The release of the non-farm payrolls report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will justify the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone earlier this week. Total NFP employment rose by 353,000 in January. The unemployment rate did not change at 3.7%, compared to expectations of a rise to 3.8%.

Jobs increased expectedly in professional and business services, health care, retail trade, and social assistance. Unsurprising is employment falling in the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industries. Weak demand for mining materials indicates the global economy is slowing. Jobs fell in the energy sector when WTI crude prices failed to strengthen.

Revisions

In the NFP report, the BLS revised March 2023 employment levels downward by 266,000. Without a seasonal adjustment, the BLS lowered the NFP level for March 2023 by 187,000 (-0.1%). The Bureau made pronounced revisions for April and May 2023 as shown in the table below.

The negative difference throughout 2023 suggests that the BLS will revise December's figure next.

Job Increases in January

January 2024's job increase of 353,000 is consistent with the increase in December 2023, when payroll employment increased by 333,000. The average payroll employment grew by an average monthly rate of 255,000 in 2023. Hiring occurred in professional and business services by adding 74,000 jobs. This is sharply above the average 14,000 increase in 2023. This is a positive development for the economy. Companies are hiring people in positions that pay well. The professional and business services include lawyers, executive management, and the administrative infrastructure that supports those functions.

The data suggests that professional services firms that are thriving include Accenture (ACN), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Wipro (WIT), and Paychex (PAYX). However, readers should check Seeking Alpha's quant score on those stocks. ACN stock is up by 30% in the last year. Wall Street rates the stock a "Buy" while its quant rating is a "Hold."

Accenture offers poor value at today's prices. Similarly, ADP and PAYX stock score a D+ and D, respectively, on valuation:

Professional, scientific, and technical services added 42,000 jobs last month. Its subsectors include Advertising and Related Services (NAICS 5418) and Computer Systems Design and Related Services (NAICS 5415). Advertising firms like Omnicom (OMC) may offer a buying opportunity. Shares did not move by much in the last year. Investors bought The Trade Desk (TTD) instead, betting that its real-time marketing tracking will thrive.

Last night, Meta Platforms (META) exceeded expectations when it posted advertising revenue grew by 24% from last year.

Investors should accumulate advertising firms that are growing market share at the expense of weaker ones.

Job Increase in Health Care

In January, healthcare jobs increased by 70,000, lifted by a 33,000 increase in ambulatory healthcare services. Hospitals added 20,000 jobs, while nursing and residential care facilities added 17,000 jobs. As I stated in my previous job reports, investors should not buy Medical Properties (MPW), a REIT whose dividend yield is 18.4% but whose short interest is at 28.05%. The Quant system warns that MPW stock has a high risk of performing badly.

The system reiterated its warning on Jan. 12:

The economy added 45,000 jobs in retail trade, little changed since early last year. Investors should continue to brace for a drop in consumer spending. Past inflation exceeds wage hike rates. The net result is a drop in disposable income. Macy's (M) is the exception. It rejected a $21 a-share offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, as reported on Jan. 21.

Walmart (WMT) is also an exception. Walmart will increase its liquidity and appeal to retail investors. WMT stock will split at a ratio of 3:1 after the market closes on Feb. 23, 2024.

General merchandise retailers hired 24,000 staff. This would mean Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG) should bounce back. These firms have a sector rank of 85 and 92, respectively, out of 185:

Government Jobs Increased

The government added 36,000 jobs last month, exceeding the manufacturing job increase of 23,000 and 30,000 jobs added in social assistance. Still, the government job increase is below the 2023 average gain of 57,000.

Skeptics would argue that job increases in this sector skew the NFP data. Yet, the military economy is growing at a healthy rate. Shareholders are reversing their bearishness on RTX Corporation (RTX) after the company posted a 10.0% Y/Y revenue increase in its fourth-quarter results.

General Dynamics (GD) gained the most in the last year, while Boeing (BA) erased recent gains. Boeing suspended its 2024 forecast, citing safety issues with the 737 Max.

Job Decreases

The economy cut 7,000 mining jobs. It added 2,000 jobs in oil and gas extraction. In the financial sector, finance insurance, and commercial banking posted small job declines. This data does not offer anything unexpected. Citigroup (C), for example, said on Jan. 12 that it would cut 20,000 jobs over the next two years.

Regional bank New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is also struggling. It unexpectedly slashed its dividend by 70.6%, from $0.17 a share to $0.05. Readers should ignore the value grade for NYCB stock. It scores an A+ on valuation. The firm added to its reserves, which analysts did not predict. It took a $552 million provision for loan losses. Instead, look at PNC (PNC), which posted strong fourth quarter results, and KeyCorp (KEY) after it posted lower provisions for credit losses of $102 million.

Impact on Fed Policy

The FOMC reiterated its inflation rate target of 2% over the longer run and its goal to achieve maximum employment. It said in its statement that

"the Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent."

The strong job market will give the FOMC the flexibility to apply the HFL - higher for longer - interest rate policy. After the NFP report, bond markets took the HFL policy seriously:

This will allow its monetary policy to work through the economy in the coming months. Although a hoped-for 25 bps rate cut in March 2024 is off the table, markets will speculate on monetary policy easing for the middle of this year.