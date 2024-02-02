hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) it was gearing up to report results from its phase 2b trial using its lead drug MM-120 for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]. I wrote about this in a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Mind Medicine: Q4 Of 2023 Data For GAD Makes This Worth A Look". I'm happy to report that since I wrote this article it was able to achieve this trial's primary endpoint of the drug being able to demonstrate a statistically significant dose-dependent improvement in HAM-A scores 4 weeks after a single dose. The reason why I believe that further value can be unlocked here is because this positive outcome from this mid-stage study, leads to several other catalysts to look forward to in 2024.

It expects to report 12-week results from this very same phase 2b study by the end of Q1 of 2024, in addition to eventually presenting the complete data set thereafter at an upcoming medical meeting. These are just two catalysts to look forward to that could potentially unlock further value here. There are a few other catalysts which could also help to boost the stock price. The first of which would be that Mind Medicine intends to meet with the FDA in the 1st half of 2024. Should this meeting go well, plus the agency gives a green light to allow the biotech to initiate a phase 3 study, then this will be seen as good news by the market. From there, I would expect that the initiation of a late-stage study using MM-120 to treat this GAD patient population, will also be viewed favorably.

MM-120 For The Treatment Of Patients With Generalized Anxiety Disorder

As I stated above, in the prior article I laid out that the biotech was gearing up to report upon results from its ongoing phase 2b study MM-120 for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]. As a recap, this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-optimization study was known as MMED008. It enrolled a total of 198 patients who were randomized to receive a single administration of one of the following doses:

50 µg of MM-120

100 µg of MM-120

200 µg of MM-120

Placebo

The primary endpoint or goal of the study was to see if one of these doses of MM-120 would be able to achieve a statistically significant improvement in HAM-A scores 4-weeks after a single dose compared to placebo. Before diving into the data, it is important to note what GAD is and what does the HAM-A score mean. Generalized anxiety disorder [GAD] is a type of disorder characterized as constantly worrying about something, for example health, work and/or family. Other possible symptoms of this disorder could also be not being able to concentrate and restlessness. One thing to note that it is a bit hard to diagnose. How so? That's because the symptoms can also be similar to that of panic disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and other types of anxiety. The generalized anxiety disorder market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2027. Consider that there are 20 million U.S. adults with GAD and that about 13 million of them receive treatment. Well, out of the ones that do actually receive standard of care [SOC] treatment, only 6.5 million respond. Current SOC drugs used to treat such GAD patients are as follows:

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors [SNRIs]

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRI]

Benzodiazepines

Buspirone

Antipsychotics

Each one noted above have heavy drawbacks for use in patients, which are 50% failure rate, addiction prone, terrible efficacy and long-term risks respectively. How can Mind Medicine compete here? Well, it is already doing well when it comes to safety/tolerability. In the phase 2b study it was shown that about 90% of patients completed their dosing through the 4-week period. I believe the most important outcome to note is that there no drug-related serious adverse events [SAEs] and that no suicide-related safety signal was noted.

It remains to be seen if further clinical data is going to be positive, but I will say that thus far, it is on the right track. The HAM-A score measure the severity of anxiety of a patient. The test deploys a score, which determines how bad a patient's anxiety actually is. There are a total of 14 items that are measured in terms of symptoms. Each item is scored with a "0" being anxiety that's "not present" to "4" indicating severe anxiety. The ranges of this HAM-A score are as follows:

<17 points indicate mild severity

18 - 24 points indicate mild to moderate anxiety

25 - 30 points indicate moderate to severe anxiety

The thing though is that the score range can be anywhere from 0 points to 56 points. Obviously 56 points being the case where extreme anxiety is present. Going back to beating out other SOC drugs that exist for anxiety type indications, the company is doing extremely well in terms of efficacy as well, besides safety. That's because the maximum observed effect size was noted to be 0.88, which is more than double with the other SOC drugs noted above. For example, Benzodiazepines have a maximum effect size of 0.38, which is the next highest one. However, it is addiction prone, thus only used for a short period of time.

The study met the primary endpoint with respect to the 100 μg dose of MM-120 that was given to these patients, in which a statistically significant reduction of 21.3 points was observed. On the other hand, it was noted that patients who were given placebo instead only achieved a reduction of 13.7 points. That is, these GAD patients were able to obtain a 7.6 point improvement compared to those who were only given placebo. The difference of 100 μg of MM-120 compared to placebo with respect to the primary endpoint of HAM-A at 4-weeks, was statistically significant with a p-value of p=0.0004. As I stated above, despite this data already being released, this in no way means that investors don't have additional catalysts that they can look forward to in the coming months. The most notable near-term catalyst would be the release of 12-week results from this phase 2b MMED008 study, which are expected end of Q1 of 2024. Plus, the fact that a full data set is going to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2024. The best part of this program using MM-120 for GAD patients is that the company is going to be in discussions with the FDA this year, to see if it can obtain the authority to initiate a registration study in the latter part of this year.

