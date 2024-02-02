Vertigo3d

AI: Picking out the reality from the hype

One of the more inevitable trends in the IT world is generative AI as well as the kind of AI that has been around for sometime. It seems as though the advent of Generative AI has focused the minds of users on all kinds of AI use cases. I am frequently asked about the best ways to invest in the AI space. This article is in response to those queries.

There are three things of note here: One is that almost every IT company has some kind of AI strategy. Many of them have so-called co-pilots; other have names such as AI Platform. With a phenomenon this universal, there isn’t going to be a single winner or even two or three. The advent of AI is a rising tide for growth in the IT space, and almost all companies will benefit.

A second thing to note; it is really too early to make definitive judgements about market share. I don't doubt that Microsoft (MSFT) will have a significant share of AI revenues, especially with the stunning quarter it recently reported that showed AI revenues doubling sequentially! But that said, even with its various co-pilots it is simply too early to determine just what market share the company will achieve in the AI market space. No one know that today and I don't have that kind of crystal ball.

I have read loads of product briefs about everyone’s generative AI solutions. Most of them are written in the tenor of the 2nd Coming. Occasionally, as in the case of Palantir (PLTR), some 3rd party analyst support can be found (Dresner Advisory Services). But for the most part, there is no Gartner or Forrester or IDC who have reviewed the claims and actually looked at the functionality.

Finally, while generative AI will see some deployments this year, its deployment won’t likely be the tsunami in terms of revenue and cash flow generation that is doubtless being anticipated by some readers. Most enterprises (customers) are trying to come up with their own AI strategy-figuring out which pain points can be addressed by the new technology, and what investment is going to be required. As much hype as AI has engendered amongst investors, enterprises themselves have to navigate between conflicting claims. Gartner maintains that 2025 will be the year in which AI takes off in terms of revenue generation, and based on what I can read, that seems a reasonable expectation.

In order for generative AI to work properly, or to avoid some embarrassing mistakes, the large language models that are the foundation of the technology have to be trained. And to do that lots and lots of data has to be ingested. This ingestion process can extend over months. The reality is that most IT companies will not see some kind of growth inflection until the end of 2024 or beyond. In many cases, pricing has yet to be established by the vendors for their AI products. In the near term, revenue growth from AI will be in the province of the Nvidia’s (NVDA) and the Super Micros (SMCI) of the world, although perhaps the 3 companies I recommend in this space will start to see their revenue trajectory accelerate in the 2nd half of 2024.

Because of the early stage of generative AI deployment, I think investors ought to try to focus on what I might describe as pick and shovel vendors in the space. Obviously Nvidia and Super Micro are two of those kinds of vendors and I doubt that I could produce a lot of value add beyond what is already available from many other sources regarding the outlook for those two companies. This is an article about the software and storage vendors and not the semiconductor vendors.

And then there are obvious investment choices - it is, at this point, self-evident that over time Microsoft’s investment in ChatGPT and its use of that technology in its co-pilot offerings will be responsible for adding a few percentage points to the company’s growth. Just how much and over what time is still indeterminate, but that being said, Microsoft shares are at an all-time high. Just to be clear, I do own Microsoft shares and have done so for several years. And my last article on Microsoft that was published by Seeking Alpha reflected a positive view of the impact of generative AI on the company’s outlook. But I didn’t choose to specifically write about Microsoft in this article because its involvement with AI is very well known by now, and because the growth inflection that currently seems to be occurring, even considering the exceptional results that AI revenues achieved in the last quarter are not as great as I am filtering for.

Pick and shovel companies are those whose solutions will be acquired across silos and verticals. These are companies whose software is foundational for the deployment of generative AI apps. They are far less “sexy” in that no one will ever read about a “gee whiz” deployment of their solutions. I have yet to hear anyone wax rhapsodic about storage or a database. But it is impossible to imagine an AI deployment without storage and a data warehouse.

