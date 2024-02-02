Investors Should Brace For Impact If Rising China-Taiwan Tensions Escalate

ilbusca/E+ via Getty Images

Changing World Order

As many elements in life, probably empires and history can be well described by cycles as well. According to Ray Dalio's empirical cycle model, the current world order is changing as the U.S. empire likely peaked around 2008, while apparently, China has been closing the gap ever since. Looking back to history, this appears to be the natural dynamics of civilization. Unfortunately, when the gap between the still dominant but falling empires and the challenging nation's cycle got too small, 10-20 years of war-like period followed. Concrete examples are the Anglo-Dutch wars between 1654-1674 and the First and Second World War between 1914-1945. Sadly, as per the model, the world might be heading in a similar direction, as the gap between the U.S. and China has become small enough that the current West-led world order is being increasingly challenged. We can see signs of this power struggle in Ukraine, in the Middle East, and in the Asia-Pacific as well. Investors may conclude that such power struggles at the very least have massive potential for continuous proxy wars or worse, therefore should brace for impact and prepare carefully.

EMPIRICAL CYCLES (CHANGING WORLD ORDER)

War Statistics

Since the Second World War, Russia's Ukraine invasion has been the 9th major conflict where at least one superpower is directly involved. Studying the historical average outcomes of those conflicts may provide investors insights into what to expect if the current geopolitical tensions would indeed escalate.

MAJOR SUPERPOWER WARS AFTER WWII. (BRITANNICA)

On average, the SP500 (SPX) starts falling 2 to 3 months prior to a war officially starting, and bottoms out 1 month later, around 5% lower. In the following 22 months, equities rally over 15%. Apparently, there is not much differentiation between the U.S. going to war or if another superpower is engaged in war from the perspective of the equity markets. Both scenarios tend to bring quite positive outcomes with a little initial drawdown. However, investors may note that none of the wars since the Second World War had truly devastated the world economy, therefore causing severe demand slowdown or widespread unemployment.

HISTORICAL AVERAGE WAR IMPACT OF WAR ON SP500 (FRED)

On average, crude oil prices rise from at least 6 months prior to the war starts, however in the case of the U.S. going to war, oil prices fall 5% in the following 6 months while averaging all of the wars oil prices are rising 10 % in the same period. Looking at the longer term, 22 months after the war starts, oil prices are up 15% on average in both cases. Therefore, both scenarios appear to be medium to long-term bullish on crude oil. However, investors may note that none of the wars since the Second World War had truly devastated the world economy, therefore causing severe demand slowdown or widespread unemployment.

HISTORICAL AVERAGE WAR IMPACT OF WAR ON OIL (FRED)

Not surprisingly, gold prices are rising from at least 6 months prior to the war starts; however, in the case of the U.S. going to war, it is only peaking 21 months later and 8% higher, while during the average, war gold prices are peaking 11 months after at the same heights. Gold's well-known safe-haven status attracts capital during times of geopolitical turbulence.

HISTORICAL AVERAGE WAR IMPACT OF WAR ON GOLD (FRED)

On average, 10-year U.S. treasury yields are rising from at least 6 months prior to the war starts and peaking 21 months after, roughly 20% higher. However, in the case of the U.S. going to war, yields fell 5% in the period of the prior 3 months to 3 months after the start, while ending up 8% higher 22 months after the breakout. The rise in the 10-year yield seems logical, as supply disruptions may occur due to the threat of global trade during times of conflict. However, investors may note that none of the wars since the Second World War had truly devastated the world economy, therefore causing severe demand slowdown or widespread unemployment.

HISTORICAL AVERAGE IMPACT OF WAR ON 10-YEAR YIELD (FRED)

China-Taiwan

Arguably, the greatest geopolitical threat to the world economy is a Chinese blockade or full-scale invasion of Taiwan. As in the Taiwanese elections of January 2024, the NATO-friendly party won, and the risks of an intervention grew exponentially. Beijing stands firmly on the reunification plan with Taiwan, and they have recently claimed to "crush any independence movement." Every year, approximately half of the world's container ships traverse the crucial Taiwan Strait, transporting goods destined for Europe and various global destinations. A conflict in this region could result in the obliteration of global trade valued at $2.6 trillion, with far-reaching consequences for trade and investment on a worldwide scale. These repercussions may manifest even without the conflict escalating to kinetic warfare. As per Bloomberg Economics, a blockade scenario would be slightly less devastating than the great financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, while a full-scale war over Taiwan would cause a 10% world GDP loss, double the size of those shocks.

GLOBAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF TAIWAN WAR ESTIMATION (BLOOMBERG)

In a blockade scenario, the most significant impact on the global economy would arise from a halt in Taiwan's trade, particularly in semiconductors. This disruption would spread through global supply chains, seriously affecting major chip-consuming sectors like electronics, automotive, and computing. Taiwan, as the world's 16th largest trading economy, has approximately $565 billion in Taiwanese value-added trade at a high risk of disruption. The gravest consequences would arise from disturbances in semiconductor supply chains and related downstream industries. Taiwan plays a pivotal role in chip production, as it manufactures 92% of the world's most advanced logic chips (at node sizes less than 10 nanometers in size) and roughly a third of less sophisticated yet crucial chips. TSMC, Taiwan's leading chip foundry, alone produces 35% of automotive microcontrollers and 70% of smartphone chipsets globally. It also dominates in the production of chips for high-end graphics processing units in PCs and servers. A conservative estimate indicates that industries relying on Taiwanese chips could potentially forfeit up to $1.6 trillion in annual revenue if a blockade occurs. On top of that substantial second-order impacts would probably cause several trillions of further hits for the global economy. Spare parts and components for critical public infrastructure, such as telecommunications and medical devices, could become scarce.

Global trade with China is also poised to decline due to a contraction in trade financing, as banks provide $6.5 to $8 trillion annually to facilitate international trade. In the event of a conflict between China and Taiwan, risk-averse global investors may withdraw from lending activities, reducing the availability of trade finance and impeding international trade. Trade finance with China could become as scarce as it was during the global financial crisis, potentially disrupting over $270 billion in trade between China and the rest of the world, even before the imposition of any sanctions. In the case of total Western sanctions on China, the world's primary automotive manufacturing hub and leading ICT exporter, global supply disruptions would reach likely unmanageable levels when combined with the potential fallout of Taiwanese chip supply.

ICT EXPORTS (WORLD INTEGRATED TRADE SOLUTION)

AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION (STATISTA)

Currently, 8,619 US companies are operating in China, according to China Briefing while 1,992 US-owned subsidiaries are based in China, as per Global Trade Alert. Roughly 30% of US-based multinational corporations' non-US employees are based in China, while US companies invested $14 billion in China in 2019, according to the US-China Business Council. The most exposed U.S. sectors in terms of demand and supply risk combined are consumer electronics, enterprise electronics, and telco equipment.

DEMAND - SUPPLY EXPOSURE TO CHINA (BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP)

As per a 2020 estimation provided by Boston Consulting Group, in total 5% of U.S. corporate revenues were exposed to China. Since then corporate grew roughly 27% with an estimated $520 billion in revenue as the total exposure. As the SP500 is currently trading at 2.65 times sales, a total sanction on China would cause a direct $1.378 trillion market cap loss for the SP500 companies, that is without considering production output loss and other implications.

SP500 PRICE TO SALES RATIO (S&P DOW JONES INDICES)

As a share of revenue, the most exposed U.S. corporations are in the Information Technology sector. Some of the most well-known names are QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) or Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT).

U.S. COMPANIES WITH MOST EXPOSURE TO CHINA (S&P GLOBAL )

As roughly 65% of Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) production is located in China, a total sanction scenario where the company would lose its Chinese factory output completely could cause a $1.9 trillion market cap loss for the company.

TAIWAN WAR IMPACT ESTIMATION (RHODIUM GROUP, BCG, STATISTA)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has a special role in the global supply chain, as it produces a significant share of essential global chips, which makes it hardly replaceable. Amongst TSMC's largest customers are Apple, Intel Corporation (INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Broadcom, Media Tek Inc. (MDTKF), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Qualcomm, representing 63% of TSMC's sales. These customers would most probably suffer a drastic output loss in case of TSMC's fallout.

TSMC LARGEST CUSTOMERS (CERV KNOWLEDGE)

The following 10 of TSMC's most important suppliers are estimated to generate over $35 billion in revenue from Taiwan, combined. That accounts for 20% of their total $176 billion revenue. Given their combined market cap is $1.18 trillion, a war or blockade of Taiwan would likely result in an immediate $236 billion loss in equity value, without even considering the effects of potential sanctions on China or global economic disruption. The most severely affected corporations are Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SHECY), and Sumco Corporation (OTCPK:SUOPY).

TSMC LARGE SUPPLIERS REVENUE SHARE (TSMC)

Conclusion

Overall, a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely play out vastly differently compared to the previous conflicts since the Second World War. In terms of global economic output lost, it is estimated to double the destruction of the Great Financial Crisis and COVID, not to mention the risks of a direct clash between NATO and China. As the greatest bear market brought an 89% crash in the Dow Jones between 1929-1932, while from 2008-2009 the SP500 declined 57%, a bear market in the range of 57-89% in the SP500 (SPX) seems a reasonable estimation in case of a full-scale war on Taiwan, which results in full sanctions on China and a total fallout of TSMC. Losing 10% global GDP with extremely severe trade disruptions makes a stagflationary depression the most probable outcome. This would likely result in a great spike in the yields of most corporate (PICB) and government bonds (BWX), while there might be some flight to safety effect in U.S. Treasuries (US10Y) and perhaps German government bonds, in case NATO is not getting directly involved in the conflict. The greatest potential seems to be in gold (XAUUSD:CUR), as in case of a geopolitical uncertainty and stagflationary environment, most of global capital would likely flow towards humanity's most reliable store of value asset.

