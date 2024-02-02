SLYV: Worth Watching This Year For Small-Cap Leadership

Vladimir Zakharov

There's been a lot made of the potential for small caps to outperform large caps this year (I'm in that camp). With large-cap growth so extended relative to everything else, mean reversion is in order. But how do you determine which part of the small-cap space to focus on? You can do so by looking through the lens of style tilt. I like value over growth, and small over large here, which is precisely where the SPDR® S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) comes into play.,

SLYV, a product of State Street Global Advisors, is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") that seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index. This index measures the performance of small-capitalization companies in the U.S. equity market that exhibit strong value characteristics.

The idea of "value" in this context is determined by several factors, including the book value to price ratio, earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. In other words, these are companies that are considered undervalued by the market and have the potential for growth.

The Benchmark: S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index

The S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that captures the performance of small-cap companies with robust value attributes. It is comprised of stocks that are part of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index, further filtered based on their value characteristics.

These characteristics include:

Book value to price ratio: This ratio compares a company's book value (the value of a company's assets as per its balance sheet) to its current market price. A low ratio could indicate that the company is undervalued. Earnings to price ratio: This ratio compares a company's earnings per share ("EPS") to its current market price. A high ratio could suggest that the company is undervalued. Sales to price ratio: This ratio compares a company's revenue to its current market price. Like the other ratios, a high sales to price ratio could indicate undervaluation.

By investing in SLYV, investors can gain exposure to this segment of the market, which is often overlooked in favor of larger, more well-known companies.

Fund Information Snapshot

Here's a quick snapshot of some key details about the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF:

Inception Date: September 25, 2000

CUSIP: 78464A300

Gross Expense Ratio: 0.15%

30 Day SEC Yield: 2.23%

Estimated 3-5 Year EPS Growth: 6.92%

Index Dividend Yield: 2.42%

Price/Earnings Ratio FY1: 12.84

Price/Book Ratio: 1.27

Average Market Cap: US$2,325.98 million.

Holdings and Sector Weightings

SLYV's portfolio is diversified across a range of sectors, although it is primarily concentrated in Financials, Industrials, and Consumer Discretionary. The fund contains several hundred individual holdings, with the largest being Alaska Air Group Inc, Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc, and Lincoln National Corp among others.

The sector weightings are as follows:

Financials: 26.16%

Industrials: 14.84%

Consumer Discretionary: 13.38%

Information Technology: 10.03%

Real Estate: 9.80%

Health Care: 9.50%

Materials: 5.09%

Consumer Staples: 4.37%

Utilities: 2.46%

Energy: 2.35%

Communication Services: 2.04%.

It's important to note that these weightings are subject to change as market conditions fluctuate. It's also important to note that should there be continued fallout among regional bank stocks, the significant weighting to Financials will be a big problem. Again - I like small-caps and value for the year, but the timing in the short-term is questionable as some of these regional banks go through nasty earnings announcement.

Peer Comparison

When we compare SLYV to the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), we can see surprisingly that it's outperformed despite the Financials allocation since 2021. Value is a plus here because underpriced stocks have more of a buffer against disappointment, which clearly has been beneficial on a relative price ratio basis.

stockcharts.com

Investment Considerations

Investing in SLYV, like any investment, comes with its own set of considerations. On the positive side, SLYV provides exposure to a segment of the market that can offer significant potential for growth. On the other hand, small-cap stocks can be more volatile and less liquid than their larger counterparts, which could lead to increased risk.

Conclusion

In summary, the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF offers a viable option for investors seeking exposure to the small-capitalization value segment of the U.S. equity market. While there are risks involved, the potential for significant returns may make it an attractive addition to a diversified portfolio. Just be mindful of short-term timing should the regional bank dynamic gets worse.