I also think investors need to be careful in buying stocks strictly based on their AI capabilities. In that regard, Palantir is probably a poster child. Palantir is a company that has been selling some kind of AI capabilities since the birth of the company 20 years ago. It is a thriving, successful company. And now it has a generative AI solution, or perhaps better said a hybrid generative AI solution that incorporates what had come before with a generative capability based on large language models. I have no doubt that Palantir will enjoy success with its AIP. The problem is that everyone else has the same opinion. These days Palantir has a high sky valuation, primarily because it is identified as an AI company. Alex Karp, no doubt is an industry visionary and one has to respect the company he and his colleagues have built and Palantir seems to have its strategy right. But that is not enough to ignore the valuation - 13X projected EV/S for sub-20% growth although with a 31% free cash flow margin - that really can’t be justified with anything visible at this point. And one needs to extend that kind of discrimination before blithely making recommendations of companies based on their AI potential.

In making my selections, I tried to determine which companies are most likely to see a growth inflection because of AI. This is a slightly different filter than I often use in making specific recommendations. There are certainly other companies in the IT space that are investment worthy, but which will have less of a growth inflection from the broad acceptance of AI.

For example, all of the most prominent cyber security vendors have AI solutions. And those solutions certainly appear to add value to users. But nifty as those solutions seem, they are unlikely, I believe, to engender massive growth inflections. The same is true when it comes to the observability vendors: their generative AI technologies seem to advance the state of the art and to automate many erstwhile manual processes - but they don’t seem, at least to this writer, to be the foundation for a growth inflection.

So, without further prefatory comments, my 3 picks for the generative AI sweepstakes are 1) Pure Storage (PSTG); 2) Nutanix (NTNX); and 3) Snowflake (SNOW). I am sure many readers will have different points of view and I encourage you all to write and express your agreements and disagreements.

Below, I will outline my case for each of these 3 companies. I have significant commitments in the shares of all 3: Pure is my largest single holding. It is my belief that each of these 3 companies will see a visible growth inflection from the advent of generative AI that will drive their CAGR above current consensus expectations. And given their track record of the recent past, a higher CAGR will result in free cash flow margins rising above the current consensus as well.

In reviewing these three recommendations, I have focused on the opportunities being accelerated by the advent of AI. So, inevitably, I won’t provide the depth on all aspects of a particular story that I otherwise might. As none of these is a new recommendation for me, more details can be found in the prior articles I have written on SA.

1) Pure Storage

One of the more self-evident requirements of building generative AI apps is the need for storage-lots of storage. I have written about Pure Storage in the recent past, and for some time before that as well. The shares have recently spiked a little, along with much else tech, but not so much as to give investors valuation angst, at least in my opinion.

Pure’s investment case can be summed up by a couple of concepts. One of those is that demand for enterprise storage itself will see a material inflection because of various AI use cases. I have linked to an article from a publication called Tech Target. Here is the link to the relevant article:

The headline talks about hybrid cloud storage. The article itself does not mention Pure and talks about hybrid work-arounds for generative AI requirements. But the fact is: hybrid storage arrays are no longer necessary for an economical deployment of generative AI and its large language models.

The other piece of the Pure investment case is market share related. Pure has spent much of the last 18 months introducing technologies that have provided it with significant differentiation from its principle competitors, Dell (DELL) and NetApp (NTAP) For example, Pure’s latest newest offering, FlashBlade//C, is being offered at a price point that eliminates the need for hybrid arrays; they are already priced to allow users to choose the technology they want and avoid the compromises of hybrid arrays. Large Language models have to be supported by training data and that in turn has to be stored somewhere that is accessible and can be readily backed up. The requirements are so great that Pure’s advantages in terms of physical space requirements, cooling and power consumption are magnified. I will explore the details of the Pure story in more depth.

The article itself does not mention Pure and talks about hybrid work-arounds for generative AI requirements. It talks about storage demand growth patterns in 2024. But users today do not have to make the choice of a hybrid array because of costs. Pure’s most recent product announcements include FlashArray//C and FlashArray//E - I have linked to both releases for readers interested in details; here is the second link.

Flash array//E storage is cheap enough to be used in lieu of hybrid arrays. Of course, as suggested by the product announcement data, FlashArray//E has many use cases beyond that of generative AI. The opportunity to replace spinning disc is literally as large as all of the rest of the TAM Pure has heretofore addressed.