Potential Expansion Opportunities For MM-120

The goal of the company is to be able to initiate a registration study using MM-120 for the treatment of patients with generalized anxiety disorder [GAD]. However, it might possibly be able to incorporate such a late-stage registration study using an orally disintegrating tablet [ODT] formulation of this drug instead. Whether or not it will be able to include such a formulation of MM-120 for a phase 3 study is largely going to depend upon another data release. It is expected that results from a phase 1 pharmacokinetics bridging study using the ODT formulation of this drug is going to be released in 2024. Should this study go well, then it might be allowed to move forward with the ODT version of MM-120 instead. I would, in my opinion, consider this one expansion opportunity. That's because the ability to move to an ODT formulation would allow it to possibly create a competitive advantage. A second possible expansion opportunity would be with respect to advancing lysergide [MM-120] for another similar indication, anxiety. That's because an ongoing collaboration study at the University Hospital Basel's, is testing the use of this drug for this patient population. It is expected that the company and its collaborator will release results from this study in 2024 as well. I believe this provides another avenue for Mind Medicine to explore, just in case in doesn't entirely work out in targeting GAD.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Mind Medicine had cash and cash equivalents of $117.7 million as of September 30th 2023. In order to raise cash, it filed an S-3 SEC registration form for an aggregate public offering price of $200 million. In connection with this S-3 Form, it entered into a Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. whereby it could issue and sell common shares for an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million under this ATM. The company has already used this a bit, because in the 3-months and 9-months ending September 30th 2023, it sold 800,000 and 1,402,598 common shares for net proceeds of $3.1 million and $5 million respectively. The truth is that this company still has a lot of breathing room with respect to further financing if it needs it.

That's because there is still an additional $62.8 million in can tap into with respect to this ATM. Mind Medicine believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations into 2026. It is important to highlight that a certain portion of this projection assumes that the company is able to meet its intended milestones for its loan payment. That's because back on August 11th of 2023, it entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with K2 HealthVentures LLC. The total loan consists of $50 million, with $15 million of it being received by the company upon closing. About $20 million will be based on the intended milestones I discussed above [clinical, regulatory, commercial] and then the remaining $15 million upon the request of Mind Medicine, along with lender review.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Mind Medicine. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the phase 2b MMED008 study that was just completed, which used MM-120 for the treatment of patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD]. Even though the primary endpoint was met for this phase 2b study, there is no assurance that the FDA will allow it to advance towards phase 3 registrational testing.

A second risk to consider would be with the additional 12-week data from this phase 2b study to be released, along with full data set. The good news is that the primary endpoint was met, therefore that's a huge plus. The reason why this other set of long-term data for MM-120 is going to be important, because it could signify that it might be able to help patients for an extended period of time. There is no assurance of this, but if this is what is released, then this will be nice to see.

A third risk would be with respect to the potential expansion opportunity of using MM-120 towards another similar indication I highlighted above, which would be to target patients with anxiety. Even though the company was able to achieve positive results using this drug for GAD, there is no assurance that similar or superior data will be achieved in the ongoing collaborator study in patients with anxiety disorders.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of the oral disintegrating tablet [ODT] formulation of MM-120. The bridging study is in place to help Mind Medicine move to phase 3 testing of an ODT formulation of drug. Hopefully, the data will be good and it will allow it to move forward with this type of formulation. Why is that? That's because it would provide it with a way to protect its intellectual property, along with having a differentiated pharmaceutical profile.

Conclusion

Mind Medicine has been able to prove that its drug MM-120 is capable of being able to treat patients with Generalized Anxiety Disorder [GAD]. This was proven with the release of clinical data results from the phase 2b MMED008 study, whereby the primary endpoint of HAM-A score at 4-weeks was met in a statistically significant manner, when patients were given this drug. Further value adding milestones are expected in 2024, which if positive, I believe could further cause the stock price to trade higher. These would be other expected events such as the release of 12-week results from the phase 2b MMED008 study, full data set at an upcoming medical meeting from this study, End-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA towards next-stage development and the initiation of a phase 3 late-stage study.

It is the goal of this biotech to advance the use of MM-402 for the treatment of patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder [ASD]. The Autism Spectrum Disorder therapeutic market size is projected to grow to $3.42 billion by 2030. This is another large market opportunity for it to go after. However, one thing to note is that this is still in quite early-stage testing. That's because such a phase 1 study is being done by an investigator, known as UHB. It is treating patients with this S[+]-MDMA and R/S-MDMA in healthy adult volunteers first. The purpose of this is to see if such a drug is tolerable for patients to take, along with measuring physiological and endocrine effects of it as well. It is expected that topline results from this study are going to be presented in the 1st half of 2024.