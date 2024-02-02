My Dividend Growth Portfolio January Update: Cooling On TXN And APD

Olivier Le Moal

January picked up right where 2023 left off. The market headed for record highs, with what felt like the first down day occurring right at the end of the month. Dividend increases were a mixed bag, with some major disappointments for dividend growth investors from dividend stalwarts and unexpected significant increases from others. Overall, it looks like we are setting up for a slower year of dividend growth.

Is Blackstone setting up to disappoint again?

At the end of the month, Blackstone announced its first-quarter dividend of $0.94. Compared to Q1 2023, this represents a 3% increase. Any increase is welcome, but analysts started the year with a better than 30% increase projection for the full year. Analysts are cutting estimates, and it's already down to about a 27% increase. Last year, they followed the same pattern, with the dividend coming in well below the initial estimates.

Blackstone's dividend is notoriously hard to project as it is variable. However, the first and fourth quarters tend to be the largest. While other quarters are the larger ones on occasion, it doesn't look promising for the year. It's tough to judge this early, and I will still hold a 10% increase projection for the year. However, I am watching closely.

Two companies I've cooled on for 2024

Many know that I use historical dividend yield to indicate a potential bargain. As companies reach my target yields, I look at other factors to see if I consider it a genuine bargain. Two companies that are fantastic long-term holds are Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). However, I'm not expecting much from these companies this year and probably next.

Texas Instruments has been showing up as a strong buy based on dividend yield for quite some time. It has been consistently sitting over a 3% yield for nearly two years. 3% is a yield it has rarely seen over the past twenty years. However, there is a division between the historical dividend yield and the historical PE.

While the yield shows the company as a strong bargain, its PE looks much higher than normal. The company has a twenty-year average PE of about 20. Currently, it's around 24. This alone looks high but seems even higher based on its future earnings estimates. Current estimates show 2026 earnings at just $6.70 per share or a forward PE of nearly 25. This is shown in the Fastgraph below.

Currently, TXN is spending a ton of money on capital development. I have no doubt this will pay off handsomely in the future. Even with the capital outlays, TXN is expected to stay cash flow positive, unlike Air Products and Chemicals (APD), which is also spending massive amounts on capital projects.

When APD announced a tiny dividend increase of only 1.1% this month, many investors were caught off guard. After all, earnings projections for the company are solid double digits for the foreseeable future. However, APD is borrowing billions on capital projects and funding the current dividend with debt. This borrowing is expected to continue until 2026. I'm not expecting any significant dividend increases from the company until at least then, but probably not until 2027.

Both of these companies are investing in the future. I think there is more risk in APD's hydrogen projects than in TXN's chip facilities. However, both are fantastic long-term companies. I expect both companies to have depressed prices until they complete these projects. Massive capital projects have a history of going over budget and taking longer than planned, so the 2026 timeframes are just a starting point.

I will likely continue occasionally adding to my TXN position in tiny amounts, but I would only consider starting a new position if the price drops considerably. I don't hold any APD, but I am still considering a new position. However, I will want a much better yield than my original target of 2.75%. I expect that, at some point, investors will turn sour on APD's negative cash flow, and the company will offer a much better bargain than today.

Portfolio Goals

The portfolio goals are simple: Grow the income by 10% annually with dividends reinvested and 7% annually without reinvesting. This goal allows my income to double approximately every seven years while reinvesting and every ten years after I begin withdrawing the dividends. It's important to know that this portfolio has been closed to new capital since 2016. The graph below shows the steady progress of income growth.

Portfolio Guidelines

I use guidelines rather than rules to achieve my goals. Rules imply something hard and fast, whereas guidelines are flexible but give a general direction to follow. I keep these simple, as I have found that complexity adds time without any real benefit. These have evolved over the years, the most recent being the addition of selling covered calls in certain circumstances.

Invest in companies from the Champions and Contenders list with at least 15 years of dividend growth.

Look for companies with a 3% starting yield and the potential to maintain a 7% dividend growth for decades. The growth is critical as it's impossible to continue growing income at 7% without reinvesting unless companies raise distributions by at least that amount.

Replace (or sell covered calls against) significantly overvalued positions if the opportunity exists to reduce risk and increase income. In practice, this usually means higher quality at a higher yield.

I want to see flat to mild payout ratio creep. A payout ratio growing from 30% to 35% over ten years is acceptable. One that has gone from 30% to 60% is not. I want companies to grow the dividend with earnings, not by increasing the payout ratio.

Unless it is well-diversified across industries, every sector should account for at most 20% of the income. This burned me in 2016 when several energy companies cut dividends.

Again, these are just guidelines and are flexible to accommodate what makes sense to achieve my overall goals. I follow a few other items but don't see them as integral to my investing. Instead, these tend to be more personal preferences. They include avoiding foreign companies because I don't enjoy accounting for the taxes and FX rates causing fluctuating dividends.

How am I doing so far in 2024?

Entering the year, I projected little income growth, at just 5.9%. Of course, this doesn't include any reinvestment that will occur, and I tend to stay on the conservative side of my projected increases. As of the end of January, I am still only projecting income growth of 6% for the year. Fortunately, the estimated income only grows throughout the year.

The much smaller-than-expected increase by Blackstone Inc. (BX) was the main drag on income growth last month and served to offset purchases. Income was boosted by the larger-than-expected increase from Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and hurt by the smaller one from BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). However, I am still optimistic about meeting my 10% income increase for the year.

While total return is not a goal of the portfolio, many readers are interested. The portfolio continues to hit new highs and is up 1.3%, continuing last year's underperformance of the S&P 500.

January's Dividend Increases

The beginning of the year is a busy time for dividend increases, but January is relatively light for the portfolio.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Early in the month, Blackrock announced a 2% increase. This was significantly below my projection of 5% and even further below the 5- and 10-year dividend growth rates, which are both more than 10%. However, the meager increase wasn't entirely a surprise.

Earnings are still below 2021 levels and, even this year, are barely expected to eclipse that high mark. Of course, BLK is highly tied to the overall market, so a big up or down year will significantly affect the earnings. As it stands now, I am not looking for any significant raises until 2025 at best.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

As a high-yield position in the portfolio, I don't expect much dividend growth from EPD. Last month, the company announced a 3% raise, significantly beating my projections. EPD tends to increase twice yearly, so seeing what they do in July will be interesting.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)

One of the oldest positions in the portfolio, this dividend king has been raising the dividend for over 64 years. This year, they provided a healthy 8% increase, similar to last year's increase and better than its 5-year dividend growth rate of 7.1%.

February's expected increases

February is a busy month for increases. On my watch list, there are 22 increases, and this portfolio has several. While there are several increases this month, I'm not expecting many significant increases from this group.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

With 5 and 10-year dividend growth rates above 15%, BBY has rapidly grown the dividend for over 20 years. This is quite a long streak for a specialty retailer. However, last year's increase was less than 5%, and this year's looks to be similar.

CME Group Inc. (CME)

As a company that generally pays out about 100% of the cash flow, it isn't easy to judge if the annual dividend increase is real or just coming out of the special dividend at the end of the year. Either way, the company has maintained a steady 9%+ total dividend growth rate over the last ten years. I expect the increase this month in the quarterly dividend to be around 10% yet again. This will put the expected yield at close to 5%, which is quite hefty for a company growing the dividend at 10%.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Last year, Home Depot rewarded investors with a 10% dividend increase. That increase was below the 5-year growth rate of better than 15%. I expect the company to slow the dividend growth even further this year, as earnings slowed considerably last year and are expected to decline in 2024. I'm expecting 5% at most this year.

Pepsi has an unusual dividend: they pay out twice in the first quarter and not at all in the fourth. It is also uncommon that they announce a dividend increase in February that only takes effect in the third quarter.

Last year's increase of 10% was a nice bump from the historical 7% raises that Pepsi consistently gives. I expect this year to be in the 7-10% range.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)

Prudential has grown the dividend consistently since cutting the dividend in the recession of 2008. In the last couple of years, they have given around 4% raises, below the 5-year average of nearly 7%.

While earnings growth is picking up for the company, it is failing to convert the earnings into cash flow. Both operating and free cash flow have been in decline. Hopefully, over the next couple of years, we can see some growth in cash flow contributing to higher dividend growth. For this year, I am expecting another 4% increase.

Sales in January

I rarely make sales in this portfolio. When I do, it is for positions that have become stretched in valuation coupled with low dividend growth or severely underperforming positions. Last month, there were no sales in the portfolio. However, I am considering selling Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL).

DHIL was a spec purchase as a high-yield investment. It has not played out as I had hoped, and since I have several high-quality asset managers in the portfolio, it is just taking up space at this point. I have yet to decide, but it will likely happen this year.

Purchases in January

There are two types of purchases I make. The first is the reinvestment of dividends. I try to stick with good bargains for these purchases, generally adding to companies I already hold. However, I will start a new position if enough funds are available to open a meaningful one and the right opportunity presents itself. The second type of purchase is the reinvestment from a sale. I focus on replacing the income with a higher overall quality dividend for these.

Replacements purchases

In January, I purchased 13 Enterprise Product Partners L.P. (EPD) shares at an average of $26.73. These were part of the replacements for the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) position closed out in December. I have now reinvested about 20% of the sale.

Regular purchases

I didn't see anything that excited me last month; however, the list below details the few purchases that were made. All of these were additions to existing positions.

1 share of TXN @ $163.82.

1 share of ADP @ $232.53.

1 share of The Kroger Co. (KR) @ $45.84.

At this time, I am still targeting a 25% reinvestment of dividends and holding the rest as cash in money market funds at a better than 5% yield. Last month, I fell short of the reinvestment goal and will look to step it up in February.

What else am I watching?

Since this is a closed portfolio, I can only buy some of the companies that look interesting. This section covers what I purchased and considered in my other portfolios and the bargains I am watching. My other portfolios have different goals and rules but are also dividend growth portfolios.

Last month, there wasn't a lot that interested me as everything was still moving higher. I continued my small daily purchases of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), as I did all last year, but at a slower rate.

Several companies that I track had dividend raises last month. The most interesting was Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST), which had a 25% increase. I opened a small speculative position last year when it hit a 4% yield. It is near this point again. Even with the increase, the company will still only be paying around 15% of cashflows as dividends. Anyone considering opening a position should know that this company only has a BB+ credit rating, so it is not considered an investment-grade company.

Final Thoughts

Everything is looking pretty expensive to me right now. However, many companies I am interested in buying show up as borderline bargains, with the best ones sitting about 10% above where I would be interested.

Sometimes, I get impatient waiting for the prices to come to me, but with cash yielding better than 5%, I know I'm getting paid decently to wait.