As it happens, I wrote about Pure for SA just about a month ago. At that time controversy seemingly swirled as investors were concerned about forward guidance. I don’t believe there has been any update regarding Pure’s transition to a subscription model and the likely financial impacts of that transition.

It has been remarked by several that Meta (META) is seemingly transitioning its focus from the metaverse to AI. Meta has been a Pure customer for some years now. Just how Meta’s new found focus on AI will be reflected in terms of specific product offerings hasn’t been detailed. But seemingly, to the extent that AI leads to Meta offerings that require AI functionality, it has the potential to accelerate its procurement of Pure’s storage arrays.

In November 2023, Pure announced its Nvidia DGX BasePOD certification. It also announced an integration with Cisco (CSCO) CSCO0 for FlashStack for AI. Yes, a lot of technical gobbledygook that is incomprehensible to most. But it does have a significance in evaluating the company’s growth opportunity. The technology that is foundational here is based on Pure’s FlashBlade//S which is a component of Pure’s AI ready infrastructure architecture. Most generative AI use cases are going to be based on the use of unstructured data. Competitive unstructured storage is still based on spinning disc-since FlashBlade//S was introduced about 18 months ago it has been quite successful at displacing legacy unstructured data stores, particularly the less advanced technology that is offered by Dell/EMC/Isilon, now called PowerScale.

As many readers might recollect, when Pure last reported, the shares fell noticeably because of what I believe to have been a misbegotten guidance presentation. The issue was the inflection the company was seeing in demand for its subscription-based offering, and that had and would offset demand for what the company calls capex procurement. Whatever else might have been true, it appeared as though the forecast was substantially derisked.

At the time the company provided its latest forecast, the CEO and the CFO called out expectations for a demand inflection starting in 2H of this current year. The guidance that is now embedded in the 1st call consensus forecast which calls for revenues to contract by 3% for the quarter, with just above flat growth for the year. These expectations are seemingly well below the company’s current articulated projections. The company’s guidance calls for earnings to decline this quarter and to grow exceedingly modestly for the next 18 months. Since the time of the earnings release there haven’t been any changes in estimates or ratings.

I suspect that very few analysts or institutional investors actually believe the current forecast. While Pure’s relative valuation is low, it needs to be sustained by some growth greater than 11%, the published consensus revenue growth metric, for what will be fiscal ’25.

The economics of a pivot from selling product to a business model that is primarily based on subscription sales can produce published headline numbers that seem not to reflect the underlying business activities. Pure is hardly the first company to make this kind of transition. But Pure is never going to have a model that doesn’t have capex procurement - many users will buy storage arrays outright because they will not commit to store some data in the cloud, regardless of the economics or the non-monetary convenience of doing so. As I wrote a month or so ago, if Pure’s subscription growth is accelerating that is a positive for Pure and its shareholders.

As mentioned, Pure shares have been relatively strong in recent weeks. That said, their valuation metrics are still attractive. As of the time of this writing, my projection, based on 12-month forward revenue of $3.445 billion, is that the EV/S ratio is less than 3.6X. I am projecting a free cash flow margin for Pure of 15% over the next year. My current CAGR estimate for 3 years is 24%. I think that is probably too low because of the tailwinds from the AI revolution. But even with these estimates, Pure shares wind up 35% below average for their growth cohort. I am reiterating the purchase recommendation for Pure shares.

2) Nutanix

My second pick as a way of investing in the generative AI revolution is Nutanix. Nutanix has a fairly broad portfolio but its core offering is that of hyper-convergence. HCI is a technology that enables storage virtualization, compute virtualization and network virtualization with advanced management software that includes automation. The advantages of hyperconvergence are all about efficiency and scale: Its efficiency, storage efficiency and scalability.

There has been a significant convergence between AI and Hyperconvergence. The article linked here shows how that convergence improves the performance of HCI solutions and in turn provides a foundational technology for the deployment of AI.

There are scholarly articles on the subject. But as the link above suggests, many users will find it advantageous to use hyperconvergence as they start to deploy AI applications. This past summer, Nutanix introduced what it calls GPT-in-a-Box. I have linked here to an article about the product introduction.

