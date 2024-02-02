Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
January Jobs Report: 353K Jobs Added, Nearly Double Expectations

Feb. 02, 2024
Justin Purohit
Justin Purohit
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • The U.S. economy added 353K jobs in January, according to the Labor Department’s monthly jobs report.
  • The labor report also included positive revisions in the prior months data. Notably, December’s 216K gain was revised up to 333K.
  • Overall gains for the month nearly doubled expectations.
  • The surprisingly strong labor data over the past two months likely takes Fed policy easing in March off the table.

business and finance working

time99lek/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. hiring unexpectedly gained steam in January despite notable layoff announcements by several high-profile companies in recent weeks.

The economy added 353K jobs last month, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was 137K more than

This article was written by

Justin Purohit profile picture
Justin Purohit
2.11K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

BeaBaggage
BeaBaggage
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (14.01K)
Yes and I see no rate cuts..wage gains were mentioned by Powell on the call as a concern hoping they would moderate..well that may take time. Maybe some of that was min wage increases in other states (not Nazi PA though where the slimy republicons stymie everything) are hitting the rates...economy booming. Higher for longer benefits savers too. Oh well, now comes the Regional Governor spin.. have a good weekend Justin. Bea
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

