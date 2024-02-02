Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mind Medicine: Positive MM-120 Data Leads To Other 2024 Catalysts

Summary

  • Primary endpoint met of HAM-A scores at week 4 met in phase 2b MMED008 study, when Generalized Anxiety Disorder patients were given MM-120.
  • 12-week HAM-A results from phase 2b MMED008 study in GAD to be released end of Q1 of 2024 with full data set at upcoming medical meeting in 2024.
  • End of phase 2 meeting with FDA to discuss advancement of MM-120 for GAD expected in the 1st half of 2024; Phase 3 trial initiation expected 2nd half of 2024.
  • The generalized anxiety disorder market size is estimated to reach $8.1 billion by 2027.
The last time I spoke about Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) it was gearing up to report results from its phase 2b trial using its lead drug MM-120 for the treatment of patients with generalized

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