I wouldn’t recommend Nutanix shares simply because it offers a GPT-in-a-Box service. The product is just now being shipped in significant quantity after its launch last August. Nutanix has a broad range of growth drivers. But GPT-in-a-Box is apparently resonating with a broad range of users, even in its early history. The basic concept is show below;

Essentially, Nutanix believes customers need help to specify an infrastructure for AI because it can involve a complex mix of software elements plus hardware add-ons, and that concerns are commonplace over privacy and governance in AI applications

HCI remains a fast growing space with enormous growth potential. Nutanix appears to be the absolute leader in the space according to this link. Other surveys suggest that VMware and Nutanix have more equivalent market shares.

The link here forecasts that the HCI market that will reach $124 billion in 8 years. Nutanix has a current revenue run rate of just over $2 billion. I am a long-term investor. I look at that kind of CAGR - it calculates to over 26% - and I look at the potential of GPT in a box, and I look at market share gains. And then I put that together with strong expense management and rapidly rising free cash flow margins and it brings visions of strong share price performance to mind.

While Nutanix is a story based on growth from the AI revolution, it is also a story based on market share gains. For years, Nutanix and VMware have been what might be called blood rivals in the HCI space. Most of the time it appeared as though Nutanix had better technology, but VMware…well it was the leader in virtualization and what is called hypervisors. Nutanix, for a time, introduced so many new products that sales execution deteriorated and the company was functioning poorly. It has been a bit more than 3 years since the company changed its CEO. 2 years ago the company brought in a new CFO. And 18 months ago, the company brought in a new CRO - although he had been at Nutanix in a regional role for 5 years before his elevation.

The infrastructure space can be a difficult one for many investors to understand. Nutanix brings together infrastructure that can be viewed on a single pane of glass. And the platform allows for a much more efficient/automated set of tools to build virtualized and containerized applications. But the key attribute of HCI is that it allows users to maximize the performance of their resources, something that is crucial for developing AI applications.

Optimizing storage and compute is going to be a salient factor for enterprises in deploying AI apps. Generative AI requires lots of storage, even more compute and an automated platform to ensure availability is at the highest possible levels.

It is very early days to see just what kind of demand tailwind will be created by Chat GPT in a box specifically, and by the need of users to develop a hybrid cloud network of the highest possible performance.

But there is a part of the Nutanix growth story that remains underappreciated. A bit more than a week ago the analyst team at William Blair upgraded the shares. Of course, brokerages are forever upgrading and downgrading shares. Why is this one different? Why pay attention?

As mentioned, for years the HCI space has been a 2 horse race. About 18 months ago Broadcom/Avago announced its intention to acquire VMware. From the time of the announcement of the merger, Nutanix management talked about receiving a great deal of interest from installed VMW users to jump ship and partner with Nutanix. The merger process was long and torturous. At times it seemed as though the deal wouldn’t go through due to anti-trust issues. But the deal finally closed at the end of November 2023. I have linked here to a discussion of units of VMware already being readied for sale by Broadcom

I have been a long term holder of Nutanix shares, and have recommended the shares many times on the SA web site. It has, at times, been a difficult journey. I have been willing to stick with the shares simply because my industry friends have told me that HCI is one of the more inevitable trends in the IT world, and that Nutanix has had the leading technology. That hasn’t always mattered - but now it does.

The key component of the Blair upgrade goes as follows:

"While we expected Nutanix to benefit from this disruption, the [value added reseller] community sees a multiyear runway for the Nutanix Cloud Platform and Nutanix AHV (Acropolis Hypervisor) to take market share from VMware (from vSAN and ESX, respectively)." Ader upgraded Nutanix to outperform from market perform. The Cisco Nutanix channel activity is "skyrocketing," Ader said, as Cisco value added resellers are seeing a "major uptick" in activity around the recent partnership with Nutanix.

The fact that VARs see a multiyear runway to take share from VMware is not really a surprise to me, but apparently is a surprise to some. Elsewhere, in the upgrade report, the Blair analyst referred to a "tectonic shift" when referring to competition between VMware and Nutanix. As those things go, that is one of the boldest pronouncements I have seen in a brokerage report about competition between 2 high-profile vendors.

