately 12K jobs this year. The announcement follows cuts elsewhere, including from Google parent, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), and Wayfair Inc. (W).

It's important to note, too, that a sizeable portion of recently announced cuts fall amongst the more professional workforce. More concern would be warranted if these cuts were broader-based.

Major stock indexes quickly cut gains on Friday in the pre-market hours following the release of the jobs report. Earlier, the markets were riding higher on gains that were largely attributable to the continued rise in tech stocks due in part to strong earnings reported yesterday from the mega caps, such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), which smashed expectations and announced its first quarterly dividend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI) and the S&P (SP500) both were either in the negative or flat just prior to the market open. The NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), on the other hand, was up 100 points on momentum relating to strong tech earnings. The broad reversal follows a spike in the 10-year Treasury (US10Y) to the 4% market.

Today's payroll report may provide further pause for those expecting a more rapid change in the current trajectory of the Federal Reserve's ("Fed") policy moves. Here's what else to know about the detail within the January jobs report.

January Job Growth

Job gains were fairly broad-based in January. Professional and business services accounted for about 20% of the total gains, with 74K jobs added. This is notable given the dispatch of company layoffs in the professional workforce in recent weeks. The gains also far outpaced the average monthly increase of 14K through 2023.

Gains in healthcare also gained steam in January. With 70K jobs added, the sector is adding about 12K more than it gained per month through 2023. Elsewhere, gains continued in the government sector, albeit slightly slower than in prior months. In addition, retail trade increased 45K on the back of 24K jobs added by general merchandise retailers.

Sectors that had lagged at the end of 2023 also stabilized in January, with employment showing little change in sectors such as transportation and warehousing.

With growth broadening across sectors, the labor market certainly appears much stronger than what may have been indicated by recent headlines.

January Wage Growth

Average hourly pay rose 19 cents to $34.55. The rate of growth built atop gains in December, when hourly pay rose 15 cents to $34.27. Average hourly earnings have now increased by 4.5% over the past twelve months.

Looking ahead, however, there are some signs that growth could eventually ease. By one measure, workers are increasingly staying put at their jobs, as evidenced by declining quit rates. Recent headlines surrounding layoffs at larger corporations could also make some employees more reluctant to seek out salary adjustments.

January Job Market Participation

Over the past year, factors such as immigration and more active participation among the younger cohort have benefited overall labor force participation; but likely not enough to reach desirable levels. In January 2023, the participation rate was 62.4%. It ended 2023 little changed at 62.5%, following a 30-basis point drop in December.

St. Louis Fed - Graph Of Recent Trend In Labor Force Participation Rate

In January 2024, participation came in at 62.5%, again muted from prior periods. While lower participation rates could raise fears of continuing wage pressures, it's important to note that the demand for labor still exceeds supply. In December, for example, there were 9M open jobs, according to recently released data from the Labor Department.

Fed Policy Implications

In prepared remarks earlier this week, Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, noted that

"the committee does not expect that it be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%."

Movement in the employment rate was notably excluded from this specific statement likely because inflation has continued to ease despite strong labor figures. Demand for labor, for example, is still outpacing the supply of available workers. Unemployment also remains low. Powell, moreover, highlighted that the pace of job growth is still strong despite being well below that seen through 2022.

While a slide in employment would certainly factor into the committee's decision-making on the future direction of rates, it's not necessarily considered the base case. Today's report, then, is unlikely to materially alter the narrative arising out of Wednesday's policy statement.

However, it most probably puts a March rate cut off the table for now. Following today's release, the probability of a rate cut in March, as reported by the CME FedWatch Tool, dropped to about 20% from about 35% in the hours before the print. The odds were slightly better for further out in May, at approximately 60%.

CME FedWatch Tool - Target Rate Probabilities For March 2024 FOMC Meeting

Final Takeaway From January Jobs Data

The labor market appears much stronger than recent headlines are letting on, with 353K jobs added in the month of January. The gains follow a revised total of 333K jobs added in December.

The building momentum, which appears to be broad-based across the industry, likely alleviates concerns that may have been arising from recent layoff announcements from some of the largest corporate enterprises.

Nonetheless, supplementary data released earlier this week surrounding quit rates may suggest the labor market could eventually cool in the months ahead. On Tuesday, for example, the Labor Department noted a 12% decline in the quit rate relative to 2022. Seasonally adjusted quits in December were also at a near three-year low. This is notable because the largest pay gains often come when Americans quit their jobs in favor of a higher-paying one elsewhere.

With more staying put, that could affect wage growth in the months ahead. As it is, inflationary pressures have continued easing despite the strong labor market and low unemployment.

While today's expectation-smashing report was no harbinger of what's to come, an expanding list of noteworthy corporate layoffs and dimmer wage prospects does increase the likelihood of weaker payroll data in the months ahead, in my view.

But for investors seeking clues as to the direction of Fed policy, the January jobs data likely took any hopes of easing in March off the table. Beyond that could bring happier pasture to most observers, provided that average payroll gains eventually moderate from the current blistering pace over the past two months.