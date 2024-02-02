Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Dividend Growth Portfolio January Update: Cooling On TXN And APD

Feb. 02, 2024 12:01 PM ETTXN, APD, BX, CINF, BLK, EPD, BBY, CME, HD, PEP, PRU, DHIL, WBA, SCHD, NXST1 Comment
Summary

  • Blackstone's dividend increase for Q1 2024 fell short of analysts' projections, raising concerns about the company's ability to meet expectations.
  • Texas Instruments and Air Products and Chemicals are two companies that I've cooled on for 2024 due to their capital spending and cashflows.
  • January provided a mixed bag of dividend growth, but February brings a lot of expected increases.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

January picked up right where 2023 left off. The market headed for record highs, with what felt like the first down day occurring right at the end of the month. Dividend increases were a mixed bag, with some major disappointments for

I spent 20 years in the natural resource sector in project development, project management, and business development. I typically invest in dividend growth stocks, although I do have an large investment property portfolio. In the past I have invested using momentum strategies, option strategies, and focused on growth stocks. However in 2009 I converted almost entirely to dividend growth investing as I found this was most in line with my investing goals, and allowed me to sleep easy at night! While I "retired" at 42, so I could be home to take my daughter to school, pick her up, and attend her events every day.  My many areas of investing allowed me to do this relatively comfortably, although time will tell if I stay retired. UPDATE: I recently accepted a position, not because I had to, but because I wanted to. It's amazing the difference work is when you are choosing to be there, rather than having to work.

Comments (1)

S
SilverBandit
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (3.9K)
I should have held my Pru