About 5 months ago, Nutanix and Cisco agreed to a global strategic partnership. I have at times over the years described many IT partnerships as essentially paperware. This appears to be different. Nutanix got out of the hardware business some time ago. That is one reason why some of its historical comparisons weren’t pretty as the transition put pressure on revenue growth, and for a time, on margins as well. When the transition concluded, Nutanix was in a position to sell customers its solution on many different hardware platforms.

Essentially the partnership is focused on the use of Cisco hardware and Nutanix software in a tuned and integrated offering. Cisco’s own HCI offering has been superseded, and its sales force, several times the size of that of Nutanix, will be offering this integrated solution. I have linked here to the Cisco announcement of the partnership.

When Nutanix last reported, holders like myself were cheered by the strong performance of operating cashflow and other profitability metrics. The company had forecast a non-GAAP operating margin of 9%-11%. Revenue metrics were also significantly better than forecast; the company had forecast ACV billings of $265 million and revenues of $500 million.

The actual results were ACV billings of $287 million; Revenues of $511 million, and a non-GAAP margin of 15.6%. This in turn led to a free cash flow margin of 26%. In the wake of the quarterly results, the company increased its full year ACV billings guidance by $5 million, it increased its full year revenue guidance by $10 million, and it increased its free cash flow guidance by $60 million. That new free cash flow guidance implies a margin of 17%.

Essentially all currently published estimates except those of Blair mimic company guidance; Blair did raise its estimates when it wrote about a “tectonic shift” in the infrastructure software market. While the company called out some specific factors that were significant in the very large Q1 beat, and forecast far more modest growth in Q2, I think most expectations are that the company was simply being hyper-conservative, no pun intended. Just for the record, current revenue growth estimates for the company stand at 14% and 17% respectively for the fiscal years ending 7/31/24 and 7/31/25 respectively.

I have estimated a 3-year CAGR of 27%, and have estimated that revenues for the next 12 months to grow by 26%. Thus, I calculate an estimated EV/S ratio of 5.1X. With a free cash flow margin of 17%, same as guidance, Nutanix shares are far below average for its growth rate.

Nutanix shares have recently reached a high point, and are up about 19% so far in January (percentage increase calculated on closing price of 1/30). Like many other IT names, the potential for short term consolidation is not insubstantial. And the cadence of the demand tailwinds from AI can be difficult to forecast with any precision. But my view is that Nutanix will be a significant beneficiary of the AI revolution, that it has a product portfolio well adapted to solve many pain points in the AI journey of many users, and that its margin progress will enable valuations to expand. It is one of my 3 picks for a stock to own for the generative AI tsunami that is gathering strength and I reaffirm my purchase recommendation for the shares.

3) Snowflake

Snowflake has been a controversial stock over the past year. Its growth rate has compressed, and there have been analysts who are not convinced as to how its solutions play in the generative AI world. While Snowflake shares have risen by about 1/3rd over the past year or so, that is quite a bit less than average for the typical high growth IT stock. So far this year, the shares are down marginally (closing price as of 1/31/24.)

I recommend Snowflake shares as one of my 3 top picks in the AI sweepstakes. That isn’t necessarily because of the company’s specific AI solution that has recently been announced. Snowflake's AI solution is called Cortex which was announced last November. Cortex is designed to help streamline the development of data-driven applications use cases that incorporate AI and ML models. I admit I cribbed that from the company’s description of the functionality of what the offering is supposed to do, but it does best describe what Cortex is supposed to do when it arrives in general availability sometime this year. It exists inside Snowflake’s Data Cloud; it probably will be released in General Availability sometime in the next few quarters suggesting that there is great deal of development left to do. The technical jargon speak is that functionality includes a task-specific set of commands that can leverage language and AI models to boost daily analytical tasks. I have linked here to a more complete discussion of what Cortex is planned to do and the technology that it will use to do it.

No doubt, at this point, some readers will sigh, and think that there are literally dozens of similar products that have been announced. As I mentioned earlier in this article there are many impressive seeming generative AI product announcements, most of which are either just in the earliest stages of availability, or else are in preview status. I would not recommend Snowflake shares on this list simply because of its announcement of Cortex.

What gets Snowflake on this list though is the simple observation that there is no real way for enterprises to develop AI use cases without a robust data strategy. To effectively bring AI applications into deployment requires lots of data - it is the precise argument I presented in writing about Pure Storage earlier in this article. And unlike the potential impact from Cortex, which will not start to generate revenues until the latter part of this calendar year, some of the dialogue from the latest conference call suggests that Snowflake is just now beginning to reap some benefits from its role as the data base repository for the coming AI revolution.

Thank you so much. I love the 11-minute earnings call, and congrats on a fantastic result. So Frank, we are hearing broadly that conversations are starting with generative AI and they're stopping at data, because they find their data estates aren't in good enough shape. Are you sensing more tangible uplift there around that concept that Snowflake might be on the front edge of AI projects and perhaps seeing that spill over into customer conversations or drive more pipeline for some of your other products like Snowpipes and Snowpark and data sharing? Frank Slootman Generally speaking, yes, one of the interesting things is that customers are now getting preoccupied with their data estates because they have to get them into shape where they can productively take advantage of the newer technologies, which we are now also showcasing and delivering where they can just turn it on and have well-governed frameworks to run them with all the things that they're used to from Snowflake. So it's definitely true that the frenzy and the high degree of interest in AI has a knock-on effect on the interest in data strategy, data platforms. And people are also not just looking at the quality of their data and the optimization of the organization curation of data but also what kind of data they need to be able to have access to. So people are taking a much broader view of their data estates as well in terms of what's in it and what should be in it.

As many readers will appreciate, there is a sequence in terms of Snowflake winning a workload, and that workload actually producing significant revenues. Despite the growth slowdown which has brought expected revenue growth for the company down to 30% for its coming fiscal year, the company has continued to sign new customers and to expand its workload penetration with existing customers at elevated rates. The data needed to make AI applications work has to be stored somewhere - that is where I expect to see Pure and Nutanix achieve inflected growth, and it has to reside in a data base that is tuned to efficiently handle the kinds of workloads generated by AI. That is what I expect to inflect Snowflake's growth rate.

I mentioned earlier in this article that in my opinion, the best way for readers to invest in the AI space would be to focus on those companies that provide the picks and the shovels necessary to build AI based applications. In that regard, I believe that Snowflake comes at the top of the pack - that is really what Cortex is designed to do.

Snowflake shares have been held back over the past few quarters because of the company’s declining growth rate. In the last couple of quarters, consumption trends have started to stabilize. All indications are that consumption trends are now moving upward again. This is not currently embedded in any estimates, and has produced a reasonable setup for readers possibly considering making a commitment in the shares. I think the following commentary has been ignored by some in framing their estimates and their recommendations.

Frank Slootman Keith, one of the things, it is Frank. What I mentioned is our customer base has evolved in recent years to include much larger enterprises and institutions who are typically not prone to over consumption and unbridled expansion that they then later have to reset and rationalize. Because of that, the exposure to these drastic resets and optimization that we saw earlier in the year is getting less and less with each incremental quarter. Secondly, people have really driven themselves through these processes and rationalized themselves and are now in a good place to move forward. You can only optimize and rationalize so much. At some point, it's diminishing returns. People get tired of us {it} and they're moving on to things that are now new and interesting, namely preparing for enabling AI and ML technologies. Mike Scarpelli I'll add to that, too, that why we see that stabilization is nine out of our top 10 customers all grew quarterly sequentially. And the other point I'll make is we are seeing a shift, as Frank mentioned. Our biggest customers are mature enterprises we're seeing now and mature enterprises have always scrutinized cost. They always will. And so there's nothing new there, and that will continue. And that's just the way anyone should run a business.

What does this commentary actually mean in terms of expectations for this quarter and for FY’2025? At this point, I think that just any estimate is a guess - that is typically the case at a growth inflection point. I would love to be able to call some reasonable growth rates estimate for Snowflake - I feel very convicted it will be significantly greater than 30% - just how much greater is something currently lost in the mists of the future.

As mentioned, Snowflake shares are somewhat controversial - mainly because of perceived valuation. If I thought the consensus was a reasonable representation of the company’s future prospects, I would probably agree. The shares are covered by 45 analysts - 29 have buys while the balance have holds with a couple of outright sale recommendations. Price targets range all the way from $120 to $600 - I think those extremes can be discarded from the point of view of bracketing a reasonable share price forecast for the coming year.

Of course Snowflake has competitors. The top 3 competitors are offerings from the major public cloud vendors. A private company, Databricks offers something that has become very popular these days called a Lakehouse. I have linked here to a high level analysis of the major competitors:

The market for cloud data warehouses has been growing at a rate that competition has not been a factor retarding Snowflake’s growth rate. The growth projected by one 3rd party analyst is shown in this link. Most analysts have yet to factor in the growth that will come from AI in their projections. The growth rates shown here are actually those built on the deployment of additional business intelligence and analytics applications. The analysis shown here do not reflect the growth of the data Lakehouse market component, a very popular adjunct to the market. As can be seen in this link, Snowflake has the greatest market share in the space, and is growing faster than #2. Amazon Redshift.

Notionally, Snowflake shares are not cheap. And historically, they have been volatile. My forecast for the company’s EV/S ratio is 18X - of course that is elevated. Even with a strong 29% projected free cash flow margin, those metrics leave the shares at a valuation well above average for the company’s growth estimate - I am using a 3 year CAGR of 40%. The shares have a calculated valuation comparable to the valuations of Samsara (IOT), Braze (BRZE) and Cloudflare (NET) and not far above MongoDB (MDB) and Datadog (DDOG).

My articles are typically based on fundamental analysis. But I do have to remark that recently Investor’s Business Daily identified Snowflake shares as its stock of the day because of its technical evaluation. And colleagues of mine have suggested that Snowflake charts suggest that the shares are poised for a breakout, and poised for substantial appreciation. I am anything but a technical analyst, but did think the data points are worth mentioning.

Despite my rhetoric, not all readers are going to be convinced that Snowflake shares are appropriately valued. In my view, the company is positioned as one of the principal toll takers for the new AI world. That’s a position that calls for an elevated valuation and even more so given the likely upside performance relative to current published expectations. I continue to recommend shares of Snowflake for long term investors.

Wrapping Up: Reviewing my 3 top recommendations for participating in the AI revolution

The advent of generative AI has kindled investor enthusiasm as little else has in recent years. I don’t think it is accurate to call the enthusiasm a bubble; it is, I believe lacking in discrimination. Just about all IT companies have AI strategies, and offerings. Many of these are called co-pilots. Most of them will likely wind-up boosting growth rates noticeably - probably starting at the end of this year. I don’t think it is reasonable to recommend companies simply because they have introduced co-pilots or equivalents. Part of the reason for the furious tech rally at the end of 2023 reflects investor expectations for growth inflections because of these co-pilots.

That said, I do think investors would benefit from having their own AI investment focus, similar to a focus on cyber-security and observability. I believe that at this juncture investors will be best served by focusing their investments on the pick and shovel vendors in the space rather than trying to figure out which application vendor might see the greatest growth spike from AI.

My choices for the best pick and shovel vendors in which to invest that seem to me are likely to see the strongest percentage growth inflection from AI are in no order, Pure Storage, Nutanix and Snowflake. It is a very simple but universal theme that dictates those choices. AI is very, very data intensive and compute intensive. The data for an AI application has to be stored somewhere and Pure has the technologies that optimize that storage. AI is going to require optimized datacenters and in that regard Nutanix, with its ChatGPT in a box is likely to see significant benefits to its CAGR. And finally, the data that is stored in Pure hardware, and which can also be stored using Nutanix HCI, has to reside in a database. This is the argument for Snowflake.

These trends are of some immediacy. I think that all of these companies will be exceeding their own forecasts consistently as the AI revolution gathers steam. Of course, all of these companies have their own stories and their own issues and opportunities, but a consistent theme will be a growth inflection as AI becomes a growing tailwind to their respective businesses. All of these companies are profitable and generating cash which makes them that much more attractive.

I won’t try to deny that these companies haven’t recently seen strong share price performance. But that said I believe that Pure Storage, Nutanix and Snowflake will be copious producers of alpha both in 2024 and beyond.