Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investors Should Brace For Impact If Rising China-Taiwan Tensions Escalate

Adam Vincze profile picture
Adam Vincze
532 Followers

Summary

  • In 2024 January, the NATO friendly DPP party won the Taiwanese elections, raising the risks of a Chinese military intervention.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor plays a crucial role in global supply chains, and a fallout would have grave consequences.
  • U.S. Companies has significant production and revenue exposure to China.

Globe toy soldiers war concepts

ilbusca/E+ via Getty Images

Changing World Order

As many elements in life, probably empires and history can be well described by cycles as well. According to Ray Dalio's empirical cycle model, the current world order is changing as the U.S. empire

This article was written by

Adam Vincze profile picture
Adam Vincze
532 Followers
Having worked in a BIG 4 firm on audit and traded FX for a London based proprietary firm, I moved to personal wealth management for a multinational European bank. My areas of coverage includes global foreign exchange ,treasury and credit markets, as well as macroeconomics and banking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

i
imranfat
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (307)
Well, let's see. China has some serious internal economic challenges, they face a demographic nightmare and they have border disputes with half of their neighboring countries. They are also known as a military power that has extended its influence in the world through investment and absolutely no military means. Now if they would truly go military to Taiwan, then China will lose all credibility they have and all those 3rd world countries who are tied up with China, know truly what China is out for. That is not a good prospect for China's reputation at all. And already China is distrusted by the west...
Gottlieb Hufeland profile picture
Gottlieb Hufeland
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (79)
Good article, thanks for demystifying the risks for individual companies. Seems to be a race against time as TSMC works with the United States and Europe to set up external manufacturing sites, but not clear how successful these efforts are or will be.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAAU--
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AAPL:CA--
Apple Inc.
AMAT--
Applied Materials, Inc.
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.