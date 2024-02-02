A stockphoto

It was late November of last year when I concluded that the run continued in the case of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX), although the risk-reward had deteriorated quite a bit after a 40% return seen year to date at that point in time.

Ever since, shares of Comfort have risen further, setting record highs on various occasions, aided by momentum induced by another substantial deal at the start of 2024. This raises expectations further, and while I have great respect for management and the business, I fear a margin reversal here.

On Comfort Systems

Comfort Systems USA provides mechanical electrics and pluming installation services, etc. across 150 locations in the US, although it has an overrepresentation in the Eastern part of the country.

With demand for such services being up, driven by general construction, replacement construction and the energy transition, while workers shortages in these work areas are seen, this creates for quite a dynamic situation.

In the year 2020, Comfort generated some $3 billion in annual sales, with half the revenues generated from the wider industrial market, with the remainder of revenues generated providing these services in offices, healthcare, retail and education. Overall, the balance of the portfolio is pretty evenly distributed between new construction, maintenance and special projects.

The nature of the business makes that margins are quite slim, typically ranging just over the mid-single digits in terms of the operating performance. Nonetheless, the company has seen steady and in fact impressive advancements, as shares have risen from around $10 per share in the early 2010s, to the $50 mark pre-pandemic. The rise was driven by a combination of sales growth, margin expansion and some valuation multiple inflation.

Focus On Growth - Booming Share price

Since early 2020, shares of the company have risen from the $50 mark to levels near the $200 mark in the fall of last year. Momentum has been aided by strong M&A efforts, as the company announced quite a few acquisitions since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Organic growth, inflation and M&A efforts were key drivers behind strong growth. 2022 sales rose from $3.1 billion to $4.1 billion as a result of these variables, with GAAP operating margins flat at 6.1% of sales. After taxes, earnings of $246 million worked down to earnings of $6.82 per share.

Momentum continued into 2023, with first quarter sales up 33% to $1.17 billion, as profits came in at $1.59 per share. Second quarter sales were reported up another 27% to $1.30 billion, with earnings reported at $1.93 per share as operating margins topped 7% of sales.

Third quarter sales rose 23% to $1.38 billion, with comparables getting tougher, inflation cooling off a bit, and acquisition activity slowing down. The company posted very impressive operating margins at 9.8% of sales. At this pace, the company is on track to generate $5.2 billion in sales, operating profits of around $400 million, and earnings around $8-9 per share, as the company held a modest net cash position as well.

This seems reasonable given the strong momentum, but that was the risk as well in my eyes, as I feared potential margin reversal, with margin expansion being very strong in recent quarters. This meant that I took a wait-and-see approach for the shares, looking to buy at levels in the mid-$100s.

Momentum Continues And So Does My Caution

Since November, shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. have seen further gains, having risen from $190 to fresh all-time highs at $222 at this point in time.

The company started 2024 with another substantial acquisition as it reached a deal to acquire Houston-based Summit Industrial Construction. With the purchase of this industrial mechanical contractor, Comfort adds more exposure to technology, power and industrial firms as clients.

With a $360-$400 million revenue contribution, the acquisition is substantial, set to add about 7-8% to total sales, as its EBITDA contribution of $30-$45 million suggests roughly 10% EBITDA margins, largely in line with Comfort Systems. While no purchase price has been announced, the deal is only seen neutral to slightly accretive in 2024 and 2025. While no purchase price has been announced, it suggests that a more-than-full price has been paid, which makes me a bit concerned, as I hope to learn more about the purchase price.

It is concerns of a continued move higher in the Comfort Systems USA, Inc. share price, and perhaps a more expensive deal, that make me a bit cautious, as the business and shares have seen a great run. Given all of this, I have great respect for the Comfort Systems USA, Inc. business, but I am reiterating a word of caution, even as substantial growth is almost set to be guaranteed (with this deal) in 2024.