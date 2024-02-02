Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Best Pick And Shovel Vendors For The AI Age: Pure Storage, Nutanix And Snowflake

Feb. 02, 2024 11:13 AM ETNTNX, PSTG, SNOW1 Comment
Summary

  • The best strategy to invest in the AI revolution is to focus on the pick and shovel vendors in the space.
  • These companies serve as toll takers on the road to the deployment of AI based applications.
  • AI needs lots of storage, and thus we recommend shares of Pure Storage.
  • AI needs unified storage/compute and networking, and thus we recommend shares of Nutanix.
  • AI needs a data estate with high performance and tuned to specific requirements - thus we recommend shares of Snowflake.

AI chatbot - Artificial Intelligence digital concept

Vertigo3d

AI: Picking out the reality from the hype

One of the more inevitable trends in the IT world is generative AI as well as the kind of AI that has been around for sometime. It seems as though the

This article was written by

Bert Hochfeld graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and received an MBA from Harvard. Mr. Hochfeld has enjoyed a long career in the tech world, working for IBM, Memorex/Telex, Raytheon Data Systems, and BMC Software. Starting in the 1990s, Mr. Hochfeld worked as a sell-side analyst and won awards from the Wall Street Journal for his coverage of the software space. In 2001, Mr. Hochfeld formed his own independent research company, Hochfeld Independent Research Group, which provided research services to major institutions including Fidelity, Columbia Asset, SAC Capital, and many other prominent institutions and hedge funds. He also operated the Hepplewhite Fund, a hedge fund that specialized in technology investments. Hedge Fund Research, an independent 3rd party firm that specializes in ranking managers, rated the Hepplewhite Fund as the best performing small-cap fund for the 5 years ending in 2011. In 2012, Mr. Hochfeld was convicted of misappropriating funds from a hedge fund he operated. Mr. Hochfeld has published more than 500 articles on Seeking Alpha, all dealing with companies in the information technology space. Highly esteemed for his investment wisdom accumulated over decades, Mr. Hochfeld ranks in the top 0.1% of Tip Ranks analysts for his selection of information technology stocks and their subsequent successes.

Comments (1)

InvestmentFreak profile picture
InvestmentFreak
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (351)
With its unified storage/compute and networking offerings $NTNX will likely be one of the great winners of the generative AI revolution